crelt

by Marijn Haverbeke
1.0.5 (see all)

Tiny DOM-element creation utility

Documentation
48.1K

GitHub Stars

16

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Readme

CRELT

Tiny DOM-element creation utility. Exports a single (default) value, which is a function that you call with:

  • A tag name string or DOM element.

  • Optionally an attribute object mapping names to values. When the values are strings, they are added to the element with setAttribute. When they have another type, they are assigned as regular properties (mostly useful for event handlers via onclick and such). When an attribute's value is null or undefined, it is not assigned.

  • Any number of children, which may be null (ignored), strings (added as text nodes), DOM nodes (added), or arrays (each element is added separately).

The function returns a DOM element.

License

This software is licensed under an MIT license.

