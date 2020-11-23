A cross platform solution to node's spawn and spawnSync.

Installation

Node.js version 8 and up: $ npm install cross-spawn

Node.js version 7 and under: $ npm install cross-spawn@6

Why

Node has issues when using spawn on Windows:

It ignores PATHEXT

It does not support shebangs

Has problems running commands with spaces

Has problems running commands with posix relative paths (e.g.: ./my-folder/my-executable )

) Has an issue with command shims (files in node_modules/.bin/ ), where arguments with quotes and parenthesis would result in invalid syntax error

), where arguments with quotes and parenthesis would result in invalid syntax error No options.shell support on node <v4.8

All these issues are handled correctly by cross-spawn . There are some known modules, such as win-spawn, that try to solve this but they are either broken or provide faulty escaping of shell arguments.

Usage

Exactly the same way as node's spawn or spawnSync , so it's a drop in replacement.

const spawn = require ( 'cross-spawn' ); const child = spawn( 'npm' , [ 'list' , '-g' , '-depth' , '0' ], { stdio : 'inherit' }); const result = spawn.sync( 'npm' , [ 'list' , '-g' , '-depth' , '0' ], { stdio : 'inherit' });

Caveats

Using options.shell as an alternative to cross-spawn

Starting from node v4.8 , spawn has a shell option that allows you run commands from within a shell. This new option solves the PATHEXT issue but:

It's not supported in node <v4.8

You must manually escape the command and arguments which is very error prone, specially when passing user input

There are a lot of other unresolved issues from the Why section that you must take into account

If you are using the shell option to spawn a command in a cross platform way, consider using cross-spawn instead. You have been warned.

options.shell support

While cross-spawn adds support for options.shell in node <v4.8 , all of its enhancements are disabled.

This mimics the Node.js behavior. More specifically, the command and its arguments will not be automatically escaped nor shebang support will be offered. This is by design because if you are using options.shell you are probably targeting a specific platform anyway and you don't want things to get into your way.

Shebangs support

While cross-spawn handles shebangs on Windows, its support is limited. More specifically, it just supports #!/usr/bin/env <program> where <program> must not contain any arguments.

If you would like to have the shebang support improved, feel free to contribute via a pull-request.

Remember to always test your code on Windows!

Tests

$ npm test

$ npm test -- --watch during development

License

Released under the MIT License.