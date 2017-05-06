A cross platform solution to node's spawn.

This module is deprecated, use cross-spawn instead which no longer requires a build toolchain.

Installation

$ npm install cross-spawn-async

Why

Node has issues when using spawn on Windows:

It ignores PATHEXT

It does not support shebangs

It does not allow you to run del or dir

or It does not properly escape arguments with spaces or special characters

All these issues are handled correctly by cross-spawn-async . There are some known modules, such as win-spawn, that try to solve this but they are either broken or provide faulty escaping of shell arguments.

Usage

Exactly the same way as node's spawn , so it's a drop in replacement.

var spawn = require ( 'cross-spawn-async' ); var child = spawn( 'npm' , [ 'list' , '-g' , '-depth' , '0' ], { stdio : 'inherit' });

Tests

$ npm test

License

Released under the MIT License.