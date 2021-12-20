Creepyface is a little JavaScript library that makes your face look at the pointer (or dance 💃).

See it in action at creepyface.io and create your own one using the wizard.

If you use React, check out \<Creepyface />. If you like fireflies, check out creepyface-firefly.

Creepyface in the wild:

Usage

< script src = "https://creepyface.io/creepyface.js" > </ script > < img data-creepyface src = "https://creepyface.io/img/0/serious" data-src-hover = "https://creepyface.io/img/0/hover" data-src-look-0 = "https://creepyface.io/img/0/0" data-src-look-45 = "https://creepyface.io/img/0/45" data-src-look-90 = "https://creepyface.io/img/0/90" data-src-look-135 = "https://creepyface.io/img/0/135" data-src-look-180 = "https://creepyface.io/img/0/180" data-src-look-225 = "https://creepyface.io/img/0/225" data-src-look-270 = "https://creepyface.io/img/0/270" data-src-look-315 = "https://creepyface.io/img/0/315" />

Run this example on codepen.

Creepyface will automatically detect your image (thanks to the data-creepyface attribute) and make it look at the mouse or fingers depending on which device you are using.

You can add as many Creepyfaces as you want as long as they all have the data-creepyface attribute.

If you want to stop Creepyface on a given image:

creepyface.cancel( document .querySelector( 'img' ))

Full list of data attributes

Name Description data-creepyface Add this to automatically attach creepyface to your image when the page loads. data-src-hover The URL of the image to use when the pointer is over your image. data-src-look-<angle> The URL of the image to use when the pointer forms the specified angle (in degrees) with the center of your image. Add as many as you want. data-timetodefault The amount of time (in milliseconds) after which the default src is restored if no pointer events are received. 1 second by default. 0 means it will never be restored (the image will always look at the pointer). data-fieldofvision The angle (in degrees) inside which the pointer will be detected by a given direction. 150 by default. data-points Optionally, a comma-separated list of point provider names to make your face look at things other than the pointer. See Super advanced usage for more information.

Advanced usage

For more advanced use cases Creepyface can also be set up via a programmatic API:

< img src = "https://creepyface.io/img/0/serious" />

import creepyface from 'creepyface' const img = document .querySelector( 'img' ) const cancel = creepyface(img, { hover : 'https://creepyface.io/img/0/hover' , looks : [ { angle : 0 , src : 'https://creepyface.io/img/0/0' }, { angle : 45 , src : 'https://creepyface.io/img/0/45' }, { angle : 90 , src : 'https://creepyface.io/img/0/90' }, { angle : 135 , src : 'https://creepyface.io/img/0/135' }, { angle : 180 , src : 'https://creepyface.io/img/0/180' }, { angle : 225 , src : 'https://creepyface.io/img/0/225' }, { angle : 270 , src : 'https://creepyface.io/img/0/270' }, { angle : 315 , src : 'https://creepyface.io/img/0/315' } ], timeToDefault : 1000 fieldOfVision : 150 }) cancel()

Run this example on codepen.

Super advanced usage

Creepyface will look at the pointer by default, however custom point providers can be defined.

For example, to make your face look at a random point every half a second you need to register a point provider:

import creepyface from 'creepyface' creepyface.registerPointProvider( 'random' , (consumer) => { const interval = setInterval( () => consumer([ Math .random() * window .innerWidth, Math .random() * window .innerHeight, ]), 500 ) return () => { clearInterval(interval) } })

and consume it using the data-points attribute:

< img data-creepyface data-points = "random" src = "https://creepyface.io/img/0/serious" data-src-hover = "https://creepyface.io/img/0/hover" data-src-look-0 = "https://creepyface.io/img/0/0" data-src-look-45 = "https://creepyface.io/img/0/45" data-src-look-90 = "https://creepyface.io/img/0/90" data-src-look-135 = "https://creepyface.io/img/0/135" data-src-look-180 = "https://creepyface.io/img/0/180" data-src-look-225 = "https://creepyface.io/img/0/225" data-src-look-270 = "https://creepyface.io/img/0/270" data-src-look-315 = "https://creepyface.io/img/0/315" />

Run this example on codepen.

or pass it programmatically:

< img src = "https://creepyface.io/img/0/serious" />

const img = document .querySelector( 'img' ) creepyface(img, { points : 'random' , hover : 'https://creepyface.io/img/0/hover' , looks : [ { angle : 0 , src : 'https://creepyface.io/img/0/0' }, { angle : 45 , src : 'https://creepyface.io/img/0/45' }, { angle : 90 , src : 'https://creepyface.io/img/0/90' }, { angle : 135 , src : 'https://creepyface.io/img/0/135' }, { angle : 180 , src : 'https://creepyface.io/img/0/180' }, { angle : 225 , src : 'https://creepyface.io/img/0/225' }, { angle : 270 , src : 'https://creepyface.io/img/0/270' }, { angle : 315 , src : 'https://creepyface.io/img/0/315' }, ], })

Note: several point providers can work at the same time by using a comma-separated string like "random,pointer" .

The following point providers are available out of the box:

pointer for both mouse and touch events. This is the default.

for both mouse and touch events. This is the default. mouse just for mouse events.

just for mouse events. finger just for touch events.

There are also external point providers:

💃 dance to dance to the rythm of the music.

🤳 tilt to stare at you when you tilt your phone.

🐝 firefly to follow a moving firefly on the screen.

Developing

yarn && yarn build will set up the packages (using workspaces and Lerna) and run a required initial build.

will set up the packages (using workspaces and Lerna) and run a required initial build. yarn dev will spin up local servers for each of the packages.

will spin up local servers for each of the packages. yarn test will run the tests.

Contributing

Please feel free to create issues and / or submit pull requests. For the latter, test cases are very welcome.

License

MIT, see LICENSE for details.

Big Thanks

Cross-browser Testing Platform and Open Source ❤️ provided by Sauce Labs.