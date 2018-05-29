creditcardutils

A general purpose javascript library for credit card number validation and formatting. Based on jondavidjohn/payform and jquery.payment . Usable in React Native and Node.

Supported card types:

Visa

MasterCard

American Express

Diners Club

Discover

UnionPay

JCB

Visa Electron

Maestro

Forbrugsforeningen

Dankort

(Custom card types are also supported)

Installation / Usage

npm (Node and Browserify)

npm install creditcardutils --save

var creditcardutils = require ( 'creditcardutils' ); creditcardutils.formatCardNumber(input); creditcardutils.validateCardNumber( '4242 4242 4242 4242' ); creditcardutils.parseCardType( '4242 4242 4242 4242' );

API

General Formatting and Validation

Formats card numbers:

Includes a space between every 4 digits

Restricts input to numbers

Limits to 16 numbers

Supports American Express formatting

Example:

creditcardutils.formatCardExpiry(input);

Formats expiry date:

Includes a forward slash between month and year

Example:

creditcardutils.formatCardExpiry(input);

Validates a card number:

Validates numbers

Validates Luhn algorithm

Validates length

Example:

creditcardutils.validateCardNumber( '4242 4242 4242 4242' );

Validates a card expiry:

Validates numbers

Validates in the future

Supports year shorthand

Example:

creditcardutils.validateCardExpiry( '05' , '20' ); creditcardutils.validateCardExpiry( '05' , '2015' ); creditcardutils.validateCardExpiry( '05' , '05' );

Validates a card CVC:

Validates number

Validates length to 4

Example:

creditcardutils.validateCardCVC( '123' ); creditcardutils.validateCardCVC( '123' , 'amex' ); creditcardutils.validateCardCVC( '1234' , 'amex' ); creditcardutils.validateCardCVC( '12344' );

Returns a card type. Either:

visa

mastercard

amex

dinersclub

discover

unionpay

jcb

visaelectron

maestro

forbrugsforeningen

dankort

The function will return null if the card type can't be determined.

Example:

creditcardutils.parseCardType( '4242 4242 4242 4242' ); creditcardutils.parseCardType( 'hello world?' );

Parses a credit card expiry in the form of MM/YYYY, returning an object containing the month and year . Shorthand years, such as 13 are also supported (and converted into the longhand, e.g. 2013 ).

creditcardutils.parseCardExpiry( '03 / 2025' ); creditcardutils.parseCardExpiry( '05 / 04' );

This function doesn't perform any validation of the month or year; use creditcardutils.validateCardExpiry(month, year) for that.

Custom Cards

Array of objects that describe valid card types. Each object should contain the following fields:

{ type : 'mastercard' , pattern : /^5[0-5]/ , length : [ 16 ], cvcLength : [ 3 ], luhn : true , format : /(\d{1,4})/g }

When identifying a card type, the array is traversed in order until the card number matches a pattern . For this reason, patterns with higher specificity should appear towards the beginning of the array.

Built with creditcardutils

Crisp Pheo

Development

Please see CONTRIBUTING.md.