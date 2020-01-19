Creditcard

Creditcard number parsing, validation and information extraction. The source code has been commented using JSDoc and converted to documentation which can be found in the docs folder.

Installation

The module is available in the NPM registry. It can be installed using the npm command line utility.

npm install --save creditcard

Once you have installed the module you can simply require inside of your Node.js application and use it's exported methods.

var creditcard = require ( 'creditcard' ); creditcard.validate( 4111111111111 );

Documentation

The documentation of this module has been automatically generated from the JSDocs that is used to comment the source code. It should give a clear understanding of the methods that are available in this module and how it should be used. The documentation can be found in the docs folder

License

MIT