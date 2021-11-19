A simple wrapper for the Cronofy API.

Basic Usage

The APIs should be one to one with the all of the current methods in Cronofy's documentation. The general pattern is that each method takes an options object and an optional callback. If a callback is not passed in as the second argument the function will act as a promise.

Usage Example

var Cronofy = require('cronofy'); var cronofyClient = new Cronofy({ client_id: 'armzr1h5NPQST93XTFL9iIULXxfdDlmV', client_secret: 'aPPwd-ASDFAsdfasdfasdfsadfasdfASDFSADF_asdfasdfasdf', access_token: 'aLUj9bRInSj1n08pHPAo5ru0OOppDaCO', refresh_token: '5hdSBZHgjA4xcQAelyAYWDfezZv0-9yP', data_center: 'de' }); var options = { code: 'asdkfj213sdf', redirect_uri: 'https://www.yoursite.com/calendar_redirect_page' }; cronofyClient.requestAccessToken(options) .then(function(response){ console.log(response); }); // Alternatively as a callback cronofyClient.requestAccessToken(options, function(err, response){ if(err) throw err; console.log(response); })

Parameters Note

The cronofy client object can be initialized with client and token details. These details will be automatically added to each call that they are needed for, but these values can be replaced by any specified in the method's options object.

data_center is the two-letter designation for the data center you want to operate against - for example de for Germany, or au for Australia. When omitted, this defaults to the US data center. You can find this value on your app's dashboard under SDK identifier .

Functions available

Takes an optional callback, either returning a promise for, or calling the provided callback with an object containing the account information.

Response Example

{ "account" : { "account_id" : "acc_567236000909002" , "email" : "janed@company.com" , "name" : "Jane Doe" , "default_tzid" : "Europe/London" } }

Takes options object and an optional callback, either returning a promise for, or calling the provided callback with an empty object in the success case.

Options Object

calendar_id - required - the id of the calendar that the event will be created one.

- required - the id of the calendar that the event will be created one. event_id - required - An id for the event you want to create.

- required - An id for the event you want to create. summary - required - The name or title of the event.

- required - The name or title of the event. description - required - The Description or notes for the event.

- required - The Description or notes for the event. tzid - The Timezone id of the event.

- The Timezone id of the event. start - required -The Start time of the event as an ISO string.

- required -The Start time of the event as an ISO string. end - required - The end time of the event as an ISO string.

- required - The end time of the event as an ISO string. location - An object containing a single key of 'description', whos value is a string of the event location.

Returns an empty string/promise for an empty string on success.

Options Object

calendar_id - required - the id of the calendar that the event will be deleted from.

- required - the id of the calendar that the event will be deleted from. event_id - required - An id for the event you want to delete.

Returns an empty string/promise for an empty string on success.

Options Object

calendar_ids - optional - An Array of calendar ids to delete events from.

- optional - An Array of calendar ids to delete events from. delete_all - optional - A Boolean value indicating if all events should be deleted.

Takes options object and an optional callback, either returning a promise for, or calling the provided callback with a list of free/busy information across all calendars.

Options Object

from - required - the state date/time as an ISO string.

- required - the state date/time as an ISO string. to - required - the end date/time as an ISO string.

Takes an optional callback, either returning a promise for, or calling the provided callback with a list of calendars for the user.

Takes an optional callback, either returning a promise for, or calling the provided callback with an array of the user's calendar profiles.

Takes options object and an optional callback, either returning a promise for, or calling the provided callback with an array of the user's events accross all calendars.

Options Object

from - required - the start date as an ISO string.

- required - the start date as an ISO string. to - required - the end date as an ISO string.

- required - the end date as an ISO string. tzid - the timezone id for the query.

- the timezone id for the query. next_page - url for the next page. This will still apply other options to the request.

Takes an optional callback, either returning a promise for, or calling the provided callback with the new refresh and access token information.

Takes options object and an optional callback, either returning a promise for, or calling the provided callback with an object containing an access and refresh token for you to use with future requests.

Options Object

code - required - The short-lived, single-use code issued to you when the user authorized your access to their account as part of an Authorization Request.

- required - The short-lived, single-use code issued to you when the user authorized your access to their account as part of an Authorization Request. redirect_uri - required - The same HTTP or HTTPS URI you passed when requesting the user's authorization.

Takes an optional callback, either returning a promise for, or calling the provided callback with an empty object in the success case.

Takes options object and an optional callback, either returning a promise for, or calling the provided callback with an empty object in the success case.

Options Object

calendar_id - required - the id of the calendar that the event will be deleted from.

- required - the id of the calendar that the event will be deleted from. event_uid - required - An id for the external event you want to delete.

Takes options object and an optional callback, either returning a promise for, or calling the provided callback with an object containing a permissions URL with a token

Options Object

permissions - required - An array of objects with a calendar_id and permission_level

- required - An array of objects with a calendar_id and permission_level redirect_uri - required - Url to redirect the user to in order to grant or reject requested access

Takes options object and an optional callback, either returning a promise for, or calling the provided callback with an empty object in the success case.

Options Object

email - required - The email of the user to be authorized

- required - The email of the user to be authorized scope - required - The scopes to authorize for the user

- required - The scopes to authorize for the user callback_url - required - The URL to return to after the authorization

Push Notification Methods

Takes options object and an optional callback, either returning a promise for, or calling the provided callback with an object with the new channel details.

Options Object

callback_url - required - The HTTP or HTTPS URL you wish to receive push notifications. Must not be longer than 128 characters and should be HTTPS.

Takes options object and an optional callback, either returning a promise for, or calling the provided callback with an empty object in the success case.

Options Object

channel_id - The id of the channel you wish to close.

Takes an optional callback, either returning a promise for, or calling the provided callback with a list of notification channels.

Takes options object and an optional callback, either returning a promise for, or calling the provided callback with a URL to redirect the user towards

Options Object

client_id - required - The client ID.

- required - The client ID. client_secret - required - The client secret.

- required - The client secret. oauth - required - The OAuth information for the end-user to connect their calendar. redirect_uri - required - The URL to send the end-user to after completing the Add To Calendar flow. scope - required - The scope to request from the end-user during the oauth flow.

- required - The OAuth information for the end-user to connect their calendar. event - required - The event to create in the user's calendar. event_id - required - The event's ID. summary - required - The event's summary. start - required - The event's start date. end - required - The event's end date. description - required - The event's description. location - optional - The event's location. url - optional - The event's URL. reminders - optional - The event's reminders. transparency - optional - The event's transparency.

- required - The event to create in the user's calendar.

Managed Availability methods

Takes options object and an optional callback, either returning a promise or calling the provided callback with the body of the response (or error, if applicable).

See full response details in the List Availability Rules documentation

Takes options object and an optional callback, either returning a promise or calling the provided callback with the body of the response (or error, if applicable).

See the full options in the Upsert Availability Rule documentation

Options Object

availability_rule_id - The ID of the rule you wish to update (or create).

- The ID of the rule you wish to update (or create). tzid - The timezone ID of the rule. A String representing a known time zone identifier from the IANA Time Zone Database.

- The timezone ID of the rule. A representing a known time zone identifier from the IANA Time Zone Database. calendar_ids - optional - An Array specifying the calendars that should impact the user’s availability. When provided at least one calendar must be specified.

- optional - An specifying the calendars that should impact the user’s availability. When provided at least one calendar must be specified. weekly_periods - required - An Array of weekly recurring periods for the availability rule.

Takes options object and an optional callback, either returning a promise or calling the provided callback with the body of the response (or error, if applicable).

See full response details in the List Availability Rules documentation

Options Object

availability_rule_id - required - The String that uniquely identifies the availability rule. The first request made for an availability_rule_id will create an available period for the account and subsequent requests will update its details. More info can be found in the Read Availability Rule documentation

Takes options object and an optional callback, either returning a promise or calling the provided callback with the body of the response (or error, if applicable).

See full details in the Delete Availability Rule documentation

Options Object

availability_rule_id - required - The String that uniquely identifies the availability rule.

Creates or updates an Available Period for the authenticated account. Takes options object and an optional callback, either returning a promise or calling the provided callback with the body of the response (or error, if applicable).

See full details in the Create or Update Available Periods documentation

Lists Available Periods for the authenticated account. Takes options object and an optional callback, either returning a promise or calling the provided callback with the body of the response (or error, if applicable).

See full details in the Read Available Periods documentation

Deletes a single Available Period for the authenticated account, or deletes all Available Periods for the authenticated account.

Options Object

Provide either:

available_period_id - The String that uniquely identifies the Available Period to delete.

, or:

delete_all - set to true to bulk delete all Available Periods for the account.

Takes options object and an optional callback, either returning a promise or calling the provided callback with the body of the response (or error, if applicable).

See full details in the Real-Time Scheduling documentation

Options Object

oauth.redirect_uri - required - The HTTP or HTTPS URI you wish the user to be redirected to after their Real-Time Scheduling journey.

- required - The HTTP or HTTPS URI you wish the user to be redirected to after their Real-Time Scheduling journey. event - required - An object with the details of the event you wish to push into the user’s selected calendar. Details of what parameters this object can hold can be found in the create or update event documentation.

- required - An object with the details of the event you wish to push into the user’s selected calendar. Details of what parameters this object can hold can be found in the create or update event documentation. event.tzid - required - The timezone to render the event with. The start and end parameters should be omited.

- required - The timezone to render the event with. The start and end parameters should be omited. availability - required - An object with the details of the availability query used to determine the available time periods for the user to choose for the event’s date and time. Details of what parameters this object can hold can be found in the Availability documentation.

- required - An object with the details of the availability query used to determine the available time periods for the user to choose for the event’s date and time. Details of what parameters this object can hold can be found in the Availability documentation. target_calendars - optional - An array of Cronofy IDs and calendar ids into which the final event will be inserted.

- optional - An array of Cronofy IDs and calendar ids into which the final event will be inserted. formatting.hour_format - optional - A String of either h (12-hour format) or H (24-hour format). If omitted then the hour format to use will be determined by Cronofy.

- optional - A of either (12-hour format) or (24-hour format). If omitted then the hour format to use will be determined by Cronofy. callback_url - optional - A URL to call when the full event details are known.

- optional - A URL to call when the full event details are known. redirect_urls.completed_url - optional - A URL to redirect the user to when the user has completed the process and chosen a slot. A query string parameter of token will be added to this URL. The token can be used to retrieve the current status of a Real Time Scheduling link.

- optional - A URL to redirect the user to when the user has completed the process and chosen a slot. A query string parameter of will be added to this URL. The can be used to retrieve the current status of a Real Time Scheduling link. availability.start_interval - optional - A Duration describing the frequency that a sequence can start on. More details in the documentation.

- optional - A describing the frequency that a sequence can start on. More details in the documentation. minimum_notice - optional - A Duration . No slots starting before the period described after the current time will be displayed to the user when they select slots.

Takes options object and an optional callback, either returning a promise or calling the provided callback with the body of the response (or error, if applicable).

See full details in the Batch documentation.

Options Object

batch - required - An array of up to 50 requests that form part of the batch.

- required - An array of up to 50 requests that form part of the batch. batch.method - required - A String for the HTTP method of the individual request. Maps directly from its main documentation.

- required - A for the HTTP method of the individual request. Maps directly from its main documentation. batch.relative_url - required - A String for the relative URL (sometimes referred to as the path and query string) of the individual request. Maps directly from its main documentation.

- required - A for the relative URL (sometimes referred to as the path and query string) of the individual request. Maps directly from its main documentation. batch.data - required - An object containing the body parameters of the request. Maps directly from its main documentation. Note that this is an object, not a JSON-encoded string.

Allows the editing of external events on accounts which have granted Extended Permissions

See full details in the Update External Event documentation.

A feature I want is not in the SDK, how do I get it?

We add features to this SDK as they are requested, to focus on developing the Cronofy API.

If you're comfortable contributing support for an endpoint or attribute, then we love to receive pull requests! Please create a PR mentioning the feature/API endpoint you’ve added and we’ll review it as soon as we can.

If you would like to request a feature is added by our team then please let us know by getting in touch via support@cronofy.com.