A general purpose javascript library for credit card number validation and formatting. Based on
jondavidjohn/payform and
jquery.payment. Usable in React Native and Node.
Supported card types:
(Custom card types are also supported)
npm install creditcardutils --save
var creditcardutils = require('creditcardutils');
// Format input for card number
creditcardutils.formatCardNumber(input); //=> returns formatted card number
// Validate a credit card number
creditcardutils.validateCardNumber('4242 4242 4242 4242'); //=> true
// Get card type from number
creditcardutils.parseCardType('4242 4242 4242 4242'); //=> 'visa'
Formats card numbers:
Example:
creditcardutils.formatCardExpiry(input); //=>returns formatted card expiry date
Formats expiry date:
Example:
Validates a card number:
Example:
Validates a card expiry:
Example:
creditcardutils.validateCardExpiry('05', '20'); //=> true
creditcardutils.validateCardExpiry('05', '2015'); //=> true
creditcardutils.validateCardExpiry('05', '05'); //=> false
Validates a card CVC:
Example:
creditcardutils.validateCardCVC('123'); //=> true
creditcardutils.validateCardCVC('123', 'amex'); //=> true
creditcardutils.validateCardCVC('1234', 'amex'); //=> true
creditcardutils.validateCardCVC('12344'); //=> false
Returns a card type. Either:
visa
mastercard
amex
dinersclub
discover
unionpay
jcb
visaelectron
maestro
forbrugsforeningen
dankort
The function will return
null if the card type can't be determined.
Example:
creditcardutils.parseCardType('hello world?'); //=> null
Parses a credit card expiry in the form of MM/YYYY, returning an object containing the
month and
year. Shorthand years, such as
13 are also supported (and converted into the longhand, e.g.
2013).
creditcardutils.parseCardExpiry('03 / 2025'); //=> {month: 3: year: 2025}
creditcardutils.parseCardExpiry('05 / 04'); //=> {month: 5, year: 2004}
This function doesn't perform any validation of the month or year; use
creditcardutils.validateCardExpiry(month, year) for that.
Array of objects that describe valid card types. Each object should contain the following fields:
{
// Card type, as returned by creditcardutils.parseCardType.
type: 'mastercard',
// Regex used to identify the card type. For the best experience, this should be
// the shortest pattern that can guarantee the card is of a particular type.
pattern: /^5[0-5]/,
// Array of valid card number lengths.
length: [16],
// Array of valid card CVC lengths.
cvcLength: [3],
// Boolean indicating whether a valid card number should satisfy the Luhn check.
luhn: true,
// Regex used to format the card number. Each match is joined with a space.
format: /(\d{1,4})/g
}
When identifying a card type, the array is traversed in order until the card number matches a
pattern. For this reason, patterns with higher specificity should appear towards the beginning of the array.
|Crisp
|Pheo
Please see CONTRIBUTING.md.