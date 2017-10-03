Chrome developer tools remote protocol multiplexer.
Chrome does not allow more then one developer tools connection to the a tab. crmux multiplexes incoming connections into single websocket connection and transparently matches and translates JSON-RPC request and response message IDs from single local range to multiple remote ranges of ID'. Events are dispatched to all clients.
With node.js and the npm package manager:
npm install crmux -g
You can now use
crmux from the command line.
Start chrome with remote protocol enabled:
google-chrome --remote-debugging-port=9222
Start
crmux:
$> crmux
Now you can attach more than one devtools client on port 9223 ( browse to
http://localhost:9223/ to see list of inspectable tabs )