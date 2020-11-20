A zero-dependency cron parser and scheduler for Node.js, Deno and the browser.

Features

Parse cron expressions.

Get next or previous schedules from a specific starting date.

Check if a date matches a cron expression.

Schedule a function call based on a cron expression.

Supports Node.js, Deno and the browser (IIFE or ESM, ES6 required)

Lightweight and tree-shakeable.

Installation and usage

Via npm:

$ npm install cron-schedule

Via yarn:

$ yarn add cron-schedule

We test our code against the following Node.js releases ( 12.18 , 14.13 , 16.12 ). Other versions of node.js may also work, but this is not tested.

Usage

import { parseCronExpression } from 'cron-schedule' const cron = parseCronExpression( '*/5 * * * *' ) console .log(cron.getNextDate( new Date ( 2020 , 10 , 20 , 18 , 32 )))

Browser (IIFE)

< script src = "https://unpkg.com/cron-schedule@:version" > </ script >

After the script has been loaded, you can use the global cronSchedule object to access the API.

Usage

< script > const cron = cronSchedule.parseCronExpression( '*/5 * * * *' ) console .log(cron.getNextDate( new Date ( 2020 , 10 , 20 , 18 , 32 ))) </ script >

Requires ES6 (ES2015) browser support. Internet Explorer is not supported. If you need to support older browsers, get cron-schedule via npm or yarn and transpile it with your bundler.

Browser (ECMAScript module)

< script type = "module" > import { parseCronExpression } from 'https://cdn.skypack.dev/cron-schedule@:version' const cron = parseCronExpression( '*/5 * * * *' ) console .log(cron.getNextDate( new Date ( 2020 , 10 , 20 , 18 , 32 ))) </ script >

Deno

import { parseCronExpression } from 'https://cdn.skypack.dev/cron-schedule@:version?dts' const cron = parseCronExpression( '*/5 * * * *' ) console .log(cron.getNextDate( new Date ( 2020 , 10 , 20 , 18 , 32 )))

Note on CDN usage

The examples above use unpkg for IIFE and Skypack for ESM.

The urls contain :version placeholder. Replace :version with the desired version. Semver ranges are supported. To always use the latest 2.x version use ^2.0.0 . See https://www.npmjs.com/package/cron-schedule for a list of available versions.

Work with cron expressions

import { parseCronExpression } from 'cron-schedule' const cron = parseCronExpression( '*/5 * * * *' ) cron.getNextDate(startDate?: Date ): Date cron.getNextDates(amount: number , startDate?: Date ): Date [] cron.getNextDatesIterator(startDate: Date = new Date (), endDate?: Date ): Generator< Date , undefined , undefined > cron.getPrevDate(startDate: Date = new Date ()): Date cron.getPrevDates(amount: number , startDate?: Date ): Date [] cron.getPrevDatesIterator(startDate: Date = new Date (), endDate?: Date ): Generator< Date , undefined , undefined > cron.matchDate(date: Date ): boolean

Schedule tasks based on cron expressions

You can schedule tasks to be executed based on a cron expression. cron-schedule comes with 2 different schedulers.

1. Timer based scheduler

The timer based cron scheduler creates one timer for every scheduled cron. When the node timeout limit of ~24 days would be exceeded, it uses multiple consecutive timeouts.

import { TimerBasedCronScheduler as scheduler } from 'cron-schedule' scheduler.setTimeout(cron: Cron, task: () => unknown, opts?: { errorHandler?: ( err: Error ) => unknown }): ITimerHandle scheduler.setInterval(cron: Cron, task: () => unknown, opts?: { errorHandler?: ( err: Error ) => unknown }): ITimerHandle scheduler.clearTimeoutOrInterval(handle: ITimerHandle): void

Pros:

A task is scheduled exactly to the second of the next cron date.

Cons:

There is one timer per task, which could lead to lower performance compared to the interval based scheduler if you have many scheduled tasks.

2. Interval based scheduler

The interval based scheduler checks for due task in a fixed interval. So there is only one interval for all tasks assigned to a scheduler. You can have multiple instances of an interval based scheduler.

import { IntervalBasedCronScheduler } from 'cron-schedule' const scheduler = new IntervalBasedCronScheduler( 60 * 1000 ) scheduler.registerTask(cron: Cron, task: () => unknown, opts?: { isOneTimeTask?: boolean , errorHandler?: ( err: Error ) => unknown }): number scheduler.unregisterTask(id: number ): void scheduler.stop() scheduler.start()

Pros:

Only one interval for all tasks, which is quite performant.

Cons:

Tasks are not executed exactly on the cron date.

Tasks can only be executed once per interval.

For most people, the timer based scheduler should be a good option. When you have problems with long timeouts / intervals being skipped, or have performance problems because of many scheduled tasks, you should consider the interval based scheduler.

Cron expression format

cron_schedule uses the linux cron syntax as described here with the addition that you can optionally specify seconds by prepending the minute field with another field.

┌───────────── second ( 0 - 59 , optional) │ ┌───────────── minute ( 0 - 59 ) │ │ ┌───────────── hour ( 0 - 23 ) │ │ │ ┌───────────── day of month ( 1 - 31 ) │ │ │ │ ┌───────────── month ( 1 - 12 ) │ │ │ │ │ ┌───────────── weekday ( 0 - 7 ) * * * * * *

All linux cron features are supported, including

lists

ranges

ranges in lists

step values

month names (jan,feb,... - case insensitive)

weekday names (mon,tue,... - case insensitive)

time nicknames (@yearly, @annually, @monthly, @weekly, @daily, @hourly - case insensitive)

For simple timing tasks like every x seconds, you should consider using setInterval which is more suitable for simple timing tasks, as it does not have the calculation overhead.

Cron validation

Looking for a way to validate cron expressions in your backend (node.js) or in the browser with support for multiple presets? Check out cron-validate!