A cross platform solution to node's spawn and spawnSync.
Node.js version 8 and up:
$ npm install cross-spawn
Node.js version 7 and under:
$ npm install cross-spawn@6
Node has issues when using spawn on Windows:
./my-folder/my-executable)
node_modules/.bin/), where arguments with quotes and parenthesis would result in invalid syntax error
options.shell support on node
<v4.8
All these issues are handled correctly by
cross-spawn.
There are some known modules, such as win-spawn, that try to solve this but they are either broken or provide faulty escaping of shell arguments.
Exactly the same way as node's
spawn or
spawnSync, so it's a drop in replacement.
const spawn = require('cross-spawn');
// Spawn NPM asynchronously
const child = spawn('npm', ['list', '-g', '-depth', '0'], { stdio: 'inherit' });
// Spawn NPM synchronously
const result = spawn.sync('npm', ['list', '-g', '-depth', '0'], { stdio: 'inherit' });
options.shell as an alternative to
cross-spawn
Starting from node
v4.8,
spawn has a
shell option that allows you run commands from within a shell. This new option solves
the PATHEXT issue but:
<v4.8
If you are using the
shell option to spawn a command in a cross platform way, consider using
cross-spawn instead. You have been warned.
options.shell support
While
cross-spawn adds support for
options.shell in node
<v4.8, all of its enhancements are disabled.
This mimics the Node.js behavior. More specifically, the command and its arguments will not be automatically escaped nor shebang support will be offered. This is by design because if you are using
options.shell you are probably targeting a specific platform anyway and you don't want things to get into your way.
While
cross-spawn handles shebangs on Windows, its support is limited. More specifically, it just supports
#!/usr/bin/env <program> where
<program> must not contain any arguments.
If you would like to have the shebang support improved, feel free to contribute via a pull-request.
Remember to always test your code on Windows!
$ npm test
$ npm test -- --watch during development
Released under the MIT License.