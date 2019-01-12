Find out on whose work your project is based on
We all use a lot of open source projects. Really often we don't even know who is responsible for all the well done projects. You want to see who to thank for hard work?
Use
credits and find out on whose work your projects are based on.
npm install -g credits-cli
Also you can use
credits without global installation, using
npx:
npx credits-cli
credits will check all
node_modules recursively and evaluate the Author and Maintainers of the installed dependencies included in the set path.
Usage
$ credits <path>
Options
-r, --reporter Choose reporter to format output [ minimal, extended, markdown ]
Examples
$ credits /projects/foo
$ credits /projects/foo --reporter extended
$ credits /projects/foo --reporter markdown > THANKS.md
You can use
credits to generate a
THANKS.md files easily by running:
$ credits . --reporter markdown > THANKS.md
Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):
Jayson Harshbarger
📖 💻
Sindre Sorhus
💻
This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!