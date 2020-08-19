openbase logo
cds

cross-domain-storage

by Matt Larner
2.0.7 (see all)

Cross domain localStorage

Documentation
1.2K

GitHub Stars

29

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

0

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

Allows sharing of local storage across domains.

Use a host to give access to local storage.

Use a guest to gain access to the local storage on a host.

Install

npm i cross-domain-storage

Usage

Host

var createHost = require('cross-domain-storage/host');

host(allowedDomains)

Call with an array of allowed domains.

var storageHost = createHost([
    {
        origin: 'http://www.foo.com',
        allowedMethods: ['get', 'set', 'remove'],
    },
    {
        origin: 'http://www.bar.com',
        allowedMethods: ['get'],
    },
]);

host.close()

storageHost.close();
// storageHost will no longer allow access from guests and can no longer be used.

Guest

var createGuest = require('cross-domain-storage/guest');

guest(hostURL)

Create a guest and connect to the host.

Any methods that are called while connecting are queued up and handled seamlessly.

// Hosted on http://www.foo.com
var bazStorage = createGuest('http://www.baz.com/accessStorage');

guest.get(key, callback)

bazStorage.get('fizz', function(error, value) {
    // value for the key of 'fizz' will be retrieved from localStorage on www.baz.com
});

guest.set(key, value, callback)

NOTE: The keys and the values in localStorage are always strings thus objects, numbers etc used as keys or values will be automatically converted to strings.

bazStorage.set('foo', 'bar', function(error, data) {
    // foo is now set to 'bar'
});

guest.remove(key, callback)

bazStorage.remove('foo', function(error, data) {
    // foo is now removed
});

guest.close()

bazStorage.close();
//connection is now closed and bazStorage can no longer be used.

