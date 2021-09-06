Critical extracts & inlines critical-path (above-the-fold) CSS from HTML
npm i -D critical
Include:
const critical = require('critical');
Full blown example with available options:
critical.generate({
// Inline the generated critical-path CSS
// - true generates HTML
// - false generates CSS
inline: true,
// Your base directory
base: 'dist/',
// HTML source
html: '<html>...</html>',
// HTML source file
src: 'index.html',
// Your CSS Files (optional)
css: ['dist/styles/main.css'],
// Viewport width
width: 1300,
// Viewport height
height: 900,
// Output results to file
target: {
css: 'critical.css',
html: 'index-critical.html',
uncritical: 'uncritical.css',
},
// Extract inlined styles from referenced stylesheets
extract: true,
// ignore CSS rules
ignore: {
atrule: ['@font-face'],
rule: [/some-regexp/],
decl: (node, value) => /big-image\.png/.test(value),
},
});
Basic usage:
critical.generate({
inline: true,
base: 'test/',
src: 'index.html',
target: 'index-critical.html',
width: 1300,
height: 900,
});
Basic usage:
critical.generate({
base: 'test/',
src: 'index.html',
target: 'styles/main.css',
width: 1300,
height: 900,
});
Generate and minify critical-path CSS:
critical.generate({
base: 'test/',
src: 'index.html',
target: 'styles/styles.min.css',
width: 1300,
height: 900,
});
Generate, minify and inline critical-path CSS:
critical.generate({
inline: true,
base: 'test/',
src: 'index.html',
target: {
html: 'index-critical.html',
css: 'critical.css',
},
width: 1300,
height: 900,
});
Generate and return output via callback:
critical.generate({
base: 'test/',
src: 'index.html',
width: 1300,
height: 900,
inline: true
}, (err, ({css, html, uncritical})) => {
// You now have critical-path CSS as well as the modified HTML.
// Works with and without target specified.
...
});
Generate and return output via promise:
critical.generate({
base: 'test/',
src: 'index.html',
width: 1300,
height: 900
}).then((({css, html, uncritical})) => {
// You now have critical-path CSS as well as the modified HTML.
// Works with and without target specified.
...
}).error(err => {
...
});
Generate and return output via async function:
const {css, html, uncritical} = await critical.generate({
base: 'test/',
src: 'index.html',
width: 1300,
height: 900,
});
When your site is adaptive and you want to deliver critical CSS for multiple screen resolutions this is a useful option. note: (your final output will be minified as to eliminate duplicate rule inclusion)
critical.generate({
base: 'test/',
src: 'index.html',
target: {
css: 'styles/main.css',
},
dimensions: [
{
height: 200,
width: 500,
},
{
height: 900,
width: 1200,
},
],
});
This is a useful option when you e.g. want to defer loading of webfonts or background images.
critical.generate({
base: 'test/',
src: 'index.html',
target: {
css: 'styles/main.css',
},
ignore: {
atrule: ['@font-face'],
decl: (node, value) => /url\(/.test(value),
},
});
critical.generate({
base: 'test/',
src: 'index.html',
target: {
css: 'styles/main.css',
},
rebase: {
from: '/styles/main.css',
to: '/folder/subfolder/index.html',
},
});
critical.generate({
base: 'test/',
src: 'index.html',
target: {
css: 'styles/main.css',
},
rebase: asset => `https://my-cdn.com${asset.absolutePath}`,
});
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Description
|inline
boolean|
object
false
|Inline critical-path CSS using filamentgroup's loadCSS. Pass an object to configure
inline-critical
|base
string
path.dirname(src) or
process.cwd()
|Base directory in which the source and destination are to be written
|html
string
|HTML source to be operated against. This option takes precedence over the
src option.
|css
array
[]
|An array of paths to css files, file globs or Vinyl file objects.
|src
string
|Location of the HTML source to be operated against
|target
string or
object
|Location of where to save the output of an operation. Use an object with 'html' and 'css' props if you want to store both
|width
integer
1300
|Width of the target viewport
|height
integer
900
|Height of the target viewport
|dimensions
array
[]
|An array of objects containing height and width. Takes precedence over
width and
height if set
|extract
boolean
false
|Remove the inlined styles from any stylesheets referenced in the HTML. It generates new references based on extracted content so it's safe to use for multiple HTML files referencing the same stylesheet. Use with caution. Removing the critical CSS per page results in a unique async loaded CSS file for every page. Meaning you can't rely on cache across multiple pages
|inlineImages
boolean
false
|Inline images
|assetPaths
array
[]
|List of directories/urls where the inliner should start looking for assets
|maxImageFileSize
integer
10240
|Sets a max file size (in bytes) for base64 inlined images
|rebase
object or
function
undefined
|Critical tries it's best to rebase the asset paths relative to the document. If this doesn't work as expected you can always use this option to control the rebase paths. See
postcss-url for details. (https://github.com/pocketjoso/penthouse#usage-1).
|ignore
array
object
undefined
|userAgent
string
''
|User agent to use when fetching a remote src
|penthouse
object
{}
|Configuration options for
penthouse.
|request
object
{}
|Configuration options for
got.
|user
string
undefined
|RFC2617 basic authorization: user
|pass
string
undefined
|RFC2617 basic authorization: pass
|strict
boolean
false
|Throw an error if no css is found
npm install -g critical
critical works well with standard input.
cat test/fixture/index.html | critical --base test/fixture --inline > index.critical.html
Or on Windows:
type test\fixture\index.html | critical --base test/fixture --inline > index.critical.html
You can also pass in the critical CSS file as an option.
critical test/fixture/index.html --base test/fixture > critical.css
const gulp = require('gulp');
const log = require('fancy-log');
const critical = require('critical').stream;
// Generate & Inline Critical-path CSS
gulp.task('critical', () => {
return gulp
.src('dist/*.html')
.pipe(
critical({
base: 'dist/',
inline: true,
css: ['dist/styles/components.css', 'dist/styles/main.css'],
})
)
.on('error', err => {
log.error(err.message);
})
.pipe(gulp.dest('dist'));
});
CSS is required to construct the render tree for your pages and JavaScript will often block on CSS during initial construction of the page. You should ensure that any non-essential CSS is marked as non-critical (e.g. print and other media queries), and that the amount of critical CSS and the time to deliver it is as small as possible.
For best performance, you may want to consider inlining the critical CSS directly into the HTML document. This eliminates additional roundtrips in the critical path and if done correctly can be used to deliver a “one roundtrip” critical path length where only the HTML is a blocking resource.
Why, yes!. Take a look at this Gulp project which demonstrates using Critical to generate and inline critical-path CSS. It also includes a mini-tutorial that walks through how to use it in a simple webapp.
The main differences between Critical and Penthouse, a module we use, are:
That said, if your site or app has a large number of styles or styles which are being dynamically injected into the DOM (sometimes common in Angular apps) I recommend using Penthouse directly. It will require you to supply styles upfront, but this may provide a higher level of accuracy if you find Critical isn't serving your needs.
FilamentGroup maintain a criticalCSS node module, which similar to Penthouse will find and output the critical-path CSS for your pages. The PageSpeed Optimization modules for nginx, apache, IIS, ATS, and Open Lightspeed can do all the heavy lifting automatically when you enable the prioritize_critical_css filter
Critical has been used on a number of production sites that have found it stable for everyday use. That said, we welcome you to try it out on your project and report bugs if you find them.
Of course. We appreciate all of our contributors and welcome contributions to improve the project further. If you're uncertain whether an addition should be made, feel free to open up an issue and we can discuss it.
This module is brought to you and maintained by the following people: