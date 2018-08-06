openbase logo
credential-plus

by Simone Primarosa
2.0.7 (see all)

🔒Unified API for password hashing algorithms

499

4yrs ago

2

0

MIT

DefinitelyTyped

credential-plus


🛡 Easy password hashing and verification in Node.
Protects against brute force, rainbow tables, and timing attacks.

DEPRECATED!!! USE upash INSTEAD

Background

Over the past several years, we've seen major breaches exposing numerous usernames and passwords. With every password breach comes the inevitable question: Were the passwords stored securely?

This package aim to provide secure, well configured and ready to use password hashing algorithms for your application.

Install

$ npm install --save credential-plus

Hash functions

This package is build with modularity in mind and supports multiple hash functions. In order to use this package you need to pick at least one of them from this list:

Hash function namePackage to install
pbkdf2credential-plus-pbkdf2
bcryptcredential-plus-bcrypt
scryptcredential-plus-scrypt
argon2credential-plus-argon2

Currently the most vetted hashing algorithm providing most security is BCrypt. PBKDF2 isn't bad either, but if you can use BCrypt you should.

In the next section we will use pbkdf2 for examples, replace it with your choice if differs.

$ npm install --save credential-plus-pbkdf2

Usage

const credential = require('credential-plus');

// Installs the plugin.
credential.install(require('credential-plus-pbkdf2'));

// Hash and verify with default configs.
credential.hash('We are all humans', {func: 'pbkdf2'})
  .then(hash) => {

    console.log(hash);
    //=> '{"hash":"generated hash", "func":"pbkdf2"}'

    credential.verify(hash, 'We are all humans')
      .then(match) => {
        console.log(match);
        //=> true
      });

    credential.verify(hash, 'We are all unicorns')
      .then(match) => {
        console.log(match);
        //=> false
      });

  });

You can find more detailed usage examples in the usage section of each plugin:

Migration

If your not building a new application, possibilities that you have already implemented some hash/verify logic for your passwords are high. This wiki page aim to help you migrating to this package.

API TOC

hash(password, options)Promise.<string>

Creates a new 'unique' hash from a password.

verify(hash, input)Promise.<boolean>

Determines whether or not the user's input matches the stored password.

install(hashFunction)

Installs an hash function hashFunction.

list()array

API

hash(password, options) ⇒ Promise.<string>

Creates a new 'unique' hash from a password.

Kind: global function
Returns: Promise.<string> - A promise that contains a stringified object that holds the generated hash string, the name of the function used to hash it.
Access: public

ParamTypeDescription
passwordstringThe password to hash.
optionsobjectOptions to configure the hash function.
options.funcstringThe name of the hash function to use.

Options available are different for each hash function.
See the API section of the plugin you choose for more details:

verify(hash, input) ⇒ Promise.<boolean>

Determines whether or not the user's input matches the stored password.

Kind: global function
Returns: Promise.<boolean> - A promise that contains a boolean that is true if if the hash computed for the input matches.
Access: public

ParamTypeDescription
hashstringStringified hash object generated from this package.
inputstringUser's password input.

install(hashFunction)

Installs an hash function hashFunction.

Kind: global function
Access: public

ParamTypeDescription
hashFunctionobjectAn hash function compatible with this package.

list() ⇒ array

Kind: global function
Returns: array - The array of the available hash functions.
Access: public

Authors

See also the list of contributors who participated in this project.

License

This project is licensed under the MIT License - see the LICENSE file for details.

