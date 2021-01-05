OS Specific npm scripts! Ideal for tasks that differs across Operating System Platforms

Install

$ npm install cross-os --save-dev

Usage

Add scripts to your package.json like so:

it supports darwin , freebsd , linux , sunos or win32

"scripts" : { "foo" : "cross-os bar" , "bar" : { "darwin" : "echo 'i will only run on Mac'" , "win32" : "echo 'i will only run on Windows'" , "linux" : "echo 'i will only run on Linux'" } }

And call it like:

npm run foo

Alternatively you can also specify scripts on its own section in your package.json

"scripts" : { "foo" : "cross-os bar" } "cross-os" : { "bar" : { "darwin" : "echo 'i will only run on Mac'" , "win32" : "echo 'i will only run on Windows'" , "linux" : "echo 'i will only run on Linux'" } }

You also can pass args to the underlying script like this:

"scripts" : { "foo" : "cross-os bar -- arg1 arg2" } "cross-os" : { "bar" : { "darwin" : "echo received arg: " , "win32" : "echo received arg: " , "linux" : "echo received arg: " } }

or directly from the npm run script like this:

npm run foo -- arg1 arg2

License

MIT © Rafael Milewski