CrewLink

Free, open, Among Us proximity voice chat.

Table of Contents

About The Project

This project implements proximity voice chat in Among Us. Everyone in an Among Us lobby with this program running will be able to communicate over voice in-game, with no third-party programs required. Spatial audio ensures that you can only hear people close to you.

Installation

Download the latest version from releases and run the CrewLink-Setup-X.X.X.exe file. You may get antivirus warnings, because this program hooks into the Among Us process to read game data.

If you can, you should use a private server by deploying this repository.

Setup Instructions (click)

Development

You only need to follow the below instructions if you are trying to modify this software. Otherwise, please download the latest version from the github releases.

Server code is located at ottomated/CrewLink-server. Please use a local server for development purposes.

Prerequisites

npm install yarn -g

Setup

Clone the repo

git clone https://github.com/ottomated/CrewLink.git cd CrewLink

Install NPM packages

yarn install

Run the project

yarn dev

Contributing

Any contributions you make are greatly appreciated.

Fork the Project Create your Feature Branch ( git checkout -b feature/AmazingFeature ) Commit your Changes ( git commit -m 'Add some AmazingFeature' ) Push to the Branch ( git push origin feature/AmazingFeature ) Open a Pull Request

License