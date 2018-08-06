DEPRECATED!!! USE upash INSTEAD
Over the past several years, we've seen major breaches exposing numerous usernames and passwords. With every password breach comes the inevitable question: Were the passwords stored securely?
This package aim to provide secure, well configured and ready to use password hashing algorithms for your application.
$ npm install --save credential-plus
This package is build with modularity in mind and supports multiple hash functions. In order to use this package you need to pick at least one of them from this list:
|Hash function name
|Package to install
|pbkdf2
|credential-plus-pbkdf2
|bcrypt
|credential-plus-bcrypt
|scrypt
|credential-plus-scrypt
|argon2
|credential-plus-argon2
Currently the most vetted hashing algorithm providing most security is BCrypt. PBKDF2 isn't bad either, but if you can use BCrypt you should.
In the next section we will use
pbkdf2 for examples, replace it with your choice if differs.
$ npm install --save credential-plus-pbkdf2
const credential = require('credential-plus');
// Installs the plugin.
credential.install(require('credential-plus-pbkdf2'));
// Hash and verify with default configs.
credential.hash('We are all humans', {func: 'pbkdf2'})
.then(hash) => {
console.log(hash);
//=> '{"hash":"generated hash", "func":"pbkdf2"}'
credential.verify(hash, 'We are all humans')
.then(match) => {
console.log(match);
//=> true
});
credential.verify(hash, 'We are all unicorns')
.then(match) => {
console.log(match);
//=> false
});
});
You can find more detailed usage examples in the usage section of each plugin:
If your not building a new application, possibilities that you have already implemented some hash/verify logic for your passwords are high. This wiki page aim to help you migrating to this package.
Promise.<string>
Creates a new 'unique' hash from a password.
Promise.<boolean>
Determines whether or not the user's input matches the stored password.
Installs an hash function hashFunction.
array
Promise.<string>
Creates a new 'unique' hash from a password.
Kind: global function
Returns:
Promise.<string> - A promise that contains a stringified object
that holds the generated hash string, the name of the function used to hash
it.
Access: public
|Param
|Type
|Description
|password
string
|The password to hash.
|options
object
|Options to configure the hash function.
|options.func
string
|The name of the hash function to use.
Options available are different for each hash function.
See the API section of the plugin you choose for more details:
Promise.<boolean>
Determines whether or not the user's input matches the stored password.
Kind: global function
Returns:
Promise.<boolean> - A promise that contains a boolean that is true if
if the hash computed for the input matches.
Access: public
|Param
|Type
|Description
|hash
string
|Stringified hash object generated from this package.
|input
string
|User's password input.
Installs an hash function hashFunction.
Kind: global function
Access: public
|Param
|Type
|Description
|hashFunction
object
|An hash function compatible with this package.
array
Kind: global function
Returns:
array - The array of the available hash functions.
Access: public
See also the list of contributors who participated in this project.
This project is licensed under the MIT License - see the LICENSE file for details.