A cross platform solution to node's spawn.
This module is deprecated, use cross-spawn instead which no longer requires a build toolchain.
$ npm install cross-spawn-async
Node has issues when using spawn on Windows:
del or
dir
All these issues are handled correctly by
cross-spawn-async.
There are some known modules, such as win-spawn, that try to solve this but they are either broken or provide faulty escaping of shell arguments.
Exactly the same way as node's
spawn, so it's a drop in replacement.
var spawn = require('cross-spawn-async');
var child = spawn('npm', ['list', '-g', '-depth', '0'], { stdio: 'inherit' });
$ npm test
Released under the MIT License.