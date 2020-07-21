Cropper

A simple jQuery image cropping plugin. As of v4.0.0, the core code of Cropper is replaced with Cropper.js.

Demo

Cropper.js - JavaScript image cropper ( recommended )

) jquery-cropper - A jQuery plugin wrapper for Cropper.js (recommended for jQuery users to use this instead of Cropper)

Main

dist/ ├── cropper.css ├── cropper.min.css (compressed) ├── cropper.js (UMD) ├── cropper.min.js (UMD, compressed) ├── cropper.common.js (CommonJS, default) └── cropper.esm.js (ES Module)

Getting started

Installation

npm install cropper jquery

Include files:

< script src = "/path/to/jquery.js" > </ script > < link href = "/path/to/cropper.css" rel = "stylesheet" > < script src = "/path/to/cropper.js" > </ script >

Usage

Initialize with $.fn.cropper method.

< div > < img id = "image" src = "picture.jpg" > </ div >

img { max-width : 100% ; }

var $image = $( '#image' ); $image.cropper({ aspectRatio : 16 / 9 , crop : function ( event ) { console .log(event.detail.x); console .log(event.detail.y); console .log(event.detail.width); console .log(event.detail.height); console .log(event.detail.rotate); console .log(event.detail.scaleX); console .log(event.detail.scaleY); } }); var cropper = $image.data( 'cropper' );

Options

See the available options of Cropper.js.

$( 'img' ).cropper(options);

Methods

See the available methods of Cropper.js.

$( 'img' ).once( 'ready' , function ( ) { $( this ).cropper( 'method' , argument1, , argument2, ..., argumentN); });

Events

See the available events of Cropper.js.

$( 'img' ).on( 'event' , handler);

No conflict

If you have to use other plugin with the same namespace, just call the $.fn.cropper.noConflict method to revert to it.

< script src = "other-plugin.js" > </ script > < script src = "cropper.js" > </ script > < script > $.fn.cropper.noConflict(); </ script >

Browser support

It is the same as the browser support of Cropper.js. As a jQuery plugin, you also need to see the jQuery Browser Support.

Contributing

Please read through our contributing guidelines.

Versioning

Maintained under the Semantic Versioning guidelines.

License

MIT © Chen Fengyuan