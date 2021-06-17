Functional CSS for humans.
Quickly build and design new UI without writing CSS.
Docs can be found at http://tachyons.io/docs The modules are generally pretty small and thus quick and easy to read.
The quickest and easiest way to start using Tachyons is to include a reference to the minified file in the head of your HTML file.
<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://unpkg.com/tachyons@4/css/tachyons.min.css">
Clone the repo from Github and install dependencies through npm.
git clone https://github.com/tachyons-css/tachyons.git
cd tachyons
npm install
If you want to just use everything in tachyons/src as a jumping off point and edit all the code yourself, you can compile all of your wonderful changes by running:
npm start
This will output both minified and unminified versions of the CSS to the CSS directory and watch the src directory for changes. It's aliased to the command:
npm run build:watch
If you'd like to just build the CSS once without watching the src directory, run:
npm run build
If you want to check that a class hasn't been redefined or 'mutated,' there is a linter to check that all of the classes have only been defined once. This can be useful if you are using another library or have written some of your own CSS and want to make sure there are no naming collisions. To do this run the command:
npm run mutations
The tachyons docs located at http://tachyons.io are all open source and located at https://github.com/tachyons-css/tachyons-css.github.io
You can clone the docs and use them as a template for documenting your own design system / patterns / components. While not everything is automated, the component library generation makes it extremely easy to generate and organize the documentation for components as demonstrated at http://tachyons.io/components
Please read our code of conduct for contributors.
A longer list of sites that use tachyons in production can be found in sites.md We love letting the community see what people are building. Please add your link to sites.md in a PR or by opening an issue if you're willing to share to your site or project.
Featured Sites
And of course...
Development of Tachyons is supported by
If you have a question or need help feel free to open an issue here or jump into the Tachyons slack channel.