What

A small, simple, and fast DOM creation utility

Why

Writing HTML is stupid. It's slow, messy, and should not be done in JavaScript.

The best way to make DOM elements is via document.createElement , but making lots of them with it is tedious.

Crel makes this process easier.

Inspiration was taken from laconic, but Crel wont screw with your bad in-DOM event listeners, and it's smaller, faster, etc...

Changelog

Installing

For browserify:

npm i crel

let crel = require ( 'crel' );

For AMD:

require .config({ paths : { crel : 'https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/crel/4.0.1/crel.min' }}); require ([ 'crel' ], (crel) => { });

Using ES6+:

import crel from 'crel' ;

For standard script tag style:

< script src = "crel.min.js" > </ script >

Usage

Syntax:

crel(tagName / domElement, attributes, child1, child2, childN);

where childN may be:

a DOM element,

a string, which will be inserted as a textNode ,

, null , which will be ignored, or

, which will be ignored, or an Array containing any of the above

Examples

let element = crel( 'div' , crel( 'h1' , 'Crello World!' ), crel( 'p' , 'This is crel' ), crel( 'input' , { type : 'number' }) );

You can add attributes that have dashes or reserved keywords in the name, by using strings for the objects keys:

crel( 'div' , { 'class' : 'thing' , 'data-attribute' : 'majigger' });

You can define custom functionality for certain keys seen in the attributes object:

crel.attrMap[ 'on' ] = ( element, value ) => { for ( let eventName in value) { element.addEventListener(eventName, value[eventName]); } }; crel( 'img' , { on : { click : () => { console .log( 'Clicked' ); } }});

You can pass already available elements to Crel to modify their attributes / add child elements to them

crel( document .body, crel( 'h1' , 'Page title' ));

You can assign child elements to variables during creation:

let button; let wrapper = crel( 'div' , button = crel( 'button' ) );

You could probably use Crel to rearrange existing DOM elements..

crel(someDiv, crel(someOtherDiv, anotherOne));

But don't.

Proxy support

If you are using Crel in an environment that supports Proxies, you can also use the new API:

let crel = require ( 'crel' ).proxy; let element = crel.div( crel.h1( 'Crello World!' ), crel.p( 'This is crel' ), crel.input({ type : 'number' }) );

Browser support

Crel uses ES6 features, so it'll work in all evergreen browsers.

Goals

Easy to use & Tiny

Less than 1K minified, about 500 bytes gzipped === Smal

Fast

Crel is fast. Depending on what browser you use, it is up there with straight document.createElement calls: http://jsperf.com/dom-creation-libs/10

License

MIT