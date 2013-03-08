Cron string parser for node and the browser

Install

Npm

yarn add cron-converter

or

npm install cron-converter --save

Bower

bower install cron-converter --save

Use

This step is for usage from node, the bower build exposes a global

var Cron = require ( 'cron-converter' );

Create a new instance

var cronInstance = new Cron();

Parse a cron string

cronInstance.fromString( '*/10 9-17 1 * *' ); console .log(cronInstance.toString()); console .log(cronInstance.toArray());

Parse an Array

cronInstance.fromArray([[ 0 ], [ 1 ], [ 1 ], [ 5 ], [ 0 , 2 , 4 , 6 ]]); console .log(cronInstance.toString());

Get the schedule execution times

cronInstance.fromString( '*/5 * * * *' ); var schedule = cronInstance.schedule(); var reference = new Date ( 2013 , 2 , 8 , 9 , 32 ); reference = moment([ 2013 , 2 , 8 , 9 , 32 ]); schedule = cronInstance.schedule(reference); console .log(schedule.next().format()); console .log(schedule.next().format()); schedule.reset(); console .log(schedule.prev().format()); console .log(schedule.prev().format());

Constructor options

outputWeekdayNames and outputMonthNames

Default: false

var cronInstance = new Cron({ outputWeekdayNames : true , outputMonthNames : true }); cronInstance.fromString( '*/5 9-17/2 * 1-3 1-5' ); console .log(cronInstance.toString());

outputHashes

Default: false

var cronInstance = new Cron({ outputHashes : true }); cronInstance.fromString( '*/5 9-17/2 * 1-3 1-5' ); console .log(cronInstance.toString());

timezone

Default: Local timezone

var cronInstance = new Cron({ timezone : "Europe/London" }); cronInstance.fromString( '*/5 9-17/2 * 1-3 1-5' ); console .log(cronInstance.schedule().next());

Test and build

git clone https://github.com/roccivic/cron-converter cd cron-converter yarn install yarn build