JavaScript image cropper.
dist/
├── cropper.css
├── cropper.min.css (compressed)
├── cropper.js (UMD)
├── cropper.min.js (UMD, compressed)
├── cropper.common.js (CommonJS, default)
└── cropper.esm.js (ES Module)
npm install cropperjs
In browser:
<link href="/path/to/cropper.css" rel="stylesheet">
<script src="/path/to/cropper.js"></script>
cdnjs provides CDN support for Cropper.js's CSS and JavaScript. You can find the links here.
new Cropper(element[, options])
element
HTMLImageElement or
HTMLCanvasElement
options (optional)
Object
<!-- Wrap the image or canvas element with a block element (container) -->
<div>
<img id="image" src="picture.jpg">
</div>
/* Ensure the size of the image fit the container perfectly */
img {
display: block;
/* This rule is very important, please don't ignore this */
max-width: 100%;
}
// import 'cropperjs/dist/cropper.css';
import Cropper from 'cropperjs';
const image = document.getElementById('image');
const cropper = new Cropper(image, {
aspectRatio: 16 / 9,
crop(event) {
console.log(event.detail.x);
console.log(event.detail.y);
console.log(event.detail.width);
console.log(event.detail.height);
console.log(event.detail.rotate);
console.log(event.detail.scaleX);
console.log(event.detail.scaleY);
},
});
How to crop a new area after zoom in or zoom out?
Just double-click your mouse to enter crop mode.
How to move the image after cropping an area?
Just double-click your mouse to enter move mode.
How to fix aspect ratio in free ratio mode?
Just hold the
Shiftkey when you resize the crop box.
How to crop a square area in free ratio mode?
Just hold the
Shiftkey when you crop on the image.
The size of the cropper inherits from the size of the image's parent element (wrapper), so be sure to wrap the image with a visible block element.
If you are using cropper in a modal, you should initialize the cropper after the modal is shown completely. Otherwise, you will not get the correct cropper.
The outputted cropped data is based on the original image size, so you can use them to crop the image directly.
If you try to start cropper on a cross-origin image, please make sure that your browser supports HTML5 CORS settings attributes, and your image server supports the
Access-Control-Allow-Origin option (see the HTTP access control (CORS)).
Known iOS resource limits: As iOS devices limit memory, the browser may crash when you are cropping a large image (iPhone camera resolution). To avoid this, you may resize the image first (preferably below 1024 pixels) before starting a cropper.
Known image size increase: When exporting the cropped image on the browser side with the
HTMLCanvasElement.toDataURL method, the size of the exported image may be greater than the original image's. This is because the type of the exported image is not the same as the original image. So just pass the original image's type as the first parameter to
toDataURL to fix this. For example, if the original type is JPEG, then use
cropper.getCroppedCanvas().toDataURL('image/jpeg') to export image.
You may set cropper options with
new Cropper(image, options).
If you want to change the global default options, You may use
Cropper.setDefaults(options).
Number
0
0: no restrictions
1: restrict the crop box not to exceed the size of the canvas.
2: restrict the minimum canvas size to fit within the container. If the proportions of the canvas and the container differ, the minimum canvas will be surrounded by extra space in one of the dimensions.
3: restrict the minimum canvas size to fill fit the container. If the proportions of the canvas and the container are different, the container will not be able to fit the whole canvas in one of the dimensions.
Define the view mode of the cropper. If you set
viewMode to
0, the crop box can extend outside the canvas, while a value of
1,
2, or
3 will restrict the crop box to the size of the canvas.
viewMode of
2 or
3 will additionally restrict the canvas to the container. There is no difference between
2 and
3 when the proportions of the canvas and the container are the same.
String
'crop'
'crop': create a new crop box
'move': move the canvas
'none': do nothing
Define the dragging mode of the cropper.
Number
NaN
Define the initial aspect ratio of the crop box. By default, it is the same as the aspect ratio of the canvas (image wrapper).
Only available when the
aspectRatiooption is set to
NaN.
Number
NaN
Define the fixed aspect ratio of the crop box. By default, the crop box has a free ratio.
Object
null
The previous cropped data you stored will be passed to the
setData method automatically when initialized.
Only available when the
autoCropoption had set to the
true.
Element,
Array (elements),
NodeList or
String (selector)
''
Add extra elements (containers) for preview.
Notes:
aspectRatio option, be sure to set the same aspect ratio to the preview container.
overflow: hidden style to the preview container.
Boolean
true
Re-render the cropper when resizing the window.
Boolean
true
Restore the cropped area after resizing the window.
Boolean
true
Check if the current image is a cross-origin image.
If so, a
crossOrigin attribute will be added to the cloned image element, and a timestamp parameter will be added to the
src attribute to reload the source image to avoid browser cache error.
Adding a
crossOrigin attribute to the image element will stop adding a timestamp to the image URL and stop reloading the image. But the request (XMLHttpRequest) to read the image data for orientation checking will require a timestamp to bust cache to avoid browser cache error. You can set the
checkOrientation option to
false to cancel this request.
If the value of the image's
crossOrigin attribute is
"use-credentials", then the
withCredentials attribute will set to
true when read the image data by XMLHttpRequest.
Boolean
true
Check the current image's Exif Orientation information. Note that only a JPEG image may contain Exif Orientation information.
Exactly, read the Orientation value for rotating or flipping the image, and then override the Orientation value with
1 (the default value) to avoid some issues (1, 2) on iOS devices.
Requires to set both the
rotatable and
scalable options to
true at the same time.
Note: Do not trust this all the time as some JPG images may have incorrect (non-standard) Orientation values
Requires Typed Arrays support (IE 10+).
Boolean
true
Show the black modal above the image and under the crop box.
Boolean
true
Show the dashed lines above the crop box.
Boolean
true
Show the center indicator above the crop box.
Boolean
true
Show the white modal above the crop box (highlight the crop box).
Boolean
true
Show the grid background of the container.
Boolean
true
Enable to crop the image automatically when initialized.
Number
0.8 (80% of the image)
It should be a number between 0 and 1. Define the automatic cropping area size (percentage).
Boolean
true
Enable to move the image.
Boolean
true
Enable to rotate the image.
true
Enable to scale the image.
Boolean
true
Enable to zoom the image.
Boolean
true
Enable to zoom the image by dragging touch.
Boolean
true
Enable to zoom the image by mouse wheeling.
Number
0.1
Define zoom ratio when zooming the image by mouse wheeling.
Boolean
true
Enable to move the crop box by dragging.
Boolean
true
Enable to resize the crop box by dragging.
Boolean
true
Enable to toggle drag mode between
"crop" and
"move" when clicking twice on the cropper.
Requires
dblclickevent support.
Number
200
The minimum width of the container.
Number
100
The minimum height of the container.
Number
0
The minimum width of the canvas (image wrapper).
Number
0
The minimum height of the canvas (image wrapper).
Number
0
The minimum width of the crop box.
Note: This size is relative to the page, not the image.
Number
0
The minimum height of the crop box.
Note: This size is relative to the page, not the image.
Function
null
A shortcut of the
ready event.
Function
null
A shortcut of the
cropstart event.
Function
null
A shortcut of the
cropmove event.
Function
null
A shortcut of the
cropend event.
Function
null
A shortcut of the
crop event.
Function
null
A shortcut of the
zoom event.
As there is an asynchronous process when loading the image, you should call most of the methods after ready, except
setAspectRatio,
replace and
destroy.
If a method doesn't need to return any value, it will return the cropper instance (
this) for chain composition.
new Cropper(image, {
ready() {
// this.cropper[method](argument1, , argument2, ..., argumentN);
this.cropper.move(1, -1);
// Allows chain composition
this.cropper.move(1, -1).rotate(45).scale(1, -1);
},
});
Show the crop box manually.
new Cropper(image, {
autoCrop: false,
ready() {
// Do something here
// ...
// And then
this.cropper.crop();
},
});
Reset the image and crop box to its initial states.
Clear the crop box.
url:
String
hasSameSize (optional):
Boolean
false
Replace the image's src and rebuild the cropper.
Enable (unfreeze) the cropper.
Disable (freeze) the cropper.
Destroy the cropper and remove the instance from the image.
offsetX:
Number
offsetY (optional):
Number
offsetX.
Move the canvas (image wrapper) with relative offsets.
cropper.move(1);
cropper.move(1, 0);
cropper.move(0, -1);
x:
Number
left value of the canvas
y (optional):
Number
top value of the canvas
x.
Move the canvas (image wrapper) to an absolute point.
Number
Zoom the canvas (image wrapper) with a relative ratio.
cropper.zoom(0.1);
cropper.zoom(-0.1);
ratio:
Number
pivot (optional):
Object
{ x: Number, y: Number }
Zoom the canvas (image wrapper) to an absolute ratio.
cropper.zoomTo(1); // 1:1 (canvasData.width === canvasData.naturalWidth)
const containerData = cropper.getContainerData();
// Zoom to 50% from the center of the container.
cropper.zoomTo(.5, {
x: containerData.width / 2,
y: containerData.height / 2,
});
Number
Rotate the image with a relative degree.
Requires CSS3 2D Transforms support (IE 9+).
cropper.rotate(90);
cropper.rotate(-90);
Number
Rotate the image to an absolute degree.
scaleX:
Number
1
1 it does nothing.
scaleY (optional):
Number
scaleX.
Scale the image.
Requires CSS3 2D Transforms support (IE 9+).
cropper.scale(-1); // Flip both horizontal and vertical
cropper.scale(-1, 1); // Flip horizontal
cropper.scale(1, -1); // Flip vertical
Number
1
1 it does nothing.
Scale the abscissa of the image.
Number
1
1 it does nothing.
Scale the ordinate of the image.
rounded (optional):
Boolean
false
true to get rounded values.
(return value):
Object
x: the offset left of the cropped area
y: the offset top of the cropped area
width: the width of the cropped area
height: the height of the cropped area
rotate: the rotated degrees of the image
scaleX: the scaling factor to apply on the abscissa of the image
scaleY: the scaling factor to apply on the ordinate of the image
Output the final cropped area position and size data (base on the natural size of the original image).
You can send the data to the server-side to crop the image directly:
- Rotate the image with the
rotateproperty.
- Scale the image with the
scaleXand
scaleYproperties.
- Crop the image with the
x,
y,
width, and
heightproperties.
Object
getData method.
Change the cropped area position and size with new data (base on the original image).
Note: This method only available when the value of the
viewModeoption is greater than or equal to
1.
Object
width: the current width of the container
height: the current height of the container
Output the container size data.
Object
left: the offset left of the image
top: the offset top of the image
width: the width of the image
height: the height of the image
naturalWidth: the natural width of the image
naturalHeight: the natural height of the image
aspectRatio: the aspect ratio of the image
rotate: the rotated degrees of the image if it is rotated
scaleX: the scaling factor to apply on the abscissa of the image if scaled
scaleY: the scaling factor to apply on the ordinate of the image if scaled
Output the image position, size, and other related data.
Object
left: the offset left of the canvas
top: the offset top of the canvas
width: the width of the canvas
height: the height of the canvas
naturalWidth: the natural width of the canvas (read only)
naturalHeight: the natural height of the canvas (read only)
Output the canvas (image wrapper) position and size data.
const imageData = cropper.getImageData();
const canvasData = cropper.getCanvasData();
if (imageData.rotate % 180 === 0) {
console.log(canvasData.naturalWidth === imageData.naturalWidth);
// > true
}
Object
left: the new offset left of the canvas
top: the new offset top of the canvas
width: the new width of the canvas
height: the new height of the canvas
Change the canvas (image wrapper) position and size with new data.
Object
left: the offset left of the crop box
top: the offset top of the crop box
width: the width of the crop box
height: the height of the crop box
Output the crop box position and size data.
Object
left: the new offset left of the crop box
top: the new offset top of the crop box
width: the new width of the crop box
height: the new height of the crop box
Change the crop box position and size with new data.
options (optional):
Object
width: the destination width of the output canvas.
height: the destination height of the output canvas.
minWidth: the minimum destination width of the output canvas, the default value is
0.
minHeight: the minimum destination height of the output canvas, the default value is
0.
maxWidth: the maximum destination width of the output canvas, the default value is
Infinity.
maxHeight: the maximum destination height of the output canvas, the default value is
Infinity.
fillColor: a color to fill any alpha values in the output canvas, the default value is the
transparent.
imageSmoothingEnabled: set to change if images are smoothed (
true, default) or not (
false).
imageSmoothingQuality: set the quality of image smoothing, one of "low" (default), "medium", or "high".
(return value):
HTMLCanvasElement
Notes:
fillColor option first, if not, the transparent part in the JPEG image will become black by default.
Browser support:
Get a canvas drawn from the cropped image (lossy compression). If it is not cropped, then returns a canvas drawn the whole image.
After then, you can display the canvas as an image directly, or use HTMLCanvasElement.toDataURL to get a Data URL, or use HTMLCanvasElement.toBlob to get a blob and upload it to server with FormData if the browser supports these APIs.
Avoid get a blank (or black) output image, you might need to set the
maxWidth and
maxHeight properties to limited numbers, because of the size limits of a canvas element. Also, you should limit the maximum zoom ratio (in the
zoom event) for the same reason.
cropper.getCroppedCanvas();
cropper.getCroppedCanvas({
width: 160,
height: 90,
minWidth: 256,
minHeight: 256,
maxWidth: 4096,
maxHeight: 4096,
fillColor: '#fff',
imageSmoothingEnabled: false,
imageSmoothingQuality: 'high',
});
// Upload cropped image to server if the browser supports `HTMLCanvasElement.toBlob`.
// The default value for the second parameter of `toBlob` is 'image/png', change it if necessary.
cropper.getCroppedCanvas().toBlob((blob) => {
const formData = new FormData();
// Pass the image file name as the third parameter if necessary.
formData.append('croppedImage', blob/*, 'example.png' */);
// Use `jQuery.ajax` method for example
$.ajax('/path/to/upload', {
method: 'POST',
data: formData,
processData: false,
contentType: false,
success() {
console.log('Upload success');
},
error() {
console.log('Upload error');
},
});
}/*, 'image/png' */);
Number
Change the aspect ratio of the crop box.
String
'none'
'none',
'crop',
'move'
Change the drag mode.
Tips: You can toggle the "crop" and "move" mode by double click on the cropper.
This event fires when the target image has been loaded and the cropper instance is ready for operating.
let cropper;
image.addEventListener('ready', function () {
console.log(this.cropper === cropper);
// > true
});
cropper = new Cropper(image);
event.detail.originalEvent:
Event
pointerdown,
touchstart, and
mousedown
event.detail.action:
String
'crop': create a new crop box
'move': move the canvas (image wrapper)
'zoom': zoom in / out the canvas (image wrapper) by touch.
'e': resize the east side of the crop box
'w': resize the west side of the crop box
's': resize the south side of the crop box
'n': resize the north side of the crop box
'se': resize the southeast side of the crop box
'sw': resize the southwest side of the crop box
'ne': resize the northeast side of the crop box
'nw': resize the northwest side of the crop box
'all': move the crop box (all directions)
This event fires when the canvas (image wrapper) or the crop box starts to change.
image.addEventListener('cropstart', (event) => {
console.log(event.detail.originalEvent);
console.log(event.detail.action);
});
event.detail.originalEvent:
Event
pointermove,
touchmove, and
mousemove.
event.detail.action: the same as "cropstart".
This event fires when the canvas (image wrapper) or the crop box is changing.
event.detail.originalEvent:
Event
pointerup,
pointercancel,
touchend,
touchcancel, and
mouseup.
event.detail.action: the same as "cropstart".
This event fires when the canvas (image wrapper) or the crop box stops to change.
About these properties, see the
getDatamethod.
This event fires when the canvas (image wrapper) or the crop box changed.
Notes:
autoCrop option is set to the
true, a
crop event will be triggered before the
ready event.
data option is set, another
crop event will be triggered before the
ready event.
event.detail.originalEvent:
Event
wheel,
pointermove,
touchmove, and
mousemove.
event.detail.oldRatio:
Number
event.detail.ratio:
Number
canvasData.width / canvasData.naturalWidth)
This event fires when a cropper instance starts to zoom in or zoom out its canvas (image wrapper).
image.addEventListener('zoom', (event) => {
// Zoom in
if (event.detail.ratio > event.detail.oldRatio) {
event.preventDefault(); // Prevent zoom in
}
// Zoom out
// ...
});
If you have to use another cropper with the same namespace, just call the
Cropper.noConflict static method to revert to it.
<script src="other-cropper.js"></script>
<script src="cropper.js"></script>
<script>
Cropper.noConflict();
// Code that uses other `Cropper` can follow here.
</script>
Please read through our contributing guidelines.
Maintained under the Semantic Versioning guidelines.
