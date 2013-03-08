Cron string parser for node and the browser
yarn add cron-converter
or
npm install cron-converter --save
bower install cron-converter --save
This step is for usage from node, the bower build exposes a global
var Cron = require('cron-converter');
var cronInstance = new Cron();
// Every 10 mins between 9am and 5pm on the 1st of every month
cronInstance.fromString('*/10 9-17 1 * *');
// Prints: '*/10 9-17 1 * *'
console.log(cronInstance.toString());
// Prints:
// [
// [ 0, 10, 20, 30, 40, 50 ],
// [ 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17 ],
// [ 1 ],
// [ 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12 ],
// [ 0, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 ]
// ]
console.log(cronInstance.toArray());
cronInstance.fromArray([[0], [1], [1], [5], [0,2,4,6]]);
// Prints: '0 1 1 5 */2'
console.log(cronInstance.toString());
// Parse a string to init a schedule
cronInstance.fromString('*/5 * * * *');
// Get the iterator, initialised to now
var schedule = cronInstance.schedule();
// Optionally, use a reference Date or moment object
var reference = new Date(2013, 2, 8, 9, 32);
reference = moment([2013, 2, 8, 9, 32]);
// And pass the reference to .schedule()
schedule = cronInstance.schedule(reference);
// Calls to ```.next()``` and ```.prev()```
// return a Moment.js object
// Prints: '2013-03-08T09:35:00+00:00''
console.log(schedule.next().format());
// Prints: '2013-03-08T09:40:00+00:00''
console.log(schedule.next().format());
// Reset
schedule.reset();
// Prints: '2013-03-08T09:30:00+00:00''
console.log(schedule.prev().format());
// Prints: '2013-03-08T09:25:00+00:00''
console.log(schedule.prev().format());
Default: false
var cronInstance = new Cron({
outputWeekdayNames: true,
outputMonthNames: true
});
cronInstance.fromString('*/5 9-17/2 * 1-3 1-5');
// Prints: '*/5 *(10-16)/2 * JAN-MAR MON-FRI'
console.log(cronInstance.toString());
Default: false
var cronInstance = new Cron({
outputHashes: true
});
cronInstance.fromString('*/5 9-17/2 * 1-3 1-5');
// Prints: 'H/5 H(10-16)/2 H 1-3 1-5'
console.log(cronInstance.toString());
Default: Local timezone
var cronInstance = new Cron({
timezone: "Europe/London"
});
cronInstance.fromString('*/5 9-17/2 * 1-3 1-5');
// Finds the next execution time in the London timezone
console.log(cronInstance.schedule().next());
git clone https://github.com/roccivic/cron-converter
cd cron-converter
yarn install
yarn build
Run
yarn watch to continuously run unit tests as you edit the code