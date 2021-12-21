openbase logo
creato

create-app for any occasion.

creato helps you build create-app tool to help your customers scaffold their project more easily and more quickly.

Overview

  • ✂️ Flexible: Packs core functions as well as the out-of-the-box solution.
  • 🌈 Easy to use: Exposes intuitive API!
  • 🐶 Friendly UI: Question and Answer flow leads thorough template installation!

Installation

yarn add creato

Example

import { creato, Template } from 'creato'
import * as meow from 'meow'

const cli = meow(
  `
create-boilerplates

> Helps you start with the project more quickly and more easily.

Options:
  --force Force the installation in directory.
`,
  {
    flags: {
      force: {
        type: 'boolean',
        default: false,
      },
    },
  },
)

const templates: Template[] = [
  {
    name: 'json',
    description: 'JSON template with basic CircleCI config.',
    repo: {
      uri: 'https://github.com/maticzav/label-sync',
      branch: 'master',
      path: '/examples/with-circleci',
    },
  },
]

creato(templates, {
  force: cli.flags.force,
})

API

/* templates */

interface Template {
  name: string
  description: string
  repo: TemplateRepository
}

interface TemplateRepository {
  uri: string
  branch: string
  path: string
}

/* creato */

interface Options {
  force: boolean
}

function creato(templates: Template[], options: Options): Promise<void>

/* core */

function loadTemplate(
  template: Template,
  output: string,
): Promise<
  { status: 'ok'; message: string } | { status: 'err'; message: string }
>

License

MIT @ Matic Zavadlal

