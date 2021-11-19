Parse, format, and validate credit card data.
npm install --save creditcards
creditcards exports:
card
cvc
expiration
withTypes (constructs a new copy of the module with custom types)
You can also require modules individually. This is particularly useful if you wish to pass in custom types.
card and
cvc each export a function that accepts an array of card types (see
creditcards-types).
expiration returns an object.
const Card = require('creditcards/card')
const card = Card([visa])
card.isValid('4242424242424242')
// => true
const expiration = require('creditcards/expiration')
expiration.isPast(10, 2010)
// => true
withTypes(types) ->
object
Returns a new copy of the main module with custom types.
Required
Type:
array
An array of types from creditcards-types.
card
card.parse(number) ->
string
Remove all non-numeric characters from a card number, including punctuation and spacing.
Required
Type:
string
card.format(number, [separator]) ->
string
Formats a card number as printed on the physical card
Required
Type:
string
Type:
string
Default:
' ' (space)
card.format('4242424242424242') === '4242 4242 4242 4242' // Visa
card.format('378282246310005') === '3782 822463 10005' // American Express
card.type(number, [eager]) ->
string
Returns the matched card type, or
undefined if there was no match. For a full list of supported card types, see
creditcards-types.
Required
Type:
string
The card number. Punctuation is not allowed. Sanitize input through
card.parse first if needed.
Type:
boolean
Default:
false
When
true, the card type will be eagerly matched using a more permissive pattern that can match partial card numbers.
card.luhn(number) ->
Boolean
Checks the card number's validity using the Luhn algorithm.
Required
Type:
string
card.isValid(number, [type]) ->
boolean
Required
Type:
string
Type:
string
Default:
undefined
Detect if a card is a valid card of the specified type. If no type is provided, the card will be valid if any type is matched.
cvc
cvc.isValid(cvc, [type]) ->
boolean
Required
Type:
string
Type:
string
Default:
undefined
Detect if a CVC is valid card for the specified type.
expiration
isPast(month, year) ->
boolean
Required
Type:
number
Required
Type:
number
expiration.month.parse(month) ->
number
Casts the provide value a number. All of the following will be
5 after parsing:
5
'05'
'5'
Required
Type:
string /
number
expiration.month.isValid(month) ->
Boolean
Required
Type:
number
expiration.year.parse(year, [expand]) ->
number
All of the following are equivalent:
expiration.year.parse(2014)
expiration.year.parse('2014')
expiration.year.parse('14', true)
expiration.year.parse(14, true)
Required
Type:
string /
number
Type:
boolean
Default:
false
If
true, the year is assumed to be a 1 or 2 digit number and is expanded to its full value.
expiration.year.format(year, [strip]) ->
string
Required
Type:
number
Type:
boolean
Default:
false
If
true, year is assumed to be a four digit number and will be converted to a two digit number.
expiration.year.format(2014) === '2014'
expiration.year.format(2014, true) === '14'
expiration.year.isValid(year) ->
Boolean
Required
Type:
number
expiration.year.isPast(year) ->
boolean
Required
Type:
number
MIT © Ben Drucker