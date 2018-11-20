openbase logo
cron-cluster

by iGLOO-be
1.1.3 (see all)

A Cluster version of node-cron using redis

Readme

Cron-cluster

Build Status

Cron cluster is designed to prevent a job which must be launched only once to be launched many times while an app is scaling accross a cluster with the same task scripts.

Cron cluster is based on node-cron and redis-leader to prevent a cron job to be launched if his process has not been elected as leader on redis.

Requirement

Redis

Install

npm install cron-cluster

Usage

Cron cluster use the same API as the original CronJob.

var redis = require('redis').createClient()
var CronJob = require('cron-cluster')(redis).CronJob

function doCron () {
  var job = new CronJob('* * * * * *', function () {
    // Do some stuff here
  })
  job.start()
}

It is possible to initialize CronJob with an object passed as parameter and run the job only once for all the instances. Cron-cluster is compatible with original cron. More in test/cron-cluster-compatibility-check.js

var redis = require('redis').createClient()
var CronJob = require('cron-cluster')(redis).CronJob

function doCron () {
  var job = new CronJob({
    cronTime: '* * * * * *', 
    onTick: function () {
        // Do some stuff here
    }
  })
  job.start()
}

All you need is to provide a redis client to the cron-cluster module.

Example

Usage with Kue:

var kue = require('kue'),
    queue = kue.createQueue()
var redis = require('redis').createClient()
var CronJob = require('cron-cluster')(redis).CronJob

new CronJob('* * * * * *', function () {
  queue.create('log', {
    text: 'this is a log'
  }).save()
}, null, true)

queue.process('log', function (job, done) {
  console.log(job.data.text)
  done()
})

