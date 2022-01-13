openbase logo
cpk

cross-port-killer

by Rafael Milewski
1.3.0 (see all)

Kill the process running on a given TCP port on Windows, Linux and Mac.

Readme

cross-port-killer

Kill the process running on a given TCP port on Windows, Linux and Mac

Install

$ npm install cross-port-killer -D

Usage

import { kill, killer } from 'cross-port-killer';

kill(9090).then(pids => {
  console.log(pids)
})

// you could also kill pids manually if you know them... this would save you bringing up another lib, you are welcome.

killer.killByPid(12345).then(() => console.log('done'))
killer.killByPids([12345, 54321]).then(() => console.log('done'))

This lib also comes with a CLI.

To kill any process occupying the port 9090 you can run:

$ npx cross-port-killer 9090

or

$ npm install cross-port-killer -g

$ kill-port 9090

Dependencies

On Linux/Mac this library depends on lsof in case you don't have it installed (perhaps you are using docker?) run:

$ apt-get install lsof

On Mac, It comes with the OS by default so nothing to worries.

License

MIT © Rafael Milewski

