openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
cre

creepyface

by Alejandro Tardín
8.1.3 (see all)

A JavaScript library that makes your face follow the pointer. 🤪🖱️👆

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

14

GitHub Stars

431

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Creepyface · GitHub license npm version Build Coverage Status Follow on Twitter

The Creepyface logo with a background full of faces looking at the pointer

Creepyface is a little JavaScript library that makes your face look at the pointer (or dance 💃).

See it in action at creepyface.io and create your own one using the wizard.

If you use React, check out \<Creepyface />. If you like fireflies, check out creepyface-firefly.

Example animated gif of a face looking at the pointer

Creepyface in the wild:

Usage

<script src="https://creepyface.io/creepyface.js"></script>

<img
  data-creepyface
  src="https://creepyface.io/img/0/serious"
  data-src-hover="https://creepyface.io/img/0/hover"
  data-src-look-0="https://creepyface.io/img/0/0"
  data-src-look-45="https://creepyface.io/img/0/45"
  data-src-look-90="https://creepyface.io/img/0/90"
  data-src-look-135="https://creepyface.io/img/0/135"
  data-src-look-180="https://creepyface.io/img/0/180"
  data-src-look-225="https://creepyface.io/img/0/225"
  data-src-look-270="https://creepyface.io/img/0/270"
  data-src-look-315="https://creepyface.io/img/0/315"
/>

Run this example on codepen.

Creepyface will automatically detect your image (thanks to the data-creepyface attribute) and make it look at the mouse or fingers depending on which device you are using.

You can add as many Creepyfaces as you want as long as they all have the data-creepyface attribute.

If you want to stop Creepyface on a given image:

creepyface.cancel(document.querySelector('img'))

Full list of data attributes

NameDescription
data-creepyfaceAdd this to automatically attach creepyface to your image when the page loads.
data-src-hoverThe URL of the image to use when the pointer is over your image.
data-src-look-<angle>The URL of the image to use when the pointer forms the specified angle (in degrees) with the center of your image. Add as many as you want.
data-timetodefaultThe amount of time (in milliseconds) after which the default src is restored if no pointer events are received. 1 second by default. 0 means it will never be restored (the image will always look at the pointer).
data-fieldofvisionThe angle (in degrees) inside which the pointer will be detected by a given direction. 150 by default.
data-pointsOptionally, a comma-separated list of point provider names to make your face look at things other than the pointer. See Super advanced usage for more information.

Advanced usage

For more advanced use cases Creepyface can also be set up via a programmatic API:

<img src="https://creepyface.io/img/0/serious" />

import creepyface from 'creepyface'

const img = document.querySelector('img')

const cancel = creepyface(img, {
  // Image URL to display on hover
  hover: 'https://creepyface.io/img/0/hover',
  // Each of the images looking at a given direction
  looks: [
    { angle: 0, src: 'https://creepyface.io/img/0/0' },
    { angle: 45, src: 'https://creepyface.io/img/0/45' },
    { angle: 90, src: 'https://creepyface.io/img/0/90' },
    { angle: 135, src: 'https://creepyface.io/img/0/135' },
    { angle: 180, src: 'https://creepyface.io/img/0/180' },
    { angle: 225, src: 'https://creepyface.io/img/0/225' },
    { angle: 270, src: 'https://creepyface.io/img/0/270' },
    { angle: 315, src: 'https://creepyface.io/img/0/315' }
  ],
  // Time (in ms) to restore the default image after the last input
  timeToDefault: 1000
  // The angle (in degrees) inside which the pointer will be detected
  fieldOfVision: 150
})

// at some point restore the original image and stop creepyface
cancel()

Run this example on codepen.

Super advanced usage

Creepyface will look at the pointer by default, however custom point providers can be defined.

For example, to make your face look at a random point every half a second you need to register a point provider:

import creepyface from 'creepyface'

creepyface.registerPointProvider('random', (consumer) => {
  const interval = setInterval(
    () =>
      consumer([
        Math.random() * window.innerWidth,
        Math.random() * window.innerHeight,
      ]),
    500
  )
  return () => {
    clearInterval(interval)
  }
})

and consume it using the data-points attribute:

<img
  data-creepyface
  data-points="random"
  src="https://creepyface.io/img/0/serious"
  data-src-hover="https://creepyface.io/img/0/hover"
  data-src-look-0="https://creepyface.io/img/0/0"
  data-src-look-45="https://creepyface.io/img/0/45"
  data-src-look-90="https://creepyface.io/img/0/90"
  data-src-look-135="https://creepyface.io/img/0/135"
  data-src-look-180="https://creepyface.io/img/0/180"
  data-src-look-225="https://creepyface.io/img/0/225"
  data-src-look-270="https://creepyface.io/img/0/270"
  data-src-look-315="https://creepyface.io/img/0/315"
/>

Run this example on codepen.

or pass it programmatically:

<img src="https://creepyface.io/img/0/serious" />

const img = document.querySelector('img')

creepyface(img, {
  points: 'random',
  hover: 'https://creepyface.io/img/0/hover',
  looks: [
    { angle: 0, src: 'https://creepyface.io/img/0/0' },
    { angle: 45, src: 'https://creepyface.io/img/0/45' },
    { angle: 90, src: 'https://creepyface.io/img/0/90' },
    { angle: 135, src: 'https://creepyface.io/img/0/135' },
    { angle: 180, src: 'https://creepyface.io/img/0/180' },
    { angle: 225, src: 'https://creepyface.io/img/0/225' },
    { angle: 270, src: 'https://creepyface.io/img/0/270' },
    { angle: 315, src: 'https://creepyface.io/img/0/315' },
  ],
})

Note: several point providers can work at the same time by using a comma-separated string like "random,pointer".

The following point providers are available out of the box:

  • pointer for both mouse and touch events. This is the default.
  • mouse just for mouse events.
  • finger just for touch events.

There are also external point providers:

  • 💃 dance to dance to the rythm of the music.
  • 🤳 tilt to stare at you when you tilt your phone.
  • 🐝 firefly to follow a moving firefly on the screen.

Developing

  • yarn && yarn build will set up the packages (using workspaces and Lerna) and run a required initial build.
  • yarn dev will spin up local servers for each of the packages.
  • yarn test will run the tests.

Contributing

Please feel free to create issues and / or submit pull requests. For the latter, test cases are very welcome.

License

MIT, see LICENSE for details.

Big Thanks

Cross-browser Testing Platform and Open Source ❤️ provided by Sauce Labs.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial