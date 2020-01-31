Promisified cross-spawn.

Usage

import spawn from 'cross-spawn-promise' const command = 'ls' const args = [ '-al' , '/etc' ] const options = {} spawn(command, args, options) .then( ( stdout ) => { console .info( 'Success!' ) console .info( 'stdout:' , stdout.toString()) }) .catch( ( error ) => { console .error( 'Failed!' ) console .error( 'exit status:' , error.exitStatus) console .error( 'stderr:' , error.stderr.toString()) })

API

async spawn(command[, args][, options])

The returned Promise will resolve to the process's standard output. Depending on the value of the encoding option (see below), it will either be a Buffer or a string.

The promise also exposes the created child process via its childProcess property.

Upon rejection, the following properties provide additional information on the Error object:

exitSignal

exitStatus

stdout

stderr

Options

All options are passed on to cross-spawn, with the exception of the additional encoding option. If you pass a string (e.g., 'utf8' ), it will be used as the default character encoding.

Maintainer

Tim De Pauw

License

MIT