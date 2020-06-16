Croppie - A Javascript Image Cropper

To Install

Bower: bower install croppie

Npm: npm install croppie

Download: croppie.js & croppie.css

Adding croppie to your site

< link rel = "stylesheet" href = "croppie.css" /> < script src = "croppie.js" > </ script >

CDN

cdnjs.com provides croppie via cdn https://cdnjs.com/libraries/croppie

https : https :

Documentation

Related Libraries

Contributing

First, thanks for contributing. This project is difficult to maintain with one person. Here's a "checklist" of things to remember when contributing to croppie.

Don't forget to update the documentation.

If you're adding a new option/event/method, try adding to an example on the documentation. Or create a new example, if you feel the need.

We don't have tests for Croppie :( (if you want to create tests I'd be forever grateful), so please try to test the functionality you're changing on the demo page. I've tried to add as many use-cases as I can think of on there. Compare the functionality in your branch to the one on the official page. If they all still work, then great!

If you're looking for a simple server to load the demo page, I use https://github.com/tapio/live-server.

Minifying

uglifyjs croppie.js -c -m -r '$,require,exports' -o croppie.min.js

Releasing a new version

For the most part, you shouldn't worry about these steps unless you're the one handling the release. Please don't bump the release and don't minify/uglify in a PR. That just creates merge conflicts when merging. Those steps will be performed when the release is created.