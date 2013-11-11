openbase logo
creditcard-generator

by Vincens Mink
0.0.7 (see all)

Credit card generator

Readme

Credit Card generator

A node.js library for generating test credit card numbers. The card numbers are valid with respect to the Luhn algorithm (Mod 10 test). https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Luhn_algorithm

Interface

GenCC([Scheme], [numberOfCards]. [pseudoRandomFunction]);

pseudoRandomFunction must supply random numbers between 0 to 1. Use this in conjunction with a seeded random number generator to reproduce test data.

Usage

generator = require('creditcard-generator')
generator.GenCC();
//Will return 1 MasterCardNumber
generator.GenCC("Amex");
//Will return 1 Amex number
generator.GenCC("VISA", 10);
//Will return 10 VisaCards numbers
generator.GenCC("Mastercard", 3, Math.random)
//Will generator 3 Mastercard numbers using the standard random function

Contributing

All contributions are welcome. Please supply tests.

LICENSE

GNU GPL https://gnu.org/licenses/gpl.html

Project forked from https://github.com/grahamking/darkcoding-credit-card

