creditcards

Parse, format, and validate credit card data.

Installing

npm install --save creditcards

API

creditcards exports:

card

cvc

expiration

withTypes (constructs a new copy of the module with custom types)

You can also require modules individually. This is particularly useful if you wish to pass in custom types. card and cvc each export a function that accepts an array of card types (see creditcards-types ). expiration returns an object.

const Card = require ( 'creditcards/card' ) const card = Card([visa]) card.isValid( '4242424242424242' ) const expiration = require ( 'creditcards/expiration' ) expiration.isPast( 10 , 2010 )

withTypes(types) -> object

Returns a new copy of the main module with custom types.

types

Required

Type: array

An array of types from creditcards-types.

card

card.parse(number) -> string

Remove all non-numeric characters from a card number, including punctuation and spacing.

number

Required

Type: string

card.format(number, [separator]) -> string

Formats a card number as printed on the physical card

number

Required

Type: string

separator

Type: string Default: ' ' (space)

card.format( '4242424242424242' ) === '4242 4242 4242 4242' card.format( '378282246310005' ) === '3782 822463 10005'

card.type(number, [eager]) -> string

Returns the matched card type, or undefined if there was no match. For a full list of supported card types, see creditcards-types .

number

Required

Type: string

The card number. Punctuation is not allowed. Sanitize input through card.parse first if needed.

eager

Type: boolean

Default: false

When true , the card type will be eagerly matched using a more permissive pattern that can match partial card numbers.

card.luhn(number) -> Boolean

Checks the card number's validity using the Luhn algorithm.

number

Required

Type: string

card.isValid(number, [type]) -> boolean

number

Required

Type: string

type

Type: string

Default: undefined

Detect if a card is a valid card of the specified type. If no type is provided, the card will be valid if any type is matched.

cvc

cvc.isValid(cvc, [type]) -> boolean

cvc

Required

Type: string

type

Type: string

Default: undefined

Detect if a CVC is valid card for the specified type.

expiration

isPast(month, year) -> boolean

month

Required

Type: number

year

Required

Type: number

expiration.month.parse(month) -> number

Casts the provide value a number. All of the following will be 5 after parsing:

5

'05'

'5'

month

Required

Type: string / number

expiration.month.isValid(month) -> Boolean

month

Required

Type: number

expiration.year.parse(year, [expand]) -> number

All of the following are equivalent:

expiration.year.parse(2014)

expiration.year.parse('2014')

expiration.year.parse('14', true)

expiration.year.parse(14, true)

year

Required

Type: string / number

expand

Type: boolean

Default: false

If true , the year is assumed to be a 1 or 2 digit number and is expanded to its full value.

expiration.year.format(year, [strip]) -> string

year

Required

Type: number

strip

Type: boolean

Default: false

If true , year is assumed to be a four digit number and will be converted to a two digit number.

expiration.year.format(2014) === '2014'

expiration.year.format(2014, true) === '14'

expiration.year.isValid(year) -> Boolean

year

Required

Type: number

expiration.year.isPast(year) -> boolean

year

Required

Type: number

License

MIT © Ben Drucker