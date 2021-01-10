openbase logo
cre

crewlink

by Ottomated
1.2.0 (see all)

Free, open, Among Us Proximity Chat

Readme

GPL-3.0 License


Logo

Free, open, Among Us proximity voice chat.
Report Bug · Request Feature · INSTALLATION INSTRUCTIONS

DONATE TO THE PROJECT (all donations will be used for server costs or paying for college)

Table of Contents

About The Project

This project implements proximity voice chat in Among Us. Everyone in an Among Us lobby with this program running will be able to communicate over voice in-game, with no third-party programs required. Spatial audio ensures that you can only hear people close to you.

Installation

Download the latest version from releases and run the CrewLink-Setup-X.X.X.exe file. You may get antivirus warnings, because this program hooks into the Among Us process to read game data.

If you can, you should use a private server by deploying this repository.

Setup Instructions (click)

Setup Video

Development

You only need to follow the below instructions if you are trying to modify this software. Otherwise, please download the latest version from the github releases.

Server code is located at ottomated/CrewLink-server. Please use a local server for development purposes.

Prerequisites

This is an example of how to list things you need to use the software and how to install them.

npm install yarn -g

Setup

  1. Clone the repo
git clone https://github.com/ottomated/CrewLink.git
cd CrewLink
  1. Install NPM packages
yarn install
  1. Run the project
yarn dev

Contributing

Any contributions you make are greatly appreciated.

  1. Fork the Project
  2. Create your Feature Branch (git checkout -b feature/AmazingFeature)
  3. Commit your Changes (git commit -m 'Add some AmazingFeature')
  4. Push to the Branch (git push origin feature/AmazingFeature)
  5. Open a Pull Request

License

Distributed under the GNU General Public License v3.0. See LICENSE for more information.

