CreateSend API Wrapper

Installation

npm install createsend-node

Authenticating

via API Key

var createsend = require ( 'createsend-node' ); var auth = { apiKey : 'your api key' }; var api = new createsend(auth);

via AccessToken (Oauth)

var createsend = require ( 'createsend-node' ); var auth = { accessToken : 'your access token' }; var api = new createsend(auth);

Basic classes

I've wrapped just about every request in some type of class to make life a lot easier when dealing with request from the Campaign Monitor API. Here are the classes that exist in createsend-node.

Client

{ clientId : "This will be the Id from Campaign Monitor" , name : "The name of the client" , addPerson : function ( details, callback ) { }, createList : function ( details, callback ) { }, delete : function ( callback ) { }, deletePerson : function ( callback ) { }, getDetails : function ( callback ) { }, getDraftCampaigns : function ( callback ) { }, getLists : function ( callback ) { }, getPeople : function ( callback ) { }, getPersonDetails : function ( emailAddress, callback ) { }, getPrimaryContact : function ( callback ) { }, getListsForEmail : function ( emailAddress, callback ) { }, getScheduledCampaigns : function ( callback ) { }, getSegments : function ( callback ) { }, getSentCampaigns : function ( callback ) { }, getSuppressionList : function ( filter, callback ) { }, getTemplates : function ( callback ) { }, setDetails : function ( details, callback ) { }, setMonthlyBilling : function ( billingDetails, callback ) { }, setPaygBilling : function ( billingDetails, callback ) { }, setPrimaryContact : function ( emailAddress, callback ) { }, suppress : function ( emailAddress, callback ) { }, transferCredits : function ( details, callback ) { }, updatePerson : function ( emailAddress, details, callback ) { }, unsuppress : function ( emailAddress, callback ) { } }

Account based actions

Get the list of clients.

api.account.getClients( function ( err, clientList ) { } );

Transaction based actions

Send a transactional email

var details = { smartEmailID : "string" , To : "string" , Data : data }; api.transactional.sendSmartEmail(details, (err, res) => { if (err) console .log(err); });

Add a subscriber to a list

var listId = 'kajsbndkasjbkanf123j13nj21k3n2' var details = { EmailAddress : 'email@example.com' , Name : `John Smith` , CustomFields : [ { Key : 'CustomKey' , Value : 'Some Value' } ] }; api.subscribers.addSubscriber(listId, details, (err, res) => { if (err) console .log(err); });

Side Note: To get the ID of the list, in CM, go to Lists & Subscribers , choose the list you want and click on change name/type .

Campaigns Actions

Create a campaign draft from a template

var details = { "Name" : "campaign_name" , "Subject" : "subject" , "FromName" : "string" , "FromEmail" : "string" , "ReplyTo" : "string" , "ListIDs" : [ "string" , "string" ], "TemplateID" : "string" , "TemplateContent" : { "Multilines" : [{ "Content" : "string" }], "Singlelines" : [{ "Content" : "string" }] } } api.campaigns.createFromTemplate(details, (err, res) => { if (err) console .log(err); });

Send a Draft Campaign