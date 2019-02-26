cross-ci standardizes environment variables for CI. For example, your can simply use BUILD_BRANCH variable in all CI runners instead of CIRCLE_BRANCH in CircleCI or TRAVIS_PULL_REQUEST_BRANCH in Travis. Supports all env-ci implemented services.

Install

npm i cross-ci

Install Globally

npm i -g cross-ci

Node usage

const vars = require ( 'cross-ci' ).vars;

CLI usage

cross -ci printenv BUILD_COMMIT_URL

Variables

Pseudo Commands

cross-ci :echo node --eval "\"console.log('\${PROJECT_NAME}')\""

cross-ci :run node --eval "\"console.log('\${PROJECT_NAME}')\""

Examples

Provide Evn Vars to Webpack, from package.json

{ "scripts" : { "build" : "cross-ci webpack -p" } }

cross-ci :run \ npx commit-status success Storybook "'\${BUILD_VERSION}'" "'https://example.com'"

Upload to S3

cross-ci :run \ s3 sync ./public "s3://bucket/builds/\${PROJECT_NAME}/\${BUILD_VERSION}/public" \ --region eu-west-1 \ --acl public-read

Post to Slack

cross-ci :run \ curl -X POST -H 'Content-type: application/json' \ --data "'{\ \"text\":\"Built \\\`<\${PROJECT_URL}|\${PROJECT_NAME}>\\\` :crossed_fingers: \\\`<\${BRANCH_URL}|\${BUILD_BRANCH}>\\\` :crossed_fingers: \\\`\${BUILD_VERSION}\\\` on <\${BUILD_URL}|\${CI_NAME}> :tada:\", \ \"username\": \"cross-ci\", \ \"icon_emoji\": \":clap:\"}'" \ https://hooks.slack.com/services/XXXX/XXXX/XXXXXXXX

Post to GitHub

GITHUB_TOKEN=XXXXXXXX \ cross-ci :run \ curl -X POST -H "Content-Type: application/json" \ --data "'{\"body\": \"Build version: \\\`\${BUILD_VERSION}\\\` :crossed_fingers: [\\\`\${BUILD_BRANCH}\\\`](\${BRANCH_URL}) on [\${CI_NAME}](\${BUILD_URL}) :tada:\"}'" \ "https://api.github.com/repos/\${PROJECT_OWNER}/\${PROJECT_NAME}/issues/\${BUILD_PR_NUM}/comments?access_token=\${GITHUB_TOKEN}"

Display all env vars and save to buildinfo.json

cross-ci cross-ci > buildinfo.json

Variable Reference

Git branch being built or targeted by a pull request.

URL of PR build commit.

URL of build commit.

SHA1 of the Git commit being built.

Path to repository folder.

CI service build number.

Pull request (aka Merge request) number. Defaults to 0 .

URL to GitHub PR page.

URL to CI build page.

A human-readable string uniquely identifying current build. For pull requests will equal to something like x.y.z-pr-1.1 . For build jobs that are not part of a pull request, it will contain a branch name, like x.y.z-master.1 .

CI service Commercial name (e.g. Travis , CircleCI , TeamCity ).

Standardized CI service name (e.g. travis , circle , gitlab ).

Git version control system used

Git remote used.

Equals to GITHUB_TOKEN , GITHUB_ACCESS_TOKEN , GH_TOKEN , or GIT_CREDENTIALS environment variables, in that order.

Boolean indicating if script runs in a CI environment.

Boolean, true if the current build is triggered by a pull request.

Is true if currently built branch is one of RELEASE_BRANCHES .

CI service job number

Link to the CI service job

MONTH

Current month numeric value as a string of length two.

GitHub project name.

User name or organization name that owns the repository.

Link to project on GitHub.

Semver version of your project. Taken from package.json . Othewise defaults to 0.0.0 .

Names of branches which should trigger a release, defaults to ['master', 'production'] .

TIME

Current time in UTC format.

UNIX timestamp.

Relative upload path for artifacts. Defaults to:

builds/ ${PROJECT_NAME} / ${BUILD_VERSION}

YEAR

Current year as a four character long string.