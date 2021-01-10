Free, open, Among Us proximity voice chat.
Report Bug · Request Feature · INSTALLATION INSTRUCTIONS
DONATE TO THE PROJECT (all donations will be used for server costs or paying for college)
This project implements proximity voice chat in Among Us. Everyone in an Among Us lobby with this program running will be able to communicate over voice in-game, with no third-party programs required. Spatial audio ensures that you can only hear people close to you.
Download the latest version from releases and run the
CrewLink-Setup-X.X.X.exe file. You may get antivirus warnings, because this program hooks into the Among Us process to read game data.
If you can, you should use a private server by deploying this repository.
You only need to follow the below instructions if you are trying to modify this software. Otherwise, please download the latest version from the github releases.
Server code is located at ottomated/CrewLink-server. Please use a local server for development purposes.
This is an example of how to list things you need to use the software and how to install them.
npm install yarn -g
git clone https://github.com/ottomated/CrewLink.git
cd CrewLink
yarn install
yarn dev
Any contributions you make are greatly appreciated.
git checkout -b feature/AmazingFeature)
git commit -m 'Add some AmazingFeature')
git push origin feature/AmazingFeature)
Distributed under the GNU General Public License v3.0. See
LICENSE for more information.