cross-seed is an app designed to help you download torrents that you can cross
seed based on your existing torrents. It is designed to match conservatively to
minimize manual intervention.
cross-seed can inject the torrents it finds directly into your torrent client.
Currently the supported clients are
If your client isn't supported,
cross-seed will download a bunch of torrent
files to a folder you specify. After that, I recommend using
AutoTorrent to do the last-mile
delivery into your client.
It will work on Mac and on Linux; I haven't tested it on Windows but it should work there too.
Invoking
cross-seed is almost as simple as:
npx cross-seed
Here's an example invocation:
npx cross-seed search \
--torznab http://localhost:9696/prowlarr/1/api?apikey=a1b2c3d4e5f6 \
--torrent-dir /home/rtorrent/.session \
--output-dir /tmp/torrents
You either need to give it a few command-line arguments or create a configuration file.
Usage: cross-seed search [options]
Search for cross-seeds
Options:
-u, --jackett-server-url <url> DEPRECATED: Your Jackett server url
-k, --jackett-api-key <key> DEPRECATED: Your Jackett API key
-t, --trackers <tracker1>,<tracker2> DEPRECATED: Comma-separated list of Jackett tracker ids to search (Tracker ids can be found in their Torznab feed paths)
-T, --torznab <urls...> Torznab urls with apikey included (separated by spaces)
-i, --torrent-dir <dir> Directory with torrent files
-s, --output-dir <dir> Directory to save results in
-a, --search-all Search for all torrents regardless of their contents (default: false)
-e, --include-episodes Include single-episode torrents in the search (default: false)
--fuzzy-size-threshold <decimal> The size difference allowed to be considered a match. (default: 0.02)
-v, --verbose Log verbose output (default: false)
-A, --action <action> If set to 'inject', cross-seed will attempt to add the found torrents to your torrent client. (choices: "save", "inject", default: "save")
--rtorrent-rpc-url <url> The url of your rtorrent XMLRPC interface. Requires '-A inject'. See the docs for more information.
--qbittorrent-url <url> The url of your qBittorrent webui. Requires '-A inject'. See the docs for more information.
-o, --offset <offset> Offset to start from
-d, --delay <delay> Pause duration (seconds) between searches (default: 10)
-x, --exclude-older <cutoff> Exclude torrents first seen more than x minutes ago. Overrides the -a flag.
-r, --exclude-recent-search <cutoff> Exclude torrents which have been searched more recently than x minutes ago. Overrides the -a flag.
-h, --help display help for command
You don't need to install this app, but if
cross-seed regularly
npm doesn't support
npx
you can install it globally:
npm install -g cross-seed
Then you can run the app with:
cross-seed
To update,
npm uninstall -g cross-seed
npm install -g cross-seed
cross-seed supports a daemon mode, wherein the app is always running, and you
can trigger an HTTP request to search for cross-seeds of a specific torrent. See
more info in the
wiki page.
As mentioned above,
cross-seed can inject the torrents it finds directly into
your torrent client. See more info in the
wiki page.
First, check the FAQ. If you still can't figure it out, feel free to open an issue or start a discussion