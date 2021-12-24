Minimal node.js cross platform IPC communication library.
npm install crocket
var crocket = require("crocket"),
server = new crocket();
// Start listening, this example communicate by file sockets
server.listen({ "path": "/tmp/crocket-test.sock" }, (e) => {
// Fatal errors are supplied as the first parameter to callback
if(e) throw e;
// All is well if we got this far
console.log('IPC listening on /tmp/crocket-test.sock');
});
// Events are handled by EventEmitter by default ...
server.on('/request/food', function (payload) {
// Respond to the query
server.emit('/response', 'You asked for food and supplied ' + payload);
});
// React to communication errors
server.on('error', (e) => { console.error('Communication error occurred: ', e); });
Output
> node test-server.js
IPC listening on /tmp/crocket-test.sock
var crocket = require("crocket"),
client = new crocket();
client.connect({ "path": "/tmp/crocket-test.sock" }, (e) => {
// Connection errors are supplied as the first parameter to callback
if(e) throw e;
// Instantly a message to the server
client.emit('/request/food', 'cash');
});
// Expect a reply on '/response'
client.on('/response', function (what) {
// Should print 'Server said: You asked for food and supplied cash'
console.log('Server said: ' + what);
// Work is done now, no need to keep a connection open
client.close();
});
Output
> node test-client.js
Server said: You asked for food and supplied cash
var crocket = require("crocket"),
// Require the alternative event handler
qbus = require("qbus"),
// Pass the mediator to the constructor
server = new crocket(qbus);
// Start listening, this example communicate by file sockets
server.listen({ "path": "/tmp/crocket-test.sock" }, (e) => {
// Fatal errors are supplied as the first parameter to callback
if(e) throw e;
// All is well if we got this far
console.log('IPC listening on /tmp/crocket-test.sock');
});
// Now we're using qbus to handle events
// Documentation: https://github.com/unkelpehr/qbus
// Query tester: http://unkelpehr.github.io/qbus/
server.on('/request/:what', function (what, payload) {
// Respond to the query
server.emit('/response', 'You asked for ' + what + ' and supplied ' + payload);
});
// React to communication errors
server.on('error', (e) => { console.error('Communication error occurred: ', e); });
Output
> node test-server.js
IPC listening on /tmp/crocket-test.sock
All available options for server.listen
Server
{
"path": "/tmp/node-crocket.sock",
"host": null,
"port": null,
"encoding": "utf8"
}
All available options for client.connect
Client
{
"path": "/tmp/node-crocket.sock",
"host": null,
"port": null,
"reconnect": -1,
"timeout": 5000,
"encoding": "utf8"
}
Path is a file-socket path, normalized by xpipe. As an example,
/tmp/my.sock is unchanged on Linux/OS X, while it is transformed to
//./pipe/tmp/my.sock on Windows.
Port is specified if you want to use TCP instead of file sockets.
Host Only used in TCP mode. For server,
0.0.0.0 makes crocket listen on any IPv4-interface.
:: Is the equivalent for IPv6. For client, you specify the host address.
Reconnect is the number of milliseconds to wait before reviving a broken listener/connection, or -1 to disable automtic revive.
Encoding the encoding used by the underlaying sockets, in most cases this should be left at default.
MIT