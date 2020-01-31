Promisified cross-spawn.
import spawn from 'cross-spawn-promise'
const command = 'ls'
const args = ['-al', '/etc']
const options = {}
spawn(command, args, options)
.then((stdout) => {
console.info('Success!')
console.info('stdout:', stdout.toString())
})
.catch((error) => {
console.error('Failed!')
console.error('exit status:', error.exitStatus)
console.error('stderr:', error.stderr.toString())
})
async spawn(command[, args][, options])
The returned
Promise will resolve to the process's standard output. Depending
on the value of the
encoding option (see below), it will either be a
Buffer or a string.
The promise also exposes the created child process via its
childProcess
property.
Upon rejection, the following properties provide additional information on the
Error object:
exitSignal
exitStatus
stdout
stderr
All options are passed on to
cross-spawn, with the exception of
the additional
encoding option. If you pass a string (e.g.,
'utf8'), it will
be used as the
default character encoding.
MIT