ccr

credit-card-regex

by Kevin Mårtensson
3.0.0 (see all)

Regular expression for matching credit card numbers

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

484

GitHub Stars

79

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

credit-card-regex Build Status

Install

$ npm install credit-card-regex

Usage

const creditCardRegex = require('credit-card-regex');

creditCardRegex().test('6011881485017922 foo bar');
//=> true

creditCardRegex({exact: true}).test('6011881485017922 foo bar');
//=> false

creditCardRegex({exact: true}).test('6011881485017922');
//=> true

'foo 6011881485017922 bar 5441068611005540'.match(creditCardRegex());
//=> ['6011881485017922', '5441068611005540']

API

creditCardRegex(options)

Returns a regex for matching credit card numbers. It supports credit card numbers from the following vendors:

  • American Express
  • Diners Club
  • Discover
  • JCB
  • Maestro
  • MasterCard
  • VISA

options

exact

Type: Boolean
Default: false (Matches any credit card number in a string)

Only match an exact string. Useful with RegExp#test to check if a string is a credit card number.

License

MIT © Kevin Mårtensson

