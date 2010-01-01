Credential Handler API (CHAPI) polyfill for browsers
The CHAPI polyfill provides a number of features that enable the issuance, holding, presentation, and general management of Verifiable Credentials, Authorization Capabilities, and a variety of other cross-origin credentials.
See the feature videos for more animations of CHAPI in action.
Credential Handler API (CHAPI) is:
get() and
store() credentials, without
having to roll their own wallet infrastructure
Read more: CHAPI Motivation and Background.
Take a look at the following websites to try out a minimal CHAPI implementation:
Before you can get and store credentials, you need to load the polyfill library.
If you're loading the polyfill from a
<script>
tag, you will have
access to the
navigator.credentials and
credentialHandlerPolyfill globals.
const polyfill = window.credentialHandlerPolyfill;
Otherwise (if you're developing on Node.js and using Webpack, for example), import it in the usual manner:
import * as polyfill from 'credential-handler-polyfill';
Load (async):
await polyfill.loadOnce();
console.log('Ready to work with credentials!');
A web application can
get() and
store() credentials without knowing anything
about the user's wallet. This is intentional; for privacy reasons, the client
app must not be able to query any information (without user consent) about which wallets or
credential handlers a user may have installed (otherwise, fingerprinting and
other attacks would be possible).
get()
A web app (a Relying Party or verifier) can request a credential using
credentials.get() during a user gesture event, for example when the user
pushes a button on a page that requires identity attributes or authentication.
const credentialQuery = {web: {}}; // TODO: Update to something more useful
const webCredential = await navigator.credentials.get(credentialQuery);
if(!webCredential) {
console.log('no credentials received');
}
store()
A web app (for example, a credential issuer such as a university or institution) can ask to store a credential during a user gesture event, for example when the user pushes a button to receive a credential.
TODO: Expand on
WebCredential object
const result = await navigator.credentials.store(webCredential);
if(!result) {
console.log('store credential operation did not succeed');
}
TODO: Discuss creating and receiving WebCredential instances
When working with VerifiableCredentials (just one type of credential supported by CHAPI), a VerifiablePresentation is used to both store or present VerifiableCredentials. When storing a VerifiableCredential, the VerifiablePresentation does not need to be signed.
const presentation = {
"@context": [
"https://www.w3.org/2018/credentials/v1"
],
"type": "VerifiablePresentation",
"verifiableCredential": [{
"@context": [
"https://www.w3.org/2018/credentials/v1",
"https://www.w3.org/2018/credentials/examples/v1"
],
"id": "http://example.edu/credentials/1872",
"type": ["VerifiableCredential", "AlumniCredential"],
"issuer": "https://example.edu/issuers/565049",
"issuanceDate": "2010-01-01T19:73:24Z",
"credentialSubject": {
"id": "did:example:ebfeb1f712ebc6f1c276e12ec21",
"alumniOf": {
"id": "did:example:c276e12ec21ebfeb1f712ebc6f1",
"name": {
"value": "Example University",
"lang": "en"
}
}
},
"proof": {
"type": "RsaSignature2018",
"created": "2017-06-18T21:19:10Z",
"proofPurpose": "assertionMethod",
"verificationMethod": "https://example.edu/issuers/keys/1",
"jws": "eyJhbGciOiJSUzI1NiIsImI2NCI6ZmFsc2UsImNyaXQiOlsiYjY0Il19..TCYt5XsITJX1CxPCT8yAV-TVkIEq_PbChOMqsLfRoPsnsgw5WEuts01mq-pQy7UJiN5mgRxD-WUcX16dUEMGlv50aqzpqh4Qktb3rk-BuQy72IFLOqV0G_zS245-kronKb78cPN25DGlcTwLtjPAYuNzVBAh4vGHSrQyHUdBBPM"
}
}]
};
const webCredential = new WebCredential('VerifiablePresentation', presentation);
If the
get() or
store() operation resolves to a
null value, this means one
of two things:
As mentioned previously, there is (intentionally) no way for the client to know which of these is the case.
As an app developer, the recommended way to handle this situation depends on
your specific use case. This dilemma is familiar to mobile app developers asking
for specific phone permissions (to access the camera or location, for example).
It is up to you to decide whether your app has fallback mechanisms, or whether the operation is required and things come to a halt without it.
Typical ways of handling empty results may include:
For most web app developers, your only interaction with the Credential Handler
API will be through the
get and
store operations.
However, if you're a service provider aiming to offer users a credential management service or a wallet, you will need the advanced API to prompt the user for permission to install, to activate the handler, and so on.
const {CredentialManager, CredentialHandlers} = polyfill;
const result = await CredentialManager.requestPermission();
if(result !== 'granted') {
throw new Error('Permission denied.');
}
// get credential handler registration
const registration = await CredentialHandlers.register('/credential-handler');
Adding the following
<script> makes the
navigator.credentials and
credentialHandlerPolyfill globals available to your code.
<script src="https://unpkg.com/credential-handler-polyfill@2.1.0/dist/credential-handler-polyfill.min.js"></script>
To install as a dependency of another project, add this to your
package.json:
"credential-handler-polyfill": "^2.1.0"
If you plan to develop or modify this polyfill, install it from Github:
git clone https://github.com/digitalbazaar/credential-handler-polyfill.git
cd credential-handler-polyfill
npm install
You can add a Credential Handler by calling the
CredentialHandlers.register() API. This call will ensure that the individual
using the browser explicitly confirms that they want to use the website as
a credential handler.
CHAPI supports storing credentials via the
navigator.credentials.store() API.
Storage of credentials prompts the individual using the browser to confirm
that they want to store the credential in their digital wallet.
CHAPI supports the presentation of credentials via the
navigator.credentials.get() API. CHAPI is agnostic to the presentation
request query language and passes the query directly through to the credential
handler. When presenting credentials, the individual is shown what they will
be sharing and must provide explicit consent before the credentials are
shared with the requesting party.
Multiple credential handlers may be registered. If an individual has multiple credential handlers registered, they are given the option of selecting between the handlers or setting one as the default on a per-website basis.
When an individual desires to not use a credential handler anymore, they can hide that credential handler via the interface. If they accidentally click the hide button, they have several seconds to undo the action. Credential Handlers that are hidden can be added again by going to the registration website.
If an individual has no credential handlers registered, the website that uses CHAPI can suggest up to three credential handlers that can be "just in time" installed so that the original storage operation can complete.
CHAPI is designed to run on desktop, tablet, and mobile form factors. The interface is responsive to provide the best experience for each form factor.
This polyfill makes use of a UI that emulates secure browser UI (also known as "browser chrome"). This polyfill UI is an emulation and IS NOT implemented by the browser. Support for the Credential Handler API could make this UI (or most likely a much better one!) a reality in browsers in the future.
See the contribute file!
PRs accepted.
Note: If editing the README, please conform to the standard-readme specification.
Commercial support for this library is available upon request from Digital Bazaar: support@digitalbazaar.com
New BSD License (3-clause) © Digital Bazaar