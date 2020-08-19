Allows sharing of local storage across domains.
Use a host to give access to local storage.
Use a guest to gain access to the local storage on a host.
npm i cross-domain-storage
var createHost = require('cross-domain-storage/host');
Call with an array of allowed domains.
var storageHost = createHost([
{
origin: 'http://www.foo.com',
allowedMethods: ['get', 'set', 'remove'],
},
{
origin: 'http://www.bar.com',
allowedMethods: ['get'],
},
]);
storageHost.close();
// storageHost will no longer allow access from guests and can no longer be used.
var createGuest = require('cross-domain-storage/guest');
Create a guest and connect to the host.
Any methods that are called while connecting are queued up and handled seamlessly.
// Hosted on http://www.foo.com
var bazStorage = createGuest('http://www.baz.com/accessStorage');
bazStorage.get('fizz', function(error, value) {
// value for the key of 'fizz' will be retrieved from localStorage on www.baz.com
});
NOTE: The keys and the values in localStorage are always strings thus objects, numbers etc used as keys or values will be automatically converted to strings.
bazStorage.set('foo', 'bar', function(error, data) {
// foo is now set to 'bar'
});
bazStorage.remove('foo', function(error, data) {
// foo is now removed
});
bazStorage.close();
//connection is now closed and bazStorage can no longer be used.