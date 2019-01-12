openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
cc

credits-cli

by Stefan Judis
3.1.0 (see all)

Find out on whose work your project is based on

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

14

GitHub Stars

191

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

6

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Build Status npm version npm downloads Coverage Status Uses greenkeeper.io All Contributors

credits-cli

Find out on whose work your project is based on

Screenshot

We all use a lot of open source projects. Really often we don't even know who is responsible for all the well done projects. You want to see who to thank for hard work?

Use credits and find out on whose work your projects are based on.

Install

npm install -g credits-cli

Also you can use credits without global installation, using npx:

npx credits-cli

Basic usage

credits will check all node_modules recursively and evaluate the Author and Maintainers of the installed dependencies included in the set path.

Usage
  $ credits <path>

Options
  -r, --reporter Choose reporter to format output [ minimal, extended, markdown ]

Examples
  $ credits /projects/foo
  $ credits /projects/foo --reporter extended
  $ credits /projects/foo --reporter markdown > THANKS.md

Examples

You can use credits to generate a THANKS.md files easily by running:

$ credits . --reporter markdown > THANKS.md

I want to thank all these people for their great work!!!

Contributors

Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):


Jayson Harshbarger
📖 💻
Sindre Sorhus
💻

This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial