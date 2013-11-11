Credit Card generator

A node.js library for generating test credit card numbers. The card numbers are valid with respect to the Luhn algorithm (Mod 10 test). https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Luhn_algorithm

Interface

GenCC([Scheme], [numberOfCards]. [pseudoRandomFunction]);

pseudoRandomFunction must supply random numbers between 0 to 1. Use this in conjunction with a seeded random number generator to reproduce test data.

Usage

generator = require ( 'creditcard-generator' ) generator.GenCC(); generator.GenCC( "Amex" ); generator.GenCC( "VISA" , 10 ); generator.GenCC( "Mastercard" , 3 , Math .random)

Contributing

All contributions are welcome. Please supply tests.

LICENSE

GNU GPL https://gnu.org/licenses/gpl.html

Project forked from https://github.com/grahamking/darkcoding-credit-card