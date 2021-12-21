creato

create-app for any occasion.

creato helps you build create-app tool to help your customers scaffold their project more easily and more quickly.

Overview

✂️ Flexible: Packs core functions as well as the out-of-the-box solution.

Packs core functions as well as the out-of-the-box solution. 🌈 Easy to use: Exposes intuitive API!

Exposes intuitive API! 🐶 Friendly UI: Question and Answer flow leads thorough template installation!

Installation

yarn add creato

Example

import { creato, Template } from 'creato' import * as meow from 'meow' const cli = meow( ` create-boilerplates > Helps you start with the project more quickly and more easily. Options: --force Force the installation in directory. ` , { flags: { force: { type : 'boolean' , default : false , }, }, }, ) const templates: Template[] = [ { name: 'json' , description: 'JSON template with basic CircleCI config.' , repo: { uri: 'https://github.com/maticzav/label-sync' , branch: 'master' , path: '/examples/with-circleci' , }, }, ] creato(templates, { force: cli.flags.force, })

API

interface Template { name: string description: string repo: TemplateRepository } interface TemplateRepository { uri: string branch: string path: string } interface Options { force: boolean } function creato ( templates: Template[], options: Options ): Promise < void > /* core */ function loadTemplate ( template: Template, output: string , ): Promise < { status : ' ok ' ; message: string } | { status: 'err' ; message: string } >

License

MIT @ Matic Zavadlal