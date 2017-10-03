crmux

Chrome developer tools remote protocol multiplexer.

Chrome does not allow more then one developer tools connection to the a tab. crmux multiplexes incoming connections into single websocket connection and transparently matches and translates JSON-RPC request and response message IDs from single local range to multiple remote ranges of ID'. Events are dispatched to all clients.

Install

With node.js and the npm package manager:

npm install crmux -g

You can now use crmux from the command line.

Connecting

Start chrome with remote protocol enabled:

google-chrome --remote-debugging-port=9222

Start crmux :

> crmux

Now you can attach more than one devtools client on port 9223 ( browse to http://localhost:9223/ to see list of inspectable tabs )

See also