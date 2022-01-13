Kill the process running on a given TCP port on Windows, Linux and Mac

Install

$ npm install cross-port-killer -D

Usage

import { kill, killer } from 'cross-port-killer' ; kill( 9090 ).then( pids => { console .log(pids) }) killer.killByPid( 12345 ).then( () => console .log( 'done' )) killer.killByPids([ 12345 , 54321 ]).then( () => console .log( 'done' ))

This lib also comes with a CLI .

To kill any process occupying the port 9090 you can run:

$ npx cross-port-killer 9090

or

$ npm install cross-port-killer -g

$ kill -port 9090

Dependencies

On Linux/Mac this library depends on lsof in case you don't have it installed (perhaps you are using docker?) run:

$ apt-get install lsof

On Mac, It comes with the OS by default so nothing to worries.

License

MIT © Rafael Milewski