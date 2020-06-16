Bower:
bower install croppie
Npm:
npm install croppie
Download: croppie.js & croppie.css
<link rel="stylesheet" href="croppie.css" />
<script src="croppie.js"></script>
cdnjs.com provides croppie via cdn https://cdnjs.com/libraries/croppie
https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/croppie/{version}/croppie.min.css
https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/croppie/{version}/croppie.min.js
First, thanks for contributing. This project is difficult to maintain with one person. Here's a "checklist" of things to remember when contributing to croppie.
If you're looking for a simple server to load the demo page, I use https://github.com/tapio/live-server.
uglifyjs croppie.js -c -m -r '$,require,exports' -o croppie.min.js
For the most part, you shouldn't worry about these steps unless you're the one handling the release. Please don't bump the release and don't minify/uglify in a PR. That just creates merge conflicts when merging. Those steps will be performed when the release is created.
git push && git push --tags
npm publish
npm run deploy