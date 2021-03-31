Cron-validate is a cron-expression validator written in TypeScript. The validation options are customizable and cron fields like seconds and years are supported.

Installation

Pacakge is available on npm:

npm install -S cron-validate

Usage

Basic usage

import cron from 'cron-validate' const cronResult = cron( '* * * * *' ) if (cronResult.isValid()) { } else { }

Result system

The cron function returns a Result-type, which is either Valid<T, E> or Err<T, E> .

For checking the returned result, just use result.isValid() or result.isError()

Both result types contain values:

import cron from 'cron-validate' const cronResult = cron( '* * * * *' ) if (cronResult.isValid()) { const validValue = cronResult.getValue() console .log(validValue) } else { const errorValue = cronResult.getError() console .log(errorValue) }

Make sure to test the result type beforehand, because getValue() only works on Valid and getError() only works on Err . If you don't check, it will throw an error.

For further information, you can check out https://github.com/gDelgado14/neverthrow, because I used and modified his code for this package. (Therefor not every documented function on his package is available on this package.)

Options / Configuration

To configure the validator, cron-validate uses a preset system. There are already defined presets (default, npm-node-cron or aws), but you can also define your own preset to use for your system. You can also use the override property to set certain option on single cron validates.

Presets

The following presets are already defined by cron-validate:

To select a preset for your validation, you can simply do this:

cron( '* * * * *' , { preset: 'npm-cron-schedule' , })

Defining and using your own preset

To define your own preset, use this:

registerOptionPreset( 'YOUR-PRESET-ID' , { presetId: 'YOUR-PRESET-ID' , useSeconds: false , useYears: false , useAliases: false , useBlankDay: false , allowOnlyOneBlankDayField: false , mustHaveBlankDayField: false , useLastDayOfMonth: false , useLastDayOfWeek: false , useNearestWeekday: false , useNthWeekdayOfMonth: false , seconds: { minValue: 0 , maxValue: 59 , lowerLimit: 0 , upperLimit: 59 , }, minutes: { minValue: 0 , maxValue: 59 , lowerLimit: 0 , upperLimit: 59 , }, hours: { minValue: 0 , maxValue: 23 , lowerLimit: 0 , upperLimit: 23 , }, daysOfMonth: { minValue: 1 , maxValue: 31 , lowerLimit: 1 , upperLimit: 31 , }, months: { minValue: 0 , maxValue: 12 , lowerLimit: 0 , upperLimit: 12 , }, daysOfWeek: { minValue: 1 , maxValue: 7 , lowerLimit: 1 , upperLimit: 7 , }, years: { minValue: 1970 , maxValue: 2099 , lowerLimit: 1970 , upperLimit: 2099 , }, })

The preset properties explained:

presetId: string same id as in first function parameter

useSeconds: boolean enables seconds field in cron expression

useYears: boolean enables years field in cron expression

useAliases: boolean enables aliases for month and daysOfWeek fields (ignores limits for month and daysOfWeek, so be aware of that)

useBlankDay: boolean enables blank day notation '?' in daysOfMonth and daysOfWeek field

allowOnlyOneBlankDayField: boolean requires a day field to not be blank (so not both day fields can be blank)

mustHaveBlankDayField: boolean requires a day field to be blank (so not both day fields are specified) when mixed with allowOnlyOneBlankDayField , it means that there will always be either day or day of week as ?

useLastDayOfMonth: boolean enables the 'L' character to specify the last day of the month. accept negative offset after the 'L' for nth last day of the month. e.g.: L-2 would me the 2nd to last day of the month.

useLastDayOfWeek: boolean enables the 'L' character to specify the last occurrence of a weekday in a month. e.g.: 5L would mean the last friday of the month.

useNearestWeekday: boolean enables the 'W' character to specify the use of the closest weekday. e.g.: 15W would mean the weekday (mon-fri) closest to the 15th when the 15th is on sat-sun.

useNthWeekdayOfMonth: boolean enables the '#' character to specify the Nth weekday of the month. e.g.: 6#3 would mean the 3rd friday of the month (assuming 6 = friday).



in cron fields (like seconds, minutes etc.): minValue: number minimum value of your cron interpreter (like npm-node-cron only supports 0-6 for weekdays) can't be set as override maxValue: number minimum value of your cron interpreter (like npm-node-cron only supports 0-6 for weekdays) can't be set as override lowerLimit?: number lower limit for validation equal or greater than minValue if not set, default to minValue upperLimit?: number upper limit for validation equal or lower than maxValue if not set, defaults to maxValue



Override preset options

If you want to override a option for single cron validations, you can use the override property:

console .log(cron( '* * * * * *' , { preset: 'default' override: { useSeconds: true } })) console .log(cron( '* 10-20 * * * *' , { preset: 'default' override: { minutes: { lowerLimit: 10 , upperLimit: 20 } } }))

Examples

import cron from 'cron-validate' console .log(cron( '* * * * *' ).isValid()) console .log(cron( '* * * * *' ).isError()) console .log(cron( '* 2,3,4 * * *' ).isValid()) console .log(cron( '0 */2 */5 * *' ).isValid()) console .log(cron( '* * * * * *' , { override: { useSeconds: true } }).isValid()) console .log(cron( '* * * * * *' , { override: { useYears: true } }).isValid()) console .log( cron( '30 * * * * *' , { override: { useSeconds: true , seconds: { lowerLimit: 20 , upperLimit: 40 , }, }, }).isValid() ) console .log( cron( '* 3 * * *' , { override: { hours: { lowerLimit: 0 , upperLimit: 2 , }, }, }).isValid() ) console .log( cron( '* * ? * *' , { override: { useBlankDay: true , }, }).isValid() ) console .log( cron( '* * ? * ?' , { override: { useBlankDay: true , allowOnlyOneBlankDayField: true , }, }).isValid() )

(Planned) Features

Basic cron validation.

Basic cron validation. Error messenges with information about invalid cron expression.

Error messenges with information about invalid cron expression. Seconds field support.

Seconds field support. Years field support.

Years field support. Option presets (classic cron, node-cron, etc.)

Option presets (classic cron, node-cron, etc.) Blank '?' daysOfMonth/daysOfWeek support

Blank '?' daysOfMonth/daysOfWeek support Last day of month.

Last day of month. Last specific weekday of month. (e.g. last Tuesday)

Last specific weekday of month. (e.g. last Tuesday) Closest weekday to a specific day of the month.

Closest weekday to a specific day of the month. Nth specific weekday of month. (e.g. 2nd Tuesday)

Nth specific weekday of month. (e.g. 2nd Tuesday) Cron alias support.

Contributors

