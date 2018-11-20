Cron cluster is designed to prevent a job which must be launched only once to be launched many times while an app is scaling accross a cluster with the same task scripts.

Cron cluster is based on node-cron and redis-leader to prevent a cron job to be launched if his process has not been elected as leader on redis.

Requirement

Redis

Install

npm install cron-cluster

Usage

Cron cluster use the same API as the original CronJob.

var redis = require ( 'redis' ).createClient() var CronJob = require ( 'cron-cluster' )(redis).CronJob function doCron ( ) { var job = new CronJob( '* * * * * *' , function ( ) { }) job.start() }

It is possible to initialize CronJob with an object passed as parameter and run the job only once for all the instances. Cron-cluster is compatible with original cron. More in test/cron-cluster-compatibility-check.js

var redis = require ( 'redis' ).createClient() var CronJob = require ( 'cron-cluster' )(redis).CronJob function doCron ( ) { var job = new CronJob({ cronTime : '* * * * * *' , onTick : function ( ) { } }) job.start() }

All you need is to provide a redis client to the cron-cluster module.

Example

Usage with Kue: