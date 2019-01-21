Regular expression for matching credit card numbers
$ npm install credit-card-regex
const creditCardRegex = require('credit-card-regex');
creditCardRegex().test('6011881485017922 foo bar');
//=> true
creditCardRegex({exact: true}).test('6011881485017922 foo bar');
//=> false
creditCardRegex({exact: true}).test('6011881485017922');
//=> true
'foo 6011881485017922 bar 5441068611005540'.match(creditCardRegex());
//=> ['6011881485017922', '5441068611005540']
Returns a regex for matching credit card numbers. It supports credit card numbers from the following vendors:
Type:
Boolean
Default:
false (Matches any credit card number in a string)
Only match an exact string. Useful with
RegExp#test to check if a string is a credit card number.
MIT © Kevin Mårtensson