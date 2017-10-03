openbase logo
crm

crmux

by Andrey Sidorov
0.0.9 (see all)

Chrome developer tools remote protocol multiplexer.

8

GitHub Stars

119

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

10

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

crmux

Chrome developer tools remote protocol multiplexer.

Chrome does not allow more then one developer tools connection to the a tab. crmux multiplexes incoming connections into single websocket connection and transparently matches and translates JSON-RPC request and response message IDs from single local range to multiple remote ranges of ID'. Events are dispatched to all clients.

crmux in Terminal

Install

With node.js and the npm package manager:

npm install crmux -g

You can now use crmux from the command line.

Connecting

Start chrome with remote protocol enabled:

google-chrome --remote-debugging-port=9222

Start crmux:

$> crmux

Now you can attach more than one devtools client on port 9223 ( browse to http://localhost:9223/ to see list of inspectable tabs )

See also

