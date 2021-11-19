Card type definitions in JavaScript modules
This library powers creditcards, a higher level tool for parsing/formatting/validating card data. This repository focuses on tests and documentation. Card types are primarily represented by static values and regular expressions.
Visa Electron cards will validate and match as regular Visa cards.
Card data can be required individually by type. The main module includes all defined card types. You may want to select specific cards that your customers will use to save bytes or avoid confusion.
The main types in this library have unique patterns that map to major card networks. In some locales, companies issue co-branded with other card networks within the major partner's BIN range. This library includes these types as modules but does not include co-branded types in the main export. Custom types include:
Similar to using custom types, you can prepend optional types to the main list. Cards that previously matched as a major issuer will instead match the custom type if applicable.
var types = [ require('creditcards-types/types/mada') ].concat(require('creditcards-types'))
Open an issue or a PR if you'd like to contribute documentation/code for a type that's missing.
Some processors (e.g. Stripe) support fake card numbers used for testing payments. In some cases, these test card numbers do not fall within the actual issuing range. For example,
6011 1111 1111 1117 is provided as a Discover test card, but falls outside of the documented range. If you need to match these cards, you'll need to handle them outside this library or add a custom type.
npm install --save creditcards-types
// finding
var types = require('creditcards-types')
var type = types.find(type => type.test('4', true))
// type.name => Visa
// specific types
var visa = require('creditcards-types/types/visa')
visa.test('4242424242424242') // true
// creating custom types
var Type = require('creditcards-types/type')
var myCard = Type({
name: 'My Card',
pattern: /^999\d{13}$/
eagerPattern: /^999/,
luhn: false
})
var myTypes = types.concat(myCard) // myCard gets lowest priority
new Type(data) ->
type
Creates a new card type.
var Type = require('creditcards-types/type')
var type = Type(data)
Required
Type:
object
The type configuration, containing the following properties:
pattern
true
regexp
eagerPattern
true
regexp
groupPattern
regexp
/(\d{1,4})(\d{1,4})?(\d{1,4})?(\d{1,4})?/
cvcLength
number
3
luhn
boolean
true
type.test(number, [eager]) ->
boolean
Check whether a card number matches the type.
Required
Type:
string
The card number to test.
Type:
Boolean
Default:
false
When
false, the full card pattern is used. When
true, the eager pattern is tested instead.
var visa = require('creditcards-types/types/visa')
// Strict type validation
visa.test('4242424242424242') // => true
// Eager type checking
visa.test('42', true) // => true
type.group(number) ->
array[string]
Separates the card number into formatting groups.
Required
Type:
string
The card number to group. This may be a complete or partial card number. Any digits past the type's maximum length will be discarded.
This repository is designed to support a large volume of automated testing. There are two types of tests.
Traditional regression tests are included in the
test/ folder. These tests describe the regular expressions and make assertions about a few possible card patterns. Each type tests checks that expedcted eager matches for that type do not also match another card type. There's also a coverage check that will fail the test run if any type module is missing an identically named test file.
As an additional check,
npm test downloads range data from binlist. The binlist tests:
This data is not guaranteed to be accurate but provides a valuable external check against the validity of the type definitions with far more assertions than could ever be written by hand.
