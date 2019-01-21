Regular expression for matching credit card numbers

Install

npm install credit-card-regex

Usage

const creditCardRegex = require ( 'credit-card-regex' ); creditCardRegex().test( '6011881485017922 foo bar' ); creditCardRegex({ exact : true }).test( '6011881485017922 foo bar' ); creditCardRegex({ exact : true }).test( '6011881485017922' ); 'foo 6011881485017922 bar 5441068611005540' .match(creditCardRegex());

API

Returns a regex for matching credit card numbers. It supports credit card numbers from the following vendors:

American Express

Diners Club

Discover

JCB

Maestro

MasterCard

VISA

options

exact

Type: Boolean

Default: false (Matches any credit card number in a string)

Only match an exact string. Useful with RegExp#test to check if a string is a credit card number.

License

MIT © Kevin Mårtensson