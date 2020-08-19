Allows sharing of local storage across domains.

Use a host to give access to local storage.

Use a guest to gain access to the local storage on a host.

Install

npm i cross-domain-storage

Usage

Host

var createHost = require ( 'cross-domain-storage/host' );

Call with an array of allowed domains.

var storageHost = createHost([ { origin : 'http://www.foo.com' , allowedMethods : [ 'get' , 'set' , 'remove' ], }, { origin : 'http://www.bar.com' , allowedMethods : [ 'get' ], }, ]);

storageHost.close();

Guest

var createGuest = require ( 'cross-domain-storage/guest' );

Create a guest and connect to the host.

Any methods that are called while connecting are queued up and handled seamlessly.

var bazStorage = createGuest( 'http://www.baz.com/accessStorage' );

bazStorage.get( 'fizz' , function ( error, value ) { });

NOTE: The keys and the values in localStorage are always strings thus objects, numbers etc used as keys or values will be automatically converted to strings.

bazStorage.set( 'foo' , 'bar' , function ( error, data ) { });

bazStorage.remove( 'foo' , function ( error, data ) { });