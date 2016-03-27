Node.js library for parsing and manipulating crontab instructions. It includes support for timezones and DST transitions.

Compatibility

Node >= 0.10

Typescript <= 4.2

Setup

npm install cron-parser

Supported format

* * * * * * ┬ ┬ ┬ ┬ ┬ ┬ │ │ │ │ │ | │ │ │ │ │ └ day of week ( 0 - 7 , 1 L - 7 L) ( 0 or 7 is Sun) │ │ │ │ └───── month ( 1 - 12 ) │ │ │ └────────── day of month ( 1 - 31 , L) │ │ └─────────────── hour ( 0 - 23 ) │ └──────────────────── minute ( 0 - 59 ) └───────────────────────── second ( 0 - 59 , optional)

Supports mixed use of ranges and range increments (W character not supported currently). See tests for examples.

Usage

Simple expression.

var parser = require ( 'cron-parser' ); try { var interval = parser.parseExpression( '*/2 * * * *' ); console .log( 'Date: ' , interval.next().toString()); console .log( 'Date: ' , interval.next().toString()); console .log( 'Date: ' , interval.prev().toString()); console .log( 'Date: ' , interval.prev().toString()); } catch (err) { console .log( 'Error: ' + err.message); }

Iteration with limited timespan. Also returns ES6 compatible iterator (when iterator flag is set to true).

var parser = require ( 'cron-parser' ); var options = { currentDate : new Date ( 'Wed, 26 Dec 2012 12:38:53 UTC' ), endDate : new Date ( 'Wed, 26 Dec 2012 14:40:00 UTC' ), iterator : true }; try { var interval = parser.parseExpression( '*/22 * * * *' , options); while ( true ) { try { var obj = interval.next(); console .log( 'value:' , obj.value.toString(), 'done:' , obj.done); } catch (e) { break ; } } } catch (err) { console .log( 'Error: ' + err.message); }

Timezone support

var parser = require ( 'cron-parser' ); var options = { currentDate : '2016-03-27 00:00:01' , tz : 'Europe/Athens' }; try { var interval = parser.parseExpression( '0 * * * *' , options); console .log( 'Date: ' , interval.next().toString()); console .log( 'Date: ' , interval.next().toString()); console .log( 'Date: ' , interval.next().toString()); } catch (err) { console .log( 'Error: ' + err.message); }

Manipulation

var parser = require ( 'cron-parser' ); var interval = parser.parseExpression( '0 7 * * 0-4' ); var fields = JSON .parse( JSON .stringify(interval.fields)); fields.hour = [ 8 ]; fields.minute = [ 29 ]; fields.dayOfWeek = [ 1 , 3 , 4 , 5 , 6 , 7 ]; var modifiedInterval = parser.fieldsToExpression(fields); var cronString = modifiedInterval.stringify(); console .log(cronString);

Options

currentDate - Start date of the iteration

endDate - End date of the iteration

currentDate and endDate accept string , integer and Date as input.

In case of using string as input, not every string format accepted by the Date constructor will work correctly. The supported formats are:

The reason being that those are the formats accepted by the luxon library which is being used to handle dates.

Using Date as an input can be problematic specially when using the tz option. The issue being that, when creating a new Date object without any timezone information, it will be created in the timezone of the system that is running the code. This (most of times) won't be what the user will be expecting. Using one of the supported string formats will solve the issue(see timezone example).

iterator - Return ES6 compatible iterator object

utc - Enable UTC

tz - Timezone string. It won't be used in case utc is enabled

Last weekday of the month

This library supports parsing the range 0L - 7L in the weekday position of the cron expression, where the L means "last occurrence of this weekday for the month in progress".

For example, the following expression will run on the last monday of the month at midnight:

0 0 * * * 1L

The library also supports combining L expressions with other weekday expressions. For example, the following cron will run every Monday as well as the last Wednesday of the month: