To cross-platform the
config and
root variable reference of package.json in npm-scripts.
This npm is installed on npm-scripts only a so
devDependencies.
$ npm install --save--dev cross-conf-env
To the
config of package.json to set the value.
{
"name": "sample",
"version": "1.0.0",
"config": {
"app": "MyApp"
},
"scripts": {
"var": "cross-conf-env echo npm_package_config_app npm_package_version",
"var:bash": "cross-conf-env echo $npm_package_config_app $npm_package_version",
"var:win": "cross-conf-env echo %npm_package_config_app% %npm_package_version%",
"var:cross": "cross-conf-env echo npm_package_config app-npm_package_version",
"var:cross-multiple": "cross-conf-env echo npm_package_config_app-npm_package_version"
},
"devDependencies": {
"cross-conf-env": "^1.0.6"
}
}
Value of
npm_package_config_ or
npm_package_ will be executed after being replaced.
$ npm run var
MyApp 1.0.0
$ npm run var:bash
MyApp 1.0.0
$ npm run var:win
MyApp 1.0.0
$ npm run var:cross
MyApp 1.0.0
$ npm run var:cross-multiple
MyApp-1.0.0
The format of the environment variable in npm-scripts are different for each platform. OS X or Linux (bash) is
$variable, Windows (cmd.exe or PowerShell) is
%variable%.
It supports all of the format by using this npm in npm-scripts, format that support is below.
|Platform
|Format
|OS X, Linux (bash)
$npm_package_ or
$npm_package_config_
|Windows (cmd.exe or PowerShell)
%npm_package_% or
%npm_package_config_%
cross-conf-env original
npm_package_ or
npm_package_config_, without special charactors (
$ or
%)
npm-scripts environment variable that has been expanded by the execution platform is used as it is. Otherwise, to expand the
cross-conf-env.
Definition of npm-scripts:
cross-conf-env command param1 param2 ...etc
cross-conf-env converts the value specified in
process.env.
It will not work if run from pipe in npm-scripts.
{
"config": {
"app": "MyApp",
"test": "Test"
},
"scripts": {
"pipe": "cross-conf-env echo npm_package_config_var | cross-conf-env echo keep npm_package_config_test"
}
}
results:
$ npm run pipe
Test
echo: write: Broken pipe
If concatenating npm-scripts we recommend npm-run-all rather than pipe. If it is
npm-run-all can concatenate npm-scripts to cross platforms, and
cross-conf-env will work as well.