crlf

Detect and change line endings

Usage

The cli is probably the one you're looking for, first npm install -g crlf . Usage is something like this:

$ crlf index.js index.js CRLF $ crlf *.js index.js CRLF test.js LF $ crlf -- set =LF *.js index.js CRLF -> LF test.js LF -> LF $ crlf index.js LF

Here's the API usage