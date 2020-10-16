To cross-platform the config and root variable reference of package.json in npm-scripts.

Installation

This npm is installed on npm-scripts only a so devDependencies .

$ npm install

Usage

To the config of package.json to set the value.

{ "name" : "sample" , "version" : "1.0.0" , "config" : { "app" : "MyApp" }, "scripts" : { "var" : "cross-conf-env echo npm_package_config_app npm_package_version" , "var:bash" : "cross-conf-env echo $npm_package_config_app $npm_package_version" , "var:win" : "cross-conf-env echo %npm_package_config_app% %npm_package_version%" , "var:cross" : "cross-conf-env echo npm_package_config app-npm_package_version" , "var:cross-multiple" : "cross-conf-env echo npm_package_config_app-npm_package_version" }, "devDependencies" : { "cross-conf-env" : "^1.0.6" } }

Value of npm_package_config_ or npm_package_ will be executed after being replaced.

$ npm run var MyApp 1.0 .0 $ npm run var:bash MyApp 1.0 .0 $ npm run var:win MyApp 1.0 .0 $ npm run var:cross MyApp 1.0 .0 $ npm run var:cross-multiple MyApp-1.0.0

The format of the environment variable in npm-scripts are different for each platform. OS X or Linux (bash) is $variable , Windows (cmd.exe or PowerShell) is %variable% .

It supports all of the format by using this npm in npm-scripts, format that support is below.

Platform Format OS X, Linux (bash) $npm_package_ or $npm_package_config_ Windows (cmd.exe or PowerShell) %npm_package_% or %npm_package_config_% cross-conf-env original npm_package_ or npm_package_config_ , without special charactors ( $ or % )

npm-scripts environment variable that has been expanded by the execution platform is used as it is. Otherwise, to expand the cross-conf-env .

Definition of npm-scripts:

cross-conf-env command param1 param2 ...etc

Limitations

cross-conf-env converts the value specified in process.env . It will not work if run from pipe in npm-scripts.

{ "config" : { "app" : "MyApp" , "test" : "Test" }, "scripts" : { "pipe" : "cross-conf-env echo npm_package_config_var | cross-conf-env echo keep npm_package_config_test" } }

results:

$ npm run pipe Test echo : write: Broken pipe

If concatenating npm-scripts we recommend npm-run-all rather than pipe. If it is npm-run-all can concatenate npm-scripts to cross platforms, and cross-conf-env will work as well.

ChangeLog