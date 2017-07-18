openbase logo
crl

crlf

by Moshe Kolodny
1.1.1 (see all)

get and set line endings - Pull Requests welcome

npm
GitHub
CDN

Readme

crlf

Detect and change line endings

Detect and change line endings

Usage

The cli is probably the one you're looking for, first npm install -g crlf. Usage is something like this:

$ crlf index.js
index.js CRLF
$ crlf *.js
index.js CRLF
test.js LF
$ crlf --set=LF *.js
index.js CRLF -> LF
test.js LF -> LF
$ crlf index.js
LF

Here's the API usage

var crlf = require('crlf');

crlf.get(__dirname + '/package.json', null, function(err, endingType) {
  console.log(endingType); // LF
});
crlf.set(__dirname + '/package.json', 'CRLF', function(err, endingType) {
  console.log(endingType); // LF
  // file was using LF and now uses CRLF
});

