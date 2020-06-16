openbase logo
croppie

by Foliotek
2.6.5 (see all)

A Javascript Image Cropper

Popularity

Downloads/wk

78.6K

GitHub Stars

2.4K

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

62

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Vanilla JavaScript Image Manipulation

Readme

Croppie - A Javascript Image Cropper

To Install

Bower: bower install croppie

Npm: npm install croppie

Download: croppie.js & croppie.css

Adding croppie to your site

<link rel="stylesheet" href="croppie.css" />
<script src="croppie.js"></script>

cdnjs.com provides croppie via cdn https://cdnjs.com/libraries/croppie

https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/croppie/{version}/croppie.min.css
https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/croppie/{version}/croppie.min.js

Documentation

Contributing

First, thanks for contributing. This project is difficult to maintain with one person. Here's a "checklist" of things to remember when contributing to croppie.

  • Don't forget to update the documentation.
  • If you're adding a new option/event/method, try adding to an example on the documentation. Or create a new example, if you feel the need.
  • We don't have tests for Croppie :( (if you want to create tests I'd be forever grateful), so please try to test the functionality you're changing on the demo page. I've tried to add as many use-cases as I can think of on there. Compare the functionality in your branch to the one on the official page. If they all still work, then great!

If you're looking for a simple server to load the demo page, I use https://github.com/tapio/live-server.

Minifying

uglifyjs croppie.js -c -m -r '$,require,exports' -o croppie.min.js

Releasing a new version

For the most part, you shouldn't worry about these steps unless you're the one handling the release. Please don't bump the release and don't minify/uglify in a PR. That just creates merge conflicts when merging. Those steps will be performed when the release is created.

  1. Bump version in croppie.js
  2. Minify/Uglify
  3. Commit
  4. npm version [new version]
  5. git push && git push --tags
  6. npm publish
  7. Draft a new release with new tag on https://github.com/Foliotek/Croppie/releases
  8. Deploy to gh-pages npm run deploy

Alternatives

cro
cropperjsJavaScript image cropper.
GitHub Stars
10K
Weekly Downloads
370K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
6
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
2Highly Customizable
1Easy to Use
tui-image-editor🍞🎨 Full-featured photo image editor using canvas. It is really easy, and it comes with great filters.
GitHub Stars
5K
Weekly Downloads
10K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
jim
jimpAn image processing library written entirely in JavaScript for Node, with zero external or native dependencies.
GitHub Stars
12K
Weekly Downloads
1M
User Rating
4.5/ 5
11
Top Feedback
5Easy to Use
3Slow
2Great Documentation
cam
camanJavascript HTML5 (Ca)nvas (Man)ipulation
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
97
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
fil
filterousInstagram-like photo manipulation library for Node.js and Javascript on browser
GitHub Stars
173
Weekly Downloads
5
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
picaResize image in browser with high quality and high speed
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
32K
See 15 Alternatives

