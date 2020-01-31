openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

cross-spawn-promise

by zentrick
0.10.2 (see all)

Promisified cross-spawn.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

24.9K

GitHub Stars

25

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

9

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

cross-spawn-promise

npm Dependencies Linux Build Status Windows Build Status Coverage Status JavaScript Standard Style

Promisified cross-spawn.

Usage

import spawn from 'cross-spawn-promise'

const command = 'ls'
const args = ['-al', '/etc']
const options = {}
spawn(command, args, options)
  .then((stdout) => {
    console.info('Success!')
    console.info('stdout:', stdout.toString())
  })
  .catch((error) => {
    console.error('Failed!')
    console.error('exit status:', error.exitStatus)
    console.error('stderr:', error.stderr.toString())
  })

API

async spawn(command[, args][, options])

The returned Promise will resolve to the process's standard output. Depending on the value of the encoding option (see below), it will either be a Buffer or a string.

The promise also exposes the created child process via its childProcess property.

Upon rejection, the following properties provide additional information on the Error object:

  • exitSignal
  • exitStatus
  • stdout
  • stderr

Options

All options are passed on to cross-spawn, with the exception of the additional encoding option. If you pass a string (e.g., 'utf8'), it will be used as the default character encoding.

Maintainer

Tim De Pauw

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial