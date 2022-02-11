cRonstrue

cRonstrue is a JavaScript library that parses a cron expression and outputs a human readable description of the cron schedule. For example, given the expression "/5 * * *" it will output "Every 5 minutes".

This library was ported from the original C# implementation called cron-expression-descriptor and is also available in a few other languages.

Features

Zero dependencies

Supports all cron expression special characters including * / , - ? L W, #

Supports 5, 6 (w/ seconds or year), or 7 (w/ seconds and year) part cron expressions

Supports Quartz Job Scheduler cron expressions

i18n support with 27 languages

Demo

A demo is available here.

Installation

cRonstrue is exported as an UMD module so it will work in an AMD, CommonJS or browser global context.

First, install the module:

npm install cronstrue

Then, depending upon your usage context, add a reference to it:

Node

var cronstrue = require ( 'cronstrue' );

ESM / webpack / TypeScript

import cronstrue from 'cronstrue' ;

Browser

The cronstrue.min.js file from the /dist folder in the npm package should be served to the browser. There are no dependencies so you can simply include the library in a <script> tag.

< script src = "cronstrue.min.js" type = "text/javascript" > </ script > < script > var cronstrue = window .cronstrue; </ script >

CDN

A simple way to load the library in a browser is by using the unpkg CDN, which is a "fast, global content delivery network for everything on npm". To use it, include a script tag like this in your file:

< script src = "https://unpkg.com/cronstrue@latest/dist/cronstrue.min.js" async > </ script >

Using the "latest" tag will result in a 302 redirect to the latest version tag so it is highly recommended to use a specific version tag such as https://unpkg.com/cronstrue@1.48.0/dist/cronstrue.min.js to avoid this redirect.

Usage

cronstrue.toString( "* * * * *" ); > "Every minute" cronstrue.toString( "0 23 ? * MON-FRI" ); > "At 11:00 PM, Monday through Friday" cronstrue.toString( "0 23 * * *" , { verbose : true }); > "At 11:00 PM, every day" cronstrue.toString( "23 12 * * SUN#2" ); > "At 12:23 PM, on the second Sunday of the month" cronstrue.toString( "23 14 * * SUN#2" , { use24HourTimeFormat : true }); > "At 14:23, on the second Sunday of the month" cronstrue.toString( "* * * ? * 2-6/2" , { dayOfWeekStartIndexZero : false }); > "Every second, every 2 days of the week, Monday through Friday" cronstrue.toString( "* * * 6-8 *" , { monthStartIndexZero : true }); > "Every minute, July through September"

For more usage examples, including a demonstration of how cRonstrue can handle some very complex cron expressions, you can reference the unit tests.

Options

An options object can be passed as the second parameter to cronstrue.toString . The following options are available:

throwExceptionOnParseError: boolean - If exception occurs when trying to parse expression and generate description, whether to throw or catch and output the Exception message as the description. (Default: true)

- If exception occurs when trying to parse expression and generate description, whether to throw or catch and output the Exception message as the description. (Default: true) verbose: boolean - Whether to use a verbose description (Default: false)

- Whether to use a verbose description (Default: false) dayOfWeekStartIndexZero: boolean - Whether to interpret cron expression DOW 1 as Sunday or Monday. (Default: true)

- Whether to interpret cron expression DOW as Sunday or Monday. (Default: true) monthStartIndexZero: boolean - Wether to interpret January as 0 or 1 . (Default: false)

- Wether to interpret January as or . (Default: false) use24HourTimeFormat: boolean - If true, descriptions will use a 24-hour clock (Default: false but some translations will default to true)

- If true, descriptions will use a 24-hour clock (Default: false but some translations will default to true) locale: string - The locale to use (Default: "en")

i18n

To use the i18n support cRonstrue provides, you must use the packaged library that contains the locale translations. Once you do this, you can pass the name of a supported locale as an option to cronstrue.toString() . For example, for the es (Spanish) locale, you would use: cronstrue.toString("* * * * *", { locale: "es" }); .

Node

var cronstrue = require ( 'cronstrue/i18n' ); cronstrue.toString( "*/5 * * * *" , { locale : "fr" });

Browser

The cronstrue-i18n.min.js file from the /dist folder in the npm package should be served to the browser.

< script src = "cronstrue-i18n.min.js" type = "text/javascript" > </ script > < script > cronstrue.toString( "*/5 * * * *" , { locale: "fr" }); </ script >

Frequently Asked Questions

The cron expression I am passing in is not valid and this library is giving strange output. What should I do?

This library does not do full validation of cron expressions and assumes the expression passed in is valid. If you need to validate an expression consider using a library like cron-validator or cron-parser.

Can cRonstrue output the next occurrence of the cron expression?

No, cRonstrue does not support this. It simply describes a cron expression. You could use another library to get the next occurrence of a cron expression and then pass that expression into cRonstrue, to achieve this.

Supported Locales

License

cRonstrue is freely distributable under the terms of the MIT license.