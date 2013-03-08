openbase logo
cron-converter

by Rouslan Placella
1.0.1 (see all)

Cron string converter for node.js and the browser

Documentation
14K

GitHub Stars

41

Maintenance

Last Commit

10mos ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

cron-converter

Cron string parser for node and the browser

Install

Npm

yarn add cron-converter

or

npm install cron-converter --save

Bower

bower install cron-converter --save

Use

This step is for usage from node, the bower build exposes a global

var Cron = require('cron-converter');

Create a new instance

var cronInstance = new Cron();

Parse a cron string

// Every 10 mins between 9am and 5pm on the 1st of every month
cronInstance.fromString('*/10 9-17 1 * *');

// Prints: '*/10 9-17 1 * *'
console.log(cronInstance.toString());

// Prints:
// [
//   [ 0, 10, 20, 30, 40, 50 ],
//   [ 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17 ],
//   [ 1 ],
//   [ 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12 ],
//   [ 0, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 ]
// ]
console.log(cronInstance.toArray());

Parse an Array

cronInstance.fromArray([[0], [1], [1], [5], [0,2,4,6]]);

// Prints: '0 1 1 5 */2'
console.log(cronInstance.toString());

Get the schedule execution times

// Parse a string to init a schedule
cronInstance.fromString('*/5 * * * *');

// Get the iterator, initialised to now
var schedule = cronInstance.schedule();

// Optionally, use a reference Date or moment object
var reference = new Date(2013, 2, 8, 9, 32);
reference = moment([2013, 2, 8, 9, 32]);
// And pass the reference to .schedule()
schedule = cronInstance.schedule(reference);

// Calls to ```.next()``` and ```.prev()```
// return a Moment.js object

// Prints: '2013-03-08T09:35:00+00:00''
console.log(schedule.next().format());
// Prints: '2013-03-08T09:40:00+00:00''
console.log(schedule.next().format());

// Reset
schedule.reset();

// Prints: '2013-03-08T09:30:00+00:00''
console.log(schedule.prev().format());
// Prints: '2013-03-08T09:25:00+00:00''
console.log(schedule.prev().format());

Constructor options

outputWeekdayNames and outputMonthNames

Default: false

var cronInstance = new Cron({
  outputWeekdayNames: true,
  outputMonthNames: true
});
cronInstance.fromString('*/5 9-17/2 * 1-3 1-5');
// Prints: '*/5 *(10-16)/2 * JAN-MAR MON-FRI'
console.log(cronInstance.toString());

outputHashes

Default: false

var cronInstance = new Cron({
  outputHashes: true
});
cronInstance.fromString('*/5 9-17/2 * 1-3 1-5');
// Prints: 'H/5 H(10-16)/2 H 1-3 1-5'
console.log(cronInstance.toString());

timezone

Default: Local timezone

var cronInstance = new Cron({
  timezone: "Europe/London"
});
cronInstance.fromString('*/5 9-17/2 * 1-3 1-5');
// Finds the next execution time in the London timezone
console.log(cronInstance.schedule().next());

Test and build

git clone https://github.com/roccivic/cron-converter
cd cron-converter
yarn install
yarn build

Run yarn watch to continuously run unit tests as you edit the code

