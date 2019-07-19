Module for performing credit card validation.
Pass credit card information to the
validate() method. In the following example, the credit card information is stored in
card.
var CreditCard = require('credit-card');
var card = {
cardType: 'VISA',
number: '4111111111111111',
expiryMonth: '03',
expiryYear: '2100',
cvv: '123'
};
var validation = CreditCard.validate(card);
The
validation object returned by
validate() will look like this:
{
card: {
cardType: 'VISA',
number: '4111111111111111',
expiryMonth: '03',
expiryYear: '2100',
cvv: '123'
},
validCardNumber: true,
validExpiryMonth: true,
validExpiryYear: true,
validCvv: true,
isExpired: false
}
validate(card [, options])
card (object) - An object containing credit card information. Should be of the following format:
cardType (string) - One of the supported card types.
number (string) - Credit card number.
expiryMonth (string or number) - Credit card expiration month.
expiryYear (string or number) - Credit card expiration year.
cvv (string) - Credit card CVV code.
options (object) - An optional object used to define custom card types and default values. Can define the following fields:
cardTypes (object) - An object used to validate credit card types. This allows new types, such as custom gift cards, to be defined.
expiryMonths (object) - An object used to override default values related to expiry months.
expiryYears (object) - An object used to override default values related to expiry years.
schema (object) - An object defining the names of the expected card property names. This is useful for supporting card data in a slightly different format. This can define
cardType,
number,
expiryMonth,
expiryYear, and
cvv names.
card (object) - This holds the value of the
card argument.
validCardNumber (boolean) - The result of calling
isValidCardNumber().
validExpiryMonth (boolean) - The result of calling
isValidExpiryMonth().
validExpiryYear (boolean) - The result of calling
isValidExpiryYear().
validCvv (boolean) - The result of calling
doesCvvMatchType().
isExpired (boolean) - The result of calling
isExpired().
customValidation (any) - The result of custom validation. Can be any data type.
Performs several validation checks on credit card data.
determineCardType(number [, options])
number (string) - Credit card number string. This value is passed to
sanitizeNumberString() prior to classification.
options (object) - An optional object used to pass in additional options. The following options are supported.
allowPartial (boolean) - If
true, then partial matches are accepted. Otherwise, only full length credit card numbers are accepted. Defaults to
false.
number, then
null is returned.
Given a credit card number, this function attempts to determine the card type.
isValidCardNumber(number, type [, options])
number (string) - Credit card number string.
type (string) - Credit card type.
options (object) - An optional object used to define additional card types.
true if the number is valid for the credit card type and passes the Luhn algorithm,
false otherwise.
Determines if a credit card number is valid for a given credit card type. Also verifies that the credit card number passes the Luhn algorithm.
isValidExpiryMonth(month [, options])
month (number or string) - Month value to be evaluated.
options (object) - An optional object used to define the minimum and maximum month values accepted.
true if
month is a valid expiry month,
false otherwise.
Determines if a value is a valid credit card expiry month. The month must fall between the defined minimum and maximum months. This range is 1 to 12 by default, but can be adjusted using the
options input.
isValidExpiryYear(year [, options])
year (number or string) - Year value to be evaluated.
options (object) - An optional object used to define the minimum and maximum year values accepted.
true if
year is a valid expiry month,
false otherwise.
Determines if a value is a valid credit card expiry year. The year must fall between the defined minimum and maximum years. This range is 1900 to 2200 by default, but can be adjusted using the
options input.
doesNumberMatchType(number, type [, options])
number (string) - Credit card number string.
type (string) - Credit card type.
options (object) - An optional object used to define additional card types.
true if the number is valid for the credit card type,
false otherwise.
Determines if a credit card number is valid for a given credit card type.
doesCvvMatchType(number, type [, options])
number (string) - CVV string.
type (string) - Credit card type.
options (object) - An optional object used to define additional card types.
true if the CVV is valid for the credit card type,
false otherwise.
Determines if a CVV is valid for a given credit card type. For example, American Express requires a four digit CVV, while Visa and Mastercard require a three digit CVV.
isExpired(month, year)
month (number) - Expiry month of card.
year (number) - Expiry year of card.
true if the expiration date has been reached,
false otherwise.
Determines if a credit card's expiration date has been reached.
luhn(number)
number (string) - The number string to check.
true if the number passes,
false otherwise.
Executes the Luhn algorithm on a string to determine if it is a valid credit card number.
sanitizeNumberString(number)
number (string) - The number string to be sanitized.
Strips all non-numeric characters from
number. If
number is not a string, an empty string is returned.
defaults([options [, overwrite]])
options (object) - New default values.
overwrite (boolean) - If
true,
options completely overwrites the current defaults. Otherwise,
options is merged into the current defaults.
Sets module level default values. The existing defaults can be augmented or overwritten completely based on the value of
overwrite. To restore the original default values, call
reset().
reset()
Resets the module's default settings to their original values. This can be useful for undoing the effects of
defaults().
This module supports a variety of credit cards. To better accommodate a wider range of clients, the card types have been aliased to other names as well.
VISA - Aliased to
vc,
VC, and
visa.
MASTERCARD - Aliased to
mc,
MC,
mastercard,
master card, and
MASTER CARD.
AMERICANEXPRESS - Aliased to
ae,
AE,
ax,
AX,
amex,
AMEX,
american express, and
AMERICAN EXPRESS.
DINERSCLUB - Aliased to
dinersclub.
DISCOVER - Aliased to
dc,
DC, and
discover.
JCB - Aliased to
jcb.
The following example defines and validates a new card type known as
GIFT_CARD. Notice that the
card variable has its
cardType set to
GIFT_CARD, and a new
pin field has been defined. The
options variable is passed as the second argument to
validate(). These options define the new
GIFT_CARD type. The
cardPattern is a regular expression that all complete gift card numbers should match.
partialPattern is the minimal regular expression that can be used to detect a gift card.
cvvPattern is a regular expression that the complete CVV should match.
Also notice the
customValidation function. This function is used when normal validation is not quite enough. This function is passed the
card object and
settings object used by
validate(). This function can return any data, which will be added directly to the response.
This can be done globally, or on a per validation call basis. This example shows how it is done on a per call basis. To achieve the same thing globally, use the
defaults() methods.
var CreditCard = require('credit-card');
var card = {
cardType: 'GIFT_CARD',
number: '4111111111111111',
expiryMonth: '03',
expiryYear: '2100',
pin: '7890'
};
var options = {
cardTypes: {
GIFT_CARD: {
cardPattern: /^4[0-9]{12}(?:[0-9]{3})?$/,
partialPattern: /^4/,
cvvPattern: /.*/
}
},
customValidation: function(card, settings) {
if (card.cardType === 'GIFT_CARD') {
return card.pin === '7890';
}
}
};
var validation = CreditCard.validate(card, options);
The value of
validation is shown below.
{
card: {
cardType: 'GIFT_CARD',
number: '4111111111111111',
expiryMonth: '03',
expiryYear: '2100',
pin: '7890'
},
validCardNumber: true,
validExpiryMonth: true,
validExpiryYear: true,
validCvv: true,
isExpired: false,
customValidation: true
}
By default, the
validate() method expects the credit card object to contain the fields
cardType,
number,
expiryMonth,
expiryYear, and
cvv. However, for convenience when working with other APIs, the module can be configured to use different field names. These overrides can be applied globally using
defaults(), or on a per validation call using the
options argument.
The following example shows how
CreditCard can be configured to work with the PayPal schema by default. Notice that the fields in the
schema passed to
defaults() correspond to the fields in the
card object.
var card = {
type: 'visa',
number: '4111111111111111',
expire_month: '03',
expire_year: '2100',
cvv2: '123'
};
var validation;
CreditCard.defaults({
schema: {
cardType: 'type',
number: 'number',
expiryMonth: 'expire_month',
expiryYear: 'expire_year',
cvv: 'cvv2'
}
});
validation = CreditCard.validate(card);
A list of test credit cards is available from PayPal.