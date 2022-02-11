cRonstrue is a JavaScript library that parses a cron expression and outputs a human readable description of the cron schedule. For example, given the expression "/5 * * *" it will output "Every 5 minutes".
This library was ported from the original C# implementation called cron-expression-descriptor and is also available in a few other languages.
A demo is available here.
cRonstrue is exported as an UMD module so it will work in an AMD, CommonJS or browser global context.
First, install the module:
npm install cronstrue
Then, depending upon your usage context, add a reference to it:
var cronstrue = require('cronstrue');
import cronstrue from 'cronstrue';
The
cronstrue.min.js file from the
/dist folder in the npm package should be served to the browser. There are no dependencies so you can simply include the library in a
<script> tag.
<script src="cronstrue.min.js" type="text/javascript"></script>
<script>
var cronstrue = window.cronstrue;
</script>
A simple way to load the library in a browser is by using the unpkg CDN, which is a "fast, global content delivery network for everything on npm". To use it, include a script tag like this in your file:
<script src="https://unpkg.com/cronstrue@latest/dist/cronstrue.min.js" async></script>
Using the "latest" tag will result in a 302 redirect to the latest version tag so it is highly recommended to use a specific version tag such as https://unpkg.com/cronstrue@1.48.0/dist/cronstrue.min.js to avoid this redirect.
cronstrue.toString("* * * * *");
> "Every minute"
cronstrue.toString("0 23 ? * MON-FRI");
> "At 11:00 PM, Monday through Friday"
cronstrue.toString("0 23 * * *", { verbose: true });
> "At 11:00 PM, every day"
cronstrue.toString("23 12 * * SUN#2");
> "At 12:23 PM, on the second Sunday of the month"
cronstrue.toString("23 14 * * SUN#2", { use24HourTimeFormat: true });
> "At 14:23, on the second Sunday of the month"
cronstrue.toString("* * * ? * 2-6/2", { dayOfWeekStartIndexZero: false });
> "Every second, every 2 days of the week, Monday through Friday"
cronstrue.toString("* * * 6-8 *", { monthStartIndexZero: true });
> "Every minute, July through September"
For more usage examples, including a demonstration of how cRonstrue can handle some very complex cron expressions, you can reference the unit tests.
An options object can be passed as the second parameter to
cronstrue.toString. The following options are available:
1 as Sunday or Monday. (Default: true)
0 or
1. (Default: false)
To use the i18n support cRonstrue provides, you must use the packaged library that contains the locale translations. Once you do this, you can pass the name of a supported locale as an option to
cronstrue.toString(). For example, for the es (Spanish) locale, you would use:
cronstrue.toString("* * * * *", { locale: "es" });.
var cronstrue = require('cronstrue/i18n');
cronstrue.toString("*/5 * * * *", { locale: "fr" });
The
cronstrue-i18n.min.js file from the
/dist folder in the npm package should be served to the browser.
<script src="cronstrue-i18n.min.js" type="text/javascript"></script>
<script>
cronstrue.toString("*/5 * * * *", { locale: "fr" });
</script>
The cron expression I am passing in is not valid and this library is giving strange output. What should I do?
This library does not do full validation of cron expressions and assumes the expression passed in is valid. If you need to validate an expression consider using a library like cron-validator or cron-parser.
Can cRonstrue output the next occurrence of the cron expression?
No, cRonstrue does not support this. It simply describes a cron expression. You could use another library to get the next occurrence of a cron expression and then pass that expression into cRonstrue, to achieve this.
cRonstrue is freely distributable under the terms of the MIT license.