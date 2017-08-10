Runs jobs in periodic intervals
cron-scheduler is a way to run functions at specific times of the day. It runs in Node.js as well as the browser.
It requires a Promise implementation to work. If you're on Node.js v4 or later, you should be fine. Otherwise, you'll also need to install bluebird (or rsvp, when, or q.js).
cron(options, function)
Starts a cronjob.
var cron = require('cron-scheduler')
cron({ on: '0 9 * * *' }, function () {
console.log('this will run every 9:00am')
})
The
options parameter is an object with these things:
on (String, required) - the schedule in cron format (
min hour day month day-of-week).
timezone (String) - the timezone to run it in.
name (String) - identifier to show in the debug logs. Means nothing
if debugging is off.
cron({
timezone: 'Asia/Manila'
on: '0 9 * * *',
name: 'dostuff'
} , function () {
console.log('this will run every 9:00am')
})
The
options.on parameter is in cron standard format. Check the cron
cheatsheet for more details.
Here are some examples:
0 9 * * * - every 9:00AM
0 12 * * 1 - every 12:00PM on mondays
0 */2 * * * - every 2 hours
Any errors will be thrown, and will stop the scheduler. If this is not what you want, you may wish to decorate the function being passed.
cron({ on: '0 9 * * *' }, trap(work))
function trap (fn) {
return function () {
return Promise.resolve(fn.apply(this, arguments))
.catch(function (err) {
// do stuff.
// this handler will work for both promise rejections
// *and* regular errors.
})
}
}
If
function returns a Promise, it will wait for it to finish before
scheduling the next job. If the promise is rejected, it will be an unhandled
rejection (!). You may use the same
trap() decorator trick above to get
around this.
To stop the cronjob, just run the
stop method returned by
cron().
job = cron({ on: '0 12 * * *' }, work)
job.stop()
To manually invoke the cronjob, run the
run method returned by
cron().
This will not stop the next scheduled invocation.
job = cron({ on: '0 12 * * *' }, work)
job.run()
cron.debug(function)
Sets the debug function.
cron.debug(console.log.bind(console))
You can pass your custom logger here. For instance, you can use the debug module for prettier messages.
cron.debug(require('debug')('cron'))
cron-scheduler © 2016+, Rico Sta. Cruz. Released under the MIT License.
Authored and maintained by Rico Sta. Cruz with help from contributors (list).
ricostacruz.com · GitHub @rstacruz · Twitter @rstacruz