Find out on whose work your project is based on

We all use a lot of open source projects. Really often we don't even know who is responsible for all the well done projects. You want to see who to thank for hard work?

Use credits and find out on whose work your projects are based on.

Install

npm install -g credits-cli

Also you can use credits without global installation, using npx :

npx credits-cli

Basic usage

credits will check all node_modules recursively and evaluate the Author and Maintainers of the installed dependencies included in the set path.

Usage $ credits < path > Options -r, Examples $ credits /projects/foo $ credits /projects/foo $ credits /projects/foo

Examples

You can use credits to generate a THANKS.md files easily by running:

$ credits .

I want to thank all these people for their great work!!!

Contributors

Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):

This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!