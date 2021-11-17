This project is looking for help! If you're interested in helping with the project please reach out to me ncb000gt and let me know. I'd love for it to continue on, but it needs a lot of attention.
Cron is a tool that allows you to execute something on a schedule. This is
typically done using the cron syntax. We allow you to execute a function
whenever your scheduled job triggers. We also allow you to execute a job
external to the javascript process using
child_process. Additionally, this
library goes beyond the basic cron syntax and allows you to
supply a Date object. This will be used as the trigger for your callback. Cron
syntax is still an acceptable CronTime format. Although the Cron patterns
supported here extend on the standard Unix format to support seconds digits,
leaving it off will default to 0 and match the Unix behavior.
npm install cron
Because we can't magically know what you are doing to expose an issue, it is best if you provide a snippet of code. This snippet need not include your secret sauce, but it must replicate the issue you are describing. The issues that get closed without resolution tend to be the ones without code examples. Thanks.
As goes with semver, breaking backwards compatibility should be explicit in the versioning of your library. As such, we'll upgrade the version of this module in accordance with breaking changes (I'm not always great about doing it this way so if you notice that there are breaking changes that haven't been bumped appropriately please let me know).
var CronJob = require('cron').CronJob;
var job = new CronJob(
'* * * * * *',
function() {
console.log('You will see this message every second');
},
null,
true,
'America/Los_Angeles'
);
// Use this if the 4th param is default value(false)
// job.start()
Note - You don't need to explicitly start a job in order to make it run since the 4th parameter is set to
true. However, by default you need to call
job.start() to start the cron job, which gives a little more control over running your jobs.
There are more examples available in this repository at: /examples
Asterisk. E.g. *
Ranges. E.g. 1-3,5
Steps. E.g. */2
Read up on cron patterns here. Note the examples in the link have five fields, and 1 minute as the finest granularity, but this library has six fields, with 1 second as the finest granularity.
There are tools that help when constructing your cronjobs. You might find
something like https://crontab.guru/ or https://cronjob.xyz/ helpful. But,
note that these don't necessarily accept the exact same syntax as this
library, for instance, it doesn't accept the
seconds field, so keep that in
mind.
When specifying your cron values you'll need to make sure that your values fall within the ranges. For instance, some cron's use a 0-7 range for the day of week where both 0 and 7 represent Sunday. We do not. And that is an optimisation.
new Date().setMilliseconds(new Date().getMilliseconds() + 1). This is due to those cycles of execution
above. This wont be the same for everyone because of compute speed. When I
tried it locally I saw that somewhere around the 4-5 ms mark was where I got
consistent ticks using real dates, but anything less than that would result
in an exception. This could be really confusing. We could restrict the
granularity for all dates to seconds, but felt that it wasn't a huge problem
so long as you were made aware. If this becomes more of an issue, We can
revisit it.
onTick
Arrow functions get their
this context from their parent scope. Thus, if you use them, you will not get
the
this context of the cronjob. You can read a little more in this ticket GH-40
Parameter Based
job - shortcut to
new cron.CronJob().
time - shortcut to
new cron.CronTime().
sendAt - tells you when a
CronTime will be run.
timeout - tells you when the next timeout is.
CronJob
constructor(cronTime, onTick, onComplete, start, timezone, context, runOnInit, utcOffset, unrefTimeout) - Of note, the first parameter here can be a JSON object that
has the below names and associated types (see examples above).
cronTime - [REQUIRED] - The time to fire off your job. This can be in
the form of cron syntax or a JS
Date object.
onTick - [REQUIRED] - The function to fire at the specified time. If an
onComplete callback was provided,
onTick will receive it as an argument.
onTick may call
onComplete when it has finished its work.
onComplete - [OPTIONAL] - A function that will fire when the job is
stopped with
job.stop(), and may also be called by
onTick at the end of each run.
start - [OPTIONAL] - Specifies whether to start the job just before
exiting the constructor. By default this is set to false. If left at default
you will need to call
job.start() in order to start the job (assuming
job is the variable you set the cronjob to). This does not immediately
fire your
onTick function, it just gives you more control over the
behavior of your jobs.
timeZone - [OPTIONAL] - Specify the timezone for the execution. This
will modify the actual time relative to your timezone. If the timezone is
invalid, an error is thrown. You can check all timezones available at
Moment Timezone Website. Probably don't use
both
timeZone and
utcOffset together or weird things may happen.
context - [OPTIONAL] - The context within which to execute the onTick
method. This defaults to the cronjob itself allowing you to call
this.stop(). However, if you change this you'll have access to the
functions and values within your context object.
runOnInit - [OPTIONAL] - This will immediately fire your
onTick
function as soon as the requisite initialization has happened. This option
is set to
false by default for backwards compatibility.
utcOffset - [OPTIONAL] - This allows you to specify the offset of your
timezone rather than using the
timeZone param. Probably don't use both
timeZone and
utcOffset together or weird things may happen.
unrefTimeout - [OPTIONAL] - If you have code that keeps the event loop
running and want to stop the node process when that finishes regardless of
the state of your cronjob, you can do so making use of this parameter. This
is off by default and cron will run as if it needs to control the event
loop. For more information take a look at
timers#timers_timeout_unref
from the NodeJS docs.
start - Runs your job.
stop - Stops your job.
setTime - Stops and changes the time for the
CronJob. Param must be a
CronTime.
lastDate - Tells you the last execution date.
nextDates - Provides an array of the next set of dates that will trigger an
onTick.
fireOnTick - Allows you to override the
onTick calling behavior. This
matters so only do this if you have a really good reason to do so.
addCallback - Allows you to add
onTick callbacks.
CronTime
constructor(time)
time - [REQUIRED] - The time to fire off your job. This can be in the
form of cron syntax or a JS
Date
object.
This is a community effort project. In the truest sense, this project started as an open source project from cron.js and grew into something else. Other people have contributed code, time, and oversight to the project. At this point there are too many to name here so I'll just say thanks.
MIT