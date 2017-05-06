openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

cross-spawn-async

by IndigoUnited
2.2.5 (see all)

A cross platform solution to node's spawn

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

306K

GitHub Stars

67

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate
Deprecated!
cross-spawn no longer requires a build toolchain, use it instead

Readme

cross-spawn-async

NPM version Downloads Build Status Build status Dependency status Dev Dependency status

A cross platform solution to node's spawn.

This module is deprecated, use cross-spawn instead which no longer requires a build toolchain.

Installation

$ npm install cross-spawn-async

Why

Node has issues when using spawn on Windows:

  • It ignores PATHEXT
  • It does not support shebangs
  • It does not allow you to run del or dir
  • It does not properly escape arguments with spaces or special characters

All these issues are handled correctly by cross-spawn-async. There are some known modules, such as win-spawn, that try to solve this but they are either broken or provide faulty escaping of shell arguments.

Usage

Exactly the same way as node's spawn, so it's a drop in replacement.

var spawn = require('cross-spawn-async');

var child = spawn('npm', ['list', '-g', '-depth', '0'], { stdio: 'inherit' });

Tests

$ npm test

License

Released under the MIT License.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial