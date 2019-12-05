cron-editor is library that helps the user graphically build a CRON expression (quartz format only) in an Angular application. It is a fork of angular-cron-gen for AngularJS, ported to Angular 2+ and heavily improved.

This project contains the library along with an app to ease development and testing. It was generated with Angular CLI, following the awesome Ng Library Series written by Todd Palmer.

To run the app just run npm install , then npm run start and go to http://localhost:4200/ . The app will automatically reload if you change any of the source files.

Demo

A quick demo of this app can be found here.

Sample app

This library is published as a npm package you can directly include in your app. You can find a sample app here.

Licensed under the MIT license