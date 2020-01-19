openbase logo
creditcard

by Arnout Kazemier
0.1.3 (see all)

Creditcard number parsing, validation and information extraction

npm
GitHub
CDN

Documentation
750

GitHub Stars

53

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Creditcard

Creditcard number parsing, validation and information extraction. The source code has been commented using JSDoc and converted to documentation which can be found in the docs folder.

Installation

The module is available in the NPM registry. It can be installed using the npm command line utility.

npm install --save creditcard

Once you have installed the module you can simply require inside of your Node.js application and use it's exported methods.

var creditcard = require('creditcard');

creditcard.validate(4111111111111);

Documentation

The documentation of this module has been automatically generated from the JSDocs that is used to comment the source code. It should give a clear understanding of the methods that are available in this module and how it should be used. The documentation can be found in the docs folder

License

MIT

