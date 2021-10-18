Editing the plain text crontab is error prone for managing jobs, e.g., adding jobs, deleting jobs, or pausing jobs. A small mistake can easily bring down all the jobs and might cost you a lot of time. With Crontab UI, it is very easy to manage crontab. Here are the key features of Crontab UI.
node from here. Then,
npm install -g crontab-ui
crontab-ui
If you need to set/use an alternative host, port OR base url, you may do so by setting an environment variable before starting the process:
HOST=0.0.0.0 PORT=9000 BASE_URL=/alse crontab-ui
By default, db, backups and logs are stored in the installation directory. It is recommended that it be overriden using env variable
CRON_DB_PATH. This is particularly helpful in case you update crontab-ui.
CRON_DB_PATH=/path/to/folder crontab-ui
If you need to apply basic HTTP authentication, you can set user name and password through environment variables:
BASIC_AUTH_USER=user BASIC_AUTH_PWD=SecretPassword
Also, you may have to set permissions for your
node_modules folder. Refer this.
If you need to autosave your changes to crontab directly:
crontab-ui --autosave
You can use crontab-ui with docker. You can use the prebuilt images in the dockerhub
docker run -d -p 8000:8000 alseambusher/crontab-ui
You can also build it yourself if you want to customize, like this:
git clone https://github.com/alseambusher/crontab-ui.git
cd crontab-ui
docker build -t alseambusher/crontab-ui .
docker run -d -p 8000:8000 alseambusher/crontab-ui
If you want to use it with authentication, You can pass
BASIC_AUTH_USER and
BASIC_AUTH_PWD as env variables
docker run -e BASIC_AUTH_USER=user -e BASIC_AUTH_PWD=SecretPassword -d -p 8000:8000 alseambusher/crontab-ui
You can also mount a folder to store the db and logs.
mkdir -p crontabs/logs
docker run --mount type=bind,source="$(pwd)"/crontabs/,target=/crontab-ui/crontabs/ -d -p 8000:8000 alseambusher/crontab-ui
Once setup Crontab UI provides you with a web interface using which you can manage all the jobs without much hassle.
Import from existing crontab file automatically.
Keep backups of your crontab in case you mess up.
If you want to run the same jobs on multiple machines simply export from one instance and import the same on the other. No SSH, No copy paste!
But make sure to take a backup before importing.
