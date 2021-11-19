Card type definitions in JavaScript modules

This library powers creditcards, a higher level tool for parsing/formatting/validating card data. This repository focuses on tests and documentation. Card types are primarily represented by static values and regular expressions.

Card Types

Visa

Mastercard

American Express

Diners Club

Discover

JCB

UnionPay

Maestro

Forbrugsforeningen

Dankort

Troy

Elo

Mir

UATP

Visa Electron cards will validate and match as regular Visa cards.

Card data can be required individually by type. The main module includes all defined card types. You may want to select specific cards that your customers will use to save bytes or avoid confusion.

Co-Branded Cards

The main types in this library have unique patterns that map to major card networks. In some locales, companies issue co-branded with other card networks within the major partner's BIN range. This library includes these types as modules but does not include co-branded types in the main export. Custom types include:

Mada

Similar to using custom types, you can prepend optional types to the main list. Cards that previously matched as a major issuer will instead match the custom type if applicable.

var types = [ require ( 'creditcards-types/types/mada' ) ].concat( require ( 'creditcards-types' ))

Open an issue or a PR if you'd like to contribute documentation/code for a type that's missing.

Test Card Numbers

Some processors (e.g. Stripe) support fake card numbers used for testing payments. In some cases, these test card numbers do not fall within the actual issuing range. For example, 6011 1111 1111 1117 is provided as a Discover test card, but falls outside of the documented range. If you need to match these cards, you'll need to handle them outside this library or add a custom type.

Installing

npm install --save creditcards-types

Usage

var types = require ( 'creditcards-types' ) var type = types.find( type => type.test( '4' , true )) var visa = require ( 'creditcards-types/types/visa' ) visa.test( '4242424242424242' ) var Type = require ( 'creditcards-types/type' ) var myCard = Type({ name : 'My Card' , pattern : /^999\d{13}$/ eagerPattern: /^999/ , luhn : false }) var myTypes = types.concat(myCard)

API

new Type(data) -> type

Creates a new card type.

var Type = require ( 'creditcards-types/type' ) var type = Type(data)

data

Required

Type: object

The type configuration, containing the following properties:

pattern description: A regular expression for validating a full card number. required: true type: regexp

eagerPattern description: A regular expression for guessing the card type from a partial number. required: true type: regexp

groupPattern description: A regular expression for separating the card number into formatting. groups type: regexp default: /(\d{1,4})(\d{1,4})?(\d{1,4})?(\d{1,4})?/

cvcLength description: The length of the CVC expected for the card type. type: number default: 3

luhn description: Setting for whether the card should pass a Luhn check. Not used internally, purely informational. type: boolean default: true



type.test(number, [eager]) -> boolean

Check whether a card number matches the type.

number

Required

Type: string

The card number to test.

eager

Type: Boolean

Default: false

When false , the full card pattern is used. When true , the eager pattern is tested instead.

var visa = require ( 'creditcards-types/types/visa' ) visa.test( '4242424242424242' ) visa.test( '42' , true )

Separates the card number into formatting groups.

number

Required

Type: string

The card number to group. This may be a complete or partial card number. Any digits past the type's maximum length will be discarded.

Tests

This repository is designed to support a large volume of automated testing. There are two types of tests.

Regression tests (~100)

Traditional regression tests are included in the test/ folder. These tests describe the regular expressions and make assertions about a few possible card patterns. Each type tests checks that expedcted eager matches for that type do not also match another card type. There's also a coverage check that will fail the test run if any type module is missing an identically named test file.

Fuzz tests (~12,500)

As an additional check, npm test downloads range data from binlist. The binlist tests:

Check the BIN range start and end to make sure they are an eager match for their corresponding type

Generate a random card number matching the maximum length for that type

Strictly test the generated number against the type

This data is not guaranteed to be accurate but provides a valuable external check against the validity of the type definitions with far more assertions than could ever be written by hand.

License

MIT © Ben Drucker