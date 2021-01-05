openbase logo
by Rafael Milewski
1.4.0 (see all)

Allow adding OS-specific scripts in your package.json!

Documentation
16.9K

GitHub Stars

32

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

cross-os

npm version npm downloads dependencies

OS Specific npm scripts! Ideal for tasks that differs across Operating System Platforms

Install

$ npm install cross-os --save-dev

Usage

Add scripts to your package.json like so:

  • it supports darwin, freebsd, linux, sunos or win32
"scripts": {
  "foo": "cross-os bar",
  "bar": {
    "darwin": "echo 'i will only run on Mac'",
    "win32": "echo 'i will only run on Windows'",
    "linux": "echo 'i will only run on Linux'"
  }
}

And call it like:

npm run foo

Alternatively you can also specify scripts on its own section in your package.json

"scripts": {
  "foo": "cross-os bar"
}
"cross-os": {
  "bar": {
    "darwin": "echo 'i will only run on Mac'",
    "win32": "echo 'i will only run on Windows'",
    "linux": "echo 'i will only run on Linux'"
  }
}

You also can pass args to the underlying script like this:

"scripts": {
  "foo": "cross-os bar -- arg1 arg2"
}
"cross-os": {
  "bar": {
    "darwin": "echo received arg: ",
    "win32": "echo received arg: ",
    "linux": "echo received arg: "
  }
}

or directly from the npm run script like this:

npm run foo -- arg1 arg2

License

MIT © Rafael Milewski

