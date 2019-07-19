Module for performing credit card validation.

Basic Usage

Pass credit card information to the validate() method. In the following example, the credit card information is stored in card .

var CreditCard = require ( 'credit-card' ); var card = { cardType : 'VISA' , number : '4111111111111111' , expiryMonth : '03' , expiryYear : '2100' , cvv : '123' }; var validation = CreditCard.validate(card);

The validation object returned by validate() will look like this:

{ card : { cardType : 'VISA' , number : '4111111111111111' , expiryMonth : '03' , expiryYear : '2100' , cvv : '123' }, validCardNumber : true , validExpiryMonth : true , validExpiryYear : true , validCvv : true , isExpired : false }

Methods

Arguments card (object) - An object containing credit card information. Should be of the following format: cardType (string) - One of the supported card types. number (string) - Credit card number. expiryMonth (string or number) - Credit card expiration month. expiryYear (string or number) - Credit card expiration year. cvv (string) - Credit card CVV code. options (object) - An optional object used to define custom card types and default values. Can define the following fields: cardTypes (object) - An object used to validate credit card types. This allows new types, such as custom gift cards, to be defined. expiryMonths (object) - An object used to override default values related to expiry months. expiryYears (object) - An object used to override default values related to expiry years. schema (object) - An object defining the names of the expected card property names. This is useful for supporting card data in a slightly different format. This can define cardType , number , expiryMonth , expiryYear , and cvv names.

Returns object - An object containing the input card data and the results of validation. Should adhere to the following schema: card (object) - This holds the value of the card argument. validCardNumber (boolean) - The result of calling isValidCardNumber() . validExpiryMonth (boolean) - The result of calling isValidExpiryMonth() . validExpiryYear (boolean) - The result of calling isValidExpiryYear() . validCvv (boolean) - The result of calling doesCvvMatchType() . isExpired (boolean) - The result of calling isExpired() . customValidation (any) - The result of custom validation. Can be any data type.



Performs several validation checks on credit card data.

Arguments number (string) - Credit card number string. This value is passed to sanitizeNumberString() prior to classification. options (object) - An optional object used to pass in additional options. The following options are supported. allowPartial (boolean) - If true , then partial matches are accepted. Otherwise, only full length credit card numbers are accepted. Defaults to false .

Returns string - a string representing the card type. If no type matches the number , then null is returned.



Given a credit card number, this function attempts to determine the card type.

isValidCardNumber(number, type [, options])

Arguments number (string) - Credit card number string. type (string) - Credit card type. options (object) - An optional object used to define additional card types.

Returns boolean - true if the number is valid for the credit card type and passes the Luhn algorithm, false otherwise.



Determines if a credit card number is valid for a given credit card type. Also verifies that the credit card number passes the Luhn algorithm.

Arguments month (number or string) - Month value to be evaluated. options (object) - An optional object used to define the minimum and maximum month values accepted.

Returns boolean - true if month is a valid expiry month, false otherwise.



Determines if a value is a valid credit card expiry month. The month must fall between the defined minimum and maximum months. This range is 1 to 12 by default, but can be adjusted using the options input.

Arguments year (number or string) - Year value to be evaluated. options (object) - An optional object used to define the minimum and maximum year values accepted.

Returns boolean - true if year is a valid expiry month, false otherwise.



Determines if a value is a valid credit card expiry year. The year must fall between the defined minimum and maximum years. This range is 1900 to 2200 by default, but can be adjusted using the options input.

doesNumberMatchType(number, type [, options])

Arguments number (string) - Credit card number string. type (string) - Credit card type. options (object) - An optional object used to define additional card types.

Returns boolean - true if the number is valid for the credit card type, false otherwise.



Determines if a credit card number is valid for a given credit card type.

doesCvvMatchType(number, type [, options])

Arguments number (string) - CVV string. type (string) - Credit card type. options (object) - An optional object used to define additional card types.

Returns boolean - true if the CVV is valid for the credit card type, false otherwise.



Determines if a CVV is valid for a given credit card type. For example, American Express requires a four digit CVV, while Visa and Mastercard require a three digit CVV.

Arguments month (number) - Expiry month of card. year (number) - Expiry year of card.

Returns boolean - true if the expiration date has been reached, false otherwise.



Determines if a credit card's expiration date has been reached.

Arguments number (string) - The number string to check.

Returns boolean - true if the number passes, false otherwise.



Executes the Luhn algorithm on a string to determine if it is a valid credit card number.

Arguments number (string) - The number string to be sanitized.

Returns string - The sanitized string.



Strips all non-numeric characters from number . If number is not a string, an empty string is returned.

Arguments options (object) - New default values. overwrite (boolean) - If true , options completely overwrites the current defaults. Otherwise, options is merged into the current defaults.

Returns object - The module's default settings following the update.



Sets module level default values. The existing defaults can be augmented or overwritten completely based on the value of overwrite . To restore the original default values, call reset() .

Arguments None

Returns object - The module's original default settings.



Resets the module's default settings to their original values. This can be useful for undoing the effects of defaults() .

Supported Credit Card Types

This module supports a variety of credit cards. To better accommodate a wider range of clients, the card types have been aliased to other names as well.

VISA - Aliased to vc , VC , and visa .

- Aliased to , , and . MASTERCARD - Aliased to mc , MC , mastercard , master card , and MASTER CARD .

- Aliased to , , , , and . AMERICANEXPRESS - Aliased to ae , AE , ax , AX , amex , AMEX , american express , and AMERICAN EXPRESS .

- Aliased to , , , , , , , and . DINERSCLUB - Aliased to dinersclub .

- Aliased to . DISCOVER - Aliased to dc , DC , and discover .

- Aliased to , , and . JCB - Aliased to jcb .

Defining Custom Card Types

The following example defines and validates a new card type known as GIFT_CARD . Notice that the card variable has its cardType set to GIFT_CARD , and a new pin field has been defined. The options variable is passed as the second argument to validate() . These options define the new GIFT_CARD type. The cardPattern is a regular expression that all complete gift card numbers should match. partialPattern is the minimal regular expression that can be used to detect a gift card. cvvPattern is a regular expression that the complete CVV should match.

Also notice the customValidation function. This function is used when normal validation is not quite enough. This function is passed the card object and settings object used by validate() . This function can return any data, which will be added directly to the response.

This can be done globally, or on a per validation call basis. This example shows how it is done on a per call basis. To achieve the same thing globally, use the defaults() methods.

var CreditCard = require ( 'credit-card' ); var card = { cardType : 'GIFT_CARD' , number : '4111111111111111' , expiryMonth : '03' , expiryYear : '2100' , pin : '7890' }; var options = { cardTypes : { GIFT_CARD : { cardPattern : /^4[0-9]{12}(?:[0-9]{3})?$/ , partialPattern : /^4/ , cvvPattern : /.*/ } }, customValidation : function ( card, settings ) { if (card.cardType === 'GIFT_CARD' ) { return card.pin === '7890' ; } } }; var validation = CreditCard.validate(card, options);

The value of validation is shown below.

{ card : { cardType : 'GIFT_CARD' , number : '4111111111111111' , expiryMonth : '03' , expiryYear : '2100' , pin : '7890' }, validCardNumber : true , validExpiryMonth : true , validExpiryYear : true , validCvv : true , isExpired : false , customValidation : true }

Defining a Custom Card Schema

By default, the validate() method expects the credit card object to contain the fields cardType , number , expiryMonth , expiryYear , and cvv . However, for convenience when working with other APIs, the module can be configured to use different field names. These overrides can be applied globally using defaults() , or on a per validation call using the options argument.

The following example shows how CreditCard can be configured to work with the PayPal schema by default. Notice that the fields in the schema passed to defaults() correspond to the fields in the card object.

var card = { type : 'visa' , number : '4111111111111111' , expire_month : '03' , expire_year : '2100' , cvv2 : '123' }; var validation; CreditCard.defaults({ schema : { cardType : 'type' , number : 'number' , expiryMonth : 'expire_month' , expiryYear : 'expire_year' , cvv : 'cvv2' } }); validation = CreditCard.validate(card);

Test Card Numbers

A list of test credit cards is available from PayPal.