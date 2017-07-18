Detect and change line endings
The cli is probably the one you're looking for, first
npm install -g crlf.
Usage is something like this:
$ crlf index.js
index.js CRLF
$ crlf *.js
index.js CRLF
test.js LF
$ crlf --set=LF *.js
index.js CRLF -> LF
test.js LF -> LF
$ crlf index.js
LF
Here's the API usage
var crlf = require('crlf');
crlf.get(__dirname + '/package.json', null, function(err, endingType) {
console.log(endingType); // LF
});
crlf.set(__dirname + '/package.json', 'CRLF', function(err, endingType) {
console.log(endingType); // LF
// file was using LF and now uses CRLF
});