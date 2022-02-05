cross-seed: Fully-automatic, no false positives

cross-seed is an app designed to help you download torrents that you can cross seed based on your existing torrents. It is designed to match conservatively to minimize manual intervention.

cross-seed can inject the torrents it finds directly into your torrent client. Currently the supported clients are

rTorrent

qBittorrent

Request your client here.

If your client isn't supported, cross-seed will download a bunch of torrent files to a folder you specify. After that, I recommend using AutoTorrent to do the last-mile delivery into your client.

Requirements

Node 14+

Any number of indexers that support Torznab (use Jackett or Prowlarr to help)

It will work on Mac and on Linux; I haven't tested it on Windows but it should work there too.

Usage

Invoking cross-seed is almost as simple as:

npx cross-seed

Here's an example invocation:

npx cross-seed search \ --torznab http://localhost:9696/prowlarr/1/api?apikey=a1b2c3d4e5f6 \ --torrent-dir /home/rtorrent/.session \ --output-dir /tmp/torrents

You either need to give it a few command-line arguments or create a configuration file.

Usage: cross-seed search [options] Search for cross-seeds Options: -u, --jackett-server-url <url> DEPRECATED: Your Jackett server url -k, --jackett-api-key <key> DEPRECATED: Your Jackett API key -t, --trackers <tracker1>,<tracker2> DEPRECATED: Comma-separated list of Jackett tracker ids to search (Tracker ids can be found in their Torznab feed paths) -T, --torznab <urls...> Torznab urls with apikey included (separated by spaces) -i, --torrent-dir <dir> Directory with torrent files -s, --output-dir <dir> Directory to save results in -a, --search-all Search for all torrents regardless of their contents (default: false) -e, --include-episodes Include single-episode torrents in the search (default: false) --fuzzy-size-threshold <decimal> The size difference allowed to be considered a match. (default: 0.02) -v, --verbose Log verbose output (default: false) -A, --action <action> If set to 'inject', cross-seed will attempt to add the found torrents to your torrent client. (choices: "save", "inject", default: "save") --rtorrent-rpc-url <url> The url of your rtorrent XMLRPC interface. Requires '-A inject'. See the docs for more information. --qbittorrent-url <url> The url of your qBittorrent webui. Requires '-A inject'. See the docs for more information. -o, --offset <offset> Offset to start from -d, --delay <delay> Pause duration (seconds) between searches (default: 10) -x, --exclude-older <cutoff> Exclude torrents first seen more than x minutes ago. Overrides the -a flag. -r, --exclude-recent-search <cutoff> Exclude torrents which have been searched more recently than x minutes ago. Overrides the -a flag. -h, --help display help for command

Standalone installation

You don't need to install this app, but if

you plan on running cross-seed regularly

regularly you want to control when you receive updates

your version of npm doesn't support npx

you can install it globally:

npm install -g cross-seed

Then you can run the app with:

cross-seed

To update,

npm uninstall -g cross-seed npm install -g cross-seed

Daemon mode (Docker recommended)

cross-seed supports a daemon mode, wherein the app is always running, and you can trigger an HTTP request to search for cross-seeds of a specific torrent. See more info in the wiki page.

Direct client injection

As mentioned above, cross-seed can inject the torrents it finds directly into your torrent client. See more info in the wiki page.

Troubleshooting

First, check the FAQ. If you still can't figure it out, feel free to open an issue or start a discussion