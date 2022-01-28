openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
cf

cross-fetch

by Leonardo Quixada
3.1.4 (see all)

Universal WHATWG Fetch API for Node, Browsers and React Native.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

10.4M

GitHub Stars

1.3K

Maintenance

Last Commit

18d ago

Contributors

17

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Average Rating

5.0/51
Read All Reviews
shrpande

Top Feedback

2Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
2Performant
1Highly Customizable
1Bleeding Edge
1Responsive Maintainers

Readme

cross-fetch
NPM Version Downloads Per Week License: MIT CI

codecov

Universal WHATWG Fetch API for Node, Browsers and React Native. The scenario that cross-fetch really shines is when the same JavaScript codebase needs to run on different platforms.

  • Platform agnostic: browsers, Node or React Native
  • Optional polyfill: it's up to you if something is going to be added to the global object or not
  • Simple interface: no instantiation, no configuration and no extra dependency
  • WHATWG compliant: it works the same way wherever your code runs
  • TypeScript support: better development experience with types.

Table of Contents

Install

npm install --save cross-fetch

As a ponyfill:

// Using ES6 modules with Babel or TypeScript
import fetch from 'cross-fetch';

// Using CommonJS modules
const fetch = require('cross-fetch');

As a polyfill:

// Using ES6 modules
import 'cross-fetch/polyfill';

// Using CommonJS modules
require('cross-fetch/polyfill');

The CDN build is also available on unpkg:

<script src="//unpkg.com/cross-fetch/dist/cross-fetch.js"></script>

This adds the fetch function to the window object. Note that this is not UMD compatible.

Usage

With promises:

import fetch from 'cross-fetch';
// Or just: import 'cross-fetch/polyfill';

fetch('//api.github.com/users/lquixada')
  .then(res => {
    if (res.status >= 400) {
      throw new Error("Bad response from server");
    }
    return res.json();
  })
  .then(user => {
    console.log(user);
  })
  .catch(err => {
    console.error(err);
  });

With async/await:

import fetch from 'cross-fetch';
// Or just: import 'cross-fetch/polyfill';

(async () => {
  try {
    const res = await fetch('//api.github.com/users/lquixada');
    
    if (res.status >= 400) {
      throw new Error("Bad response from server");
    }
    
    const user = await res.json();
  
    console.log(user);
  } catch (err) {
    console.error(err);
  }
})();

⚠️ Warning: If you're in an environment that doesn't support Promises such as Internet Explorer, you must install an ES6 Promise compatible polyfill. es6-promise is suggested.

Demo & API

You can find a comprehensive doc at Github's fetch page. If you want to play with cross-fetch, check our JSFiddle playground.

Tip: Run the fiddle on various browsers and with different settings (for instance: cross-domain requests, wrong urls or text requests). Don't forget to open the console in the test suite page and play around.

FAQ

Yet another fetch library?

I did a lot of research in order to find a fetch library that could be simple, cross-platform and provide polyfill as an option. There's a plethora of libs out there but none could match those requirements.

Why not isomorphic-fetch?

My preferred library used to be isomorphic-fetch but it has this bug that prevents it from running in a react native environment. It seems unlikely to be fixed since there haven't been any new commits to it since 2016. That means dependencies are outdated as well.

Why polyfill might not be a good idea?

In a word? Risk. If the spec changes in the future, it might be problematic to debug. Read more about it on sindresorhus's ponyfill page. It's up to you if you're fine with it or not.

How does cross-fetch work?

Just like isomorphic-fetch, it is just a proxy. If you're in node, it delivers you the node-fetch library, if you're in a browser or React Native, it delivers you the github's whatwg-fetch. The same strategy applies whether you're using polyfill or ponyfill.

Who's Using It?

The New York TimesApollo GraphQLFacebookSwaggerVulcanJSgraphql-request
The New York TimesApollo GraphQLFacebookSwaggerVulcanJSgraphql-request

Thanks

Heavily inspired by the works of matthew-andrews. Kudos to him!

License

cross-fetch is licensed under the MIT license © Leonardo Quixadá

Author

@lquixada
@lquixada

Rate & Review

Great Documentation2
Easy to Use2
Performant2
Highly Customizable1
Bleeding Edge1
Responsive Maintainers1
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
shrpande45 Ratings39 Reviews
4 months ago
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Performant
Highly Customizable
Bleeding Edge
Responsive Maintainers

I've used the cross-fetch for my API integrations and observed that it is pretty much similar to the node-fetch. It provides the native type script support and is compatible with modern web applications. Due to the type safety, error handling is effective in this module. Only drawback which I can see is that there is less support for APIs which uses proxy.

0
Sajini Mary ChandyPune40 Ratings30 Reviews
3 months ago
Great Documentation
Performant
Easy to Use

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

Cross-fetch NPM | npm.io
npm.io4 months agoCross-fetch NPM | npm.ionpm.io is an NPM packages aggregator and search engine designed to make your node package search fast, smooth and simple.
cross-fetch examples - CodeSandbox
codesandbox.iocross-fetch examples - CodeSandboxLearn how to use cross-fetch by viewing and forking cross-fetch example apps on CodeSandbox
Comparing CrossFetch Vs Axios Vs Isomorphic Fetch Vs Isomorphic To Call An API - Jon D Jones
www.jondjones.comComparing CrossFetch Vs Axios Vs Isomorphic Fetch Vs Isomorphic To Call An API - Jon D JonesComparing CrossFetch Vs Axios Vs Isomorphic Fetch Vs Isomorphic To Call An API
node_modules/cross-fetch · f1cd1955eb648252d72664f779844a9646c39aa3 · CitizenScienceCenter / Tools / vuex-c3s
gitlab.uzh.chnode_modules/cross-fetch · f1cd1955eb648252d72664f779844a9646c39aa3 · CitizenScienceCenter / Tools / vuex-c3sA Vue library for the C3S SDK with Vuex bindings to make requests.