A node.js library for generating test credit card numbers. The card numbers are valid with respect to the Luhn algorithm (Mod 10 test). https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Luhn_algorithm
GenCC([Scheme], [numberOfCards]. [pseudoRandomFunction]);
pseudoRandomFunction must supply random numbers between 0 to 1. Use this in conjunction with a seeded random number generator to reproduce test data.
generator = require('creditcard-generator')
generator.GenCC();
//Will return 1 MasterCardNumber
generator.GenCC("Amex");
//Will return 1 Amex number
generator.GenCC("VISA", 10);
//Will return 10 VisaCards numbers
generator.GenCC("Mastercard", 3, Math.random)
//Will generator 3 Mastercard numbers using the standard random function
All contributions are welcome. Please supply tests.
GNU GPL https://gnu.org/licenses/gpl.html
Project forked from https://github.com/grahamking/darkcoding-credit-card