Credit Card Type provides a useful utility method for determining a credit card type from both fully qualified and partial numbers. This is not a validation library but rather a smaller component to help you build your own validation or UI library.
This library is designed for type-as-you-go detection (supports partial numbers) and is written in CommonJS so you can use it in Node, io.js, and the browser.
To install via npm:
npm install credit-card-type
var creditCardType = require("credit-card-type");
var visaCards = creditCardType("4111");
console.log(visaCards[0].type); // 'visa'
var ambiguousCards = creditCardType("6");
console.log(ambiguousCards.length); // 6
console.log(ambiguousCards[0].niceType); // 'Discover'
console.log(ambiguousCards[1].niceType); // 'UnionPay'
console.log(ambiguousCards[2].niceType); // 'Maestro'
creditCardType(number: String)
creditCardType will return an array of objects, each with the following data:
|Key
|Type
|Description
niceType
String
|A pretty printed representation of the card brand.
-
Visa
-
Mastercard
-
American Express
-
Diners Club
-
Discover
-
JCB
-
UnionPay
-
Maestro
-
Mir
-
Elo
-
Hiper
-
Hipercard
type
String
|A code-friendly presentation of the card brand (useful to class names in CSS). Please refer to Card Type "Constants" below for the list of possible values.
-
visa
-
mastercard
-
american-express
-
diners-club
-
discover
-
jcb
-
unionpay
-
maestro
-
mir
-
elo
-
hiper
-
hipercard
gaps
Array
|The expected indices of gaps in a string representation of the card number. For example, in a Visa card,
4111 1111 1111 1111, there are expected spaces in the 4th, 8th, and 12th positions. This is useful in setting your own formatting rules.
lengths
Array
|The expected lengths of the card number as an array of strings (excluding spaces and
/ characters).
code
Object
|The information regarding the security code for the determined card. Learn more about the code object below.
If no card types are found, this returns an empty array.
creditCardType.getTypeInfo(type: String)
getTypeInfo will return a singular object (with the same structure as
creditCardType) corresponding with the specified
type, or undefined if the specified
type is invalid/unknown.
Named variables are provided for each of the supported card types:
AMERICAN_EXPRESS
DINERS_CLUB
DISCOVER
ELO
HIPERCARD
HIPER
JCB
MAESTRO
MASTERCARD
MIR
UNIONPAY
VISA
code
Card brands provide different nomenclature for their security codes as well as varying lengths.
|Brand
|Name
|Size
Visa
CVV
|3
Mastercard
CVC
|3
American Express
CID
|4
Diners Club
CVV
|3
Discover
CID
|3
JCB
CVV
|3
UnionPay
CVN
|3
Maestro
CVC
|3
Mir
CVP2
|3
Elo
CVE
|3
Hiper
CVC
|3
Hipercard
CVC
|4
A full response for a
Visa card will look like this:
{
"niceType": "Visa",
"type": "visa",
"gaps": [4, 8, 12],
"lengths": [16],
"code": { "name": "CVV", "size": 3 }
}
CommonJS:
var creditCardType = require("credit-card-type");
var getTypeInfo = require("credit-card-type").getTypeInfo;
var CardType = require("credit-card-type").types;
ES6:
import creditCardType, {
getTypeInfo,
types as CardType,
} from "credit-card-type";
creditCardType(cardNumber).filter(function (card) {
return card.type === CardType.MASTERCARD || card.type === CardType.VISA;
});
Each card type has a
patterns attribute that is an array of numbers and ranges of numbers (represented by an array of 2 values, a min and a max).
If the pattern is a number, the modules compares it against the card number. Partial matches for card numbers that are shorter than the pattern also match. Given the pattern
123, then the card numbers
1,
12,
123,
1234 will all match, but
2,
13, and
124 will not.
If the pattern is an array of numbers, then the card number is checked to be within the range of those numbers. Again, partial matches are accepted. Given the range
[100, 123], then the card numbers
1,
10,
100,
12,
120,
123 will all match, but
2,
13, and
124 will not.
For detection, the module loops over each card type's
patterns array, and if a match occurs, that card type is added to the array of results.
In the case where multiple matches are made, if the entirety of the pattern is matched, the card type with the stronger pattern is preferred. For instance, Visa cards match anything that starts with a 4, but there are
some Elo cards that begin with a 4. One example is
401178. So for the card
numbers,
4,
40,
401,
4011,
40117, the module will report that this
card is either a Visa or an Elo card. Once the card number becomes
401178,
the modules sees that an exact match for the ELO bin has been made, and the module reports
that the card can only be an Elo card.
You can add additional card brands not supported by the module with
addCard. Pass in the configuration object.
creditCardType.addCard({
niceType: "NewCard",
type: "new-card",
patterns: [2345, 2376],
gaps: [4, 8, 12],
lengths: [16],
code: {
name: "CVV",
size: 3,
},
});
If you add a card that already exists in the module, it will overwrite it.
creditCardType.addCard({
niceType: "Visa with Custom Nice Type",
type: creditCardType.types.VISA,
patterns: [41111, [44, 47]],
gaps: [4, 8, 12],
lengths: [13, 16, 19], // add support for old, deprecated 13 digit visas
code: {
name: "CVV",
size: 3,
},
});
Adding new cards puts them at the bottom of the priority for testing. Priority is determined by an array. By default, the priority looks like:
[
creditCardType.types.VISA,
creditCardType.types.MASTERCARD,
creditCardType.types.AMERICAN_EXPRESS,
creditCardType.types.DINERS_CLUB,
creditCardType.types.DISCOVER,
creditCardType.types.JCB,
creditCardType.types.UNIONPAY,
creditCardType.types.MAESTRO,
creditCardType.types.ELO,
creditCardType.types.MIR,
creditCardType.types.HIPER,
creditCardType.types.HIPERCARD,
];
You can adjust the order using
changeOrder. The number you pass in as the second argument is where the card is inserted into the array. The closer to the beginning of the array, the higher priority it has.
creditCardType.changeOrder("my-new-card", 0); // give custom card type the highest priority
creditCardType.changeOrder("my-new-card", 3); // give it a priority at position 3 in the test order array
You can also remove cards with
removeCard.
creditCardType.removeCard(creditCardType.types.VISA);
If you need to reset the modifications you have created, simply call
resetModifications:
creditCardType.resetModifications();
You can update cards with
updateCard. Pass in the card type and the configuration object. Any properties left off will inherit from the original card object.
creditCardType.updateCard(creditCardType.types.VISA, {
niceType: "Fancy Visa",
lengths: [11, 16],
});
var visa = creditCardType.getTypeInfo(creditCardType.types.VISA);
// overwritten properties
visa.niceType; // 'Fancy Visa'
visa.length; // [11, 16]
// unchanged properties
visa.gaps; // [4, 8, 12]
visa.code.name; // 'CVV'
If you need to reset the modifications you have created, simply call
resetModifications:
creditCardType.resetModifications();
function prettyCardNumber(cardNumber, cardType) {
var card = getTypeInfo(cardType);
if (card) {
var offsets = [].concat(0, card.gaps, cardNumber.length);
var components = [];
for (var i = 0; offsets[i] < cardNumber.length; i++) {
var start = offsets[i];
var end = Math.min(offsets[i + 1], cardNumber.length);
components.push(cardNumber.substring(start, end));
}
return components.join(" ");
}
return cardNumber;
}
prettyCardNumber("xxxxxxxxxx343", CardType.AMERICAN_EXPRESS); // 'xxxx xxxxxx 343'
We use
nvm for managing our node versions, but you do not have to. Replace any
nvm references with the tool of your choice below.
nvm install
npm install
All testing dependencies will be installed upon
npm install and the test suite executed with
npm test.