A zero-dependency cron parser and scheduler for Node.js, Deno and the browser.
Via npm:
$ npm install cron-schedule
Via yarn:
$ yarn add cron-schedule
We test our code against the following Node.js releases (
12.18,
14.13,
16.12).
Other versions of node.js may also work, but this is not tested.
import { parseCronExpression } from 'cron-schedule'
const cron = parseCronExpression('*/5 * * * *')
console.log(cron.getNextDate(new Date(2020, 10, 20, 18, 32)))
// 2020-11-20T17:35:00.000Z
<script src="https://unpkg.com/cron-schedule@:version"></script>
After the script has been loaded, you can use the global
cronSchedule object to access the API.
<script>
const cron = cronSchedule.parseCronExpression('*/5 * * * *')
console.log(cron.getNextDate(new Date(2020, 10, 20, 18, 32)))
// 2020-11-20T17:35:00.000Z
</script>
Requires ES6 (ES2015) browser support. Internet Explorer is not supported. If you need to support older browsers, get cron-schedule via npm or yarn and transpile it with your bundler.
<script type="module">
import { parseCronExpression } from 'https://cdn.skypack.dev/cron-schedule@:version'
const cron = parseCronExpression('*/5 * * * *')
console.log(cron.getNextDate(new Date(2020, 10, 20, 18, 32)))
// 2020-11-20T17:35:00.000Z
</script>
import { parseCronExpression } from 'https://cdn.skypack.dev/cron-schedule@:version?dts'
// TypeScript types are automatically shipped with the X-TypeScript-Types http header.
const cron = parseCronExpression('*/5 * * * *')
console.log(cron.getNextDate(new Date(2020, 10, 20, 18, 32)))
// 2020-11-20T17:35:00.000Z
The examples above use unpkg for IIFE and Skypack for ESM.
The urls contain
:version placeholder. Replace
:version with the desired version. Semver ranges are supported. To always use the latest
2.x version use
^2.0.0.
See https://www.npmjs.com/package/cron-schedule for a list of available versions.
// Import method to parse a cron expression. In the browser with IIFE: cronSchedule.parseCronExpression
import { parseCronExpression } from 'cron-schedule'
// Parse a cron expression to return a Cron instance.
const cron = parseCronExpression('*/5 * * * *')
// Get the next date starting from the given start date or now.
cron.getNextDate(startDate?: Date): Date
// Get the specified amount of future dates starting from the given start date or now.
cron.getNextDates(amount: number, startDate?: Date): Date[]
// Get an ES6 compatible iterator which iterates over the next dates starting from startDate or now.
// The iterator runs until the optional endDate is reached or forever.
// The advantage of an iterator is that you can get more further dates on demand by using iterator.next().
cron.getNextDatesIterator(startDate: Date = new Date(), endDate?: Date): Generator<Date, undefined, undefined>
// Get the previou date starting from the given start date or now.
cron.getPrevDate(startDate: Date = new Date()): Date
// Get the specified amount of previous dates starting from the given start date or now.
cron.getPrevDates(amount: number, startDate?: Date): Date[]
// Get an ES6 compatible iterator which iterates over the previous dates starting from startDate or now.
// The iterator runs until the optional endDate is reached or forever.
// The advantage of an iterator is that you can get more previous dates on demand by using iterator.next().
cron.getPrevDatesIterator(startDate: Date = new Date(), endDate?: Date): Generator<Date, undefined, undefined>
// Check whether there is a cron date at the given date.
cron.matchDate(date: Date): boolean
You can schedule tasks to be executed based on a cron expression. cron-schedule comes with 2 different schedulers.
The timer based cron scheduler creates one timer for every scheduled cron. When the node timeout limit of ~24 days would be exceeded, it uses multiple consecutive timeouts.
// Import the scheduler. In the browser with IIFE: cronSchedule.TimerBasedCronScheduler
import { TimerBasedCronScheduler as scheduler } from 'cron-schedule'
// Create a timeout, which fill fire the task on the next cron date.
// An optional errorHandler can be provided, which is called when the task throws an error or returns a promise that gets rejected.
// Returns a handle which can be used to clear the timeout using clearTimeoutOrInterval.
scheduler.setTimeout(cron: Cron, task: () => unknown, opts?: { errorHandler?: (err: Error) => unknown }): ITimerHandle
// Create an interval, which will fire the given task on every future cron date.
// This uses consecutive calls to scheduler.setTimeout under the hood.
// An optional errorHandler can be provided, which is called when the task throws an error or returns a promise that gets rejected.
// The task remains scheduled when an error occurs.
// Returns a handle which can be used to clear the timeout using clearTimeoutOrInterval.
scheduler.setInterval(cron: Cron, task: () => unknown, opts?: { errorHandler?: (err: Error) => unknown }): ITimerHandle
// Clear a timeout or interval, making sure that the task will no longer execute.
scheduler.clearTimeoutOrInterval(handle: ITimerHandle): void
Pros:
Cons:
The interval based scheduler checks for due task in a fixed interval. So there is only one interval for all tasks assigned to a scheduler. You can have multiple instances of an interval based scheduler.
// Import the scheduler. In the browser with IIFE: cronSchedule.IntervalBasedCronScheduler
import { IntervalBasedCronScheduler } from 'cron-schedule'
// Instantiate a new instance of the scheduler with the given interval. In this example, the scheduler would check every 60 seconds.
const scheduler = new IntervalBasedCronScheduler(60 * 1000)
// Register a new task that will be executed on every future cron date, or only on the next cron date if isOneTimeTask is true.
// An optional errorHandler can be provided, which is called when the task throws an error or returns a promise that gets rejected.
// The task remains scheduled when an error occurs (if not a one time task). Tasks are at max executed only once per interval.
// Returns an id to be used with unregisterTask.
scheduler.registerTask(cron: Cron, task: () => unknown, opts?: { isOneTimeTask?: boolean, errorHandler?: (err: Error) => unknown }): number
// Unregister a task causing it to no longer be executed.
scheduler.unregisterTask(id: number): void
// You can stop the scheduler, which clears the interval.
scheduler.stop()
// You can start the scheduler after stopping it again. A newly created scheduler is started by default.
// Tasks that were due while the scheduler was stopped will be executed on the next interval tick (but only a single time).
scheduler.start()
Pros:
Cons:
For most people, the timer based scheduler should be a good option. When you have problems with long timeouts / intervals being skipped, or have performance problems because of many scheduled tasks, you should consider the interval based scheduler.
cron_schedule uses the linux cron syntax as described here with the addition that you can optionally specify seconds by prepending the minute field with another field.
┌───────────── second (0 - 59, optional)
│ ┌───────────── minute (0 - 59)
│ │ ┌───────────── hour (0 - 23)
│ │ │ ┌───────────── day of month (1 - 31)
│ │ │ │ ┌───────────── month (1 - 12)
│ │ │ │ │ ┌───────────── weekday (0 - 7)
* * * * * *
All linux cron features are supported, including
For simple timing tasks like every x seconds, you should consider using
setInterval which is more suitable for simple timing tasks, as it does not have the calculation overhead.
Looking for a way to validate cron expressions in your backend (node.js) or in the browser with support for multiple presets? Check out cron-validate!
Use the
npm-cron-schedule preset to validate that cron expressions are supported by cron-schedule.