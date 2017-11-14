npm install createsend-node
via API Key
var createsend = require('createsend-node');
var auth = { apiKey: 'your api key' };
var api = new createsend(auth);
via AccessToken (Oauth)
var createsend = require('createsend-node');
var auth = { accessToken: 'your access token' };
var api = new createsend(auth);
I've wrapped just about every request in some type of class to make life a lot easier when dealing with request from the Campaign Monitor API. Here are the classes that exist in createsend-node.
{
clientId: "This will be the Id from Campaign Monitor",
name: "The name of the client",
addPerson: function (details, callback) {
/*
"details" is simply the data that Campaign Monitor is looking for according to
http://www.campaignmonitor.com/api/clients/#adding_a_person
details: {
"EmailAddress": "sally@sparrow.com",
"Name": "Sally Sparrow",
"AccessLevel": 23,
"Password": "opensesame"
}
callback: function (err, person) {
"person" is a single Person object
}
*/
},
createList: function (details, callback) { },
delete: function (callback) { },
deletePerson: function (callback) { },
getDetails: function (callback) { },
getDraftCampaigns: function (callback) { },
getLists: function (callback) { },
getPeople: function (callback) { },
getPersonDetails: function (emailAddress, callback) { },
getPrimaryContact: function (callback) { },
getListsForEmail: function (emailAddress, callback) { },
getScheduledCampaigns: function (callback) { },
getSegments: function (callback) { },
getSentCampaigns: function (callback) { },
getSuppressionList: function (filter, callback) { },
getTemplates: function (callback) { },
setDetails: function (details, callback) { },
setMonthlyBilling: function (billingDetails, callback) { },
setPaygBilling: function (billingDetails, callback) { },
setPrimaryContact: function (emailAddress, callback) { },
suppress: function (emailAddress, callback) { },
transferCredits: function (details, callback) { },
updatePerson: function (emailAddress, details, callback) { },
unsuppress: function (emailAddress, callback) { }
}
Get the list of clients.
api.account.getClients(
function (err, clientList) {
}
);
Send a transactional email
var details = {
smartEmailID: "string", // The ID of the transactional email
To: "string", // The email address to send it to
Data: data // Any data fields required for the email
};
// Send the smart email(and provide a callback function that takes an error and a response parameter)
api.transactional.sendSmartEmail(details, (err, res) => {
if (err) console.log(err);
});
Add a subscriber to a list
var listId = 'kajsbndkasjbkanf123j13nj21k3n2' // The ID of the list
var details = {
EmailAddress: 'email@example.com',
Name: `John Smith`,
CustomFields: [
{ Key: 'CustomKey', Value: 'Some Value' }
]
};
api.subscribers.addSubscriber(listId, details, (err, res) => {
if (err) console.log(err);
});
Side Note: To get the ID of the list, in CM, go to
Lists & Subscribers, choose the list you want and click on
change name/type.
Create a campaign draft from a template
var details = {
"Name": "campaign_name", // name of the campaign
"Subject": "subject", // subject of the campaign
"FromName": "string", // "from" name
"FromEmail": "string", // "from" email address
"ReplyTo": "string", // "reply to" email address
"ListIDs": ["string","string"], // array of lists to send the campaign to
"TemplateID": "string", // id of the template
"TemplateContent": { // only an example, follow the instructions at https://www.campaignmonitor.com/api/campaigns/#creating-campaign-template to match your template
"Multilines": [{
"Content": "string"
}],
"Singlelines": [{
"Content": "string"
}]
}
}
api.campaigns.createFromTemplate(details, (err, res) => {
if (err) console.log(err);
});
Send a Draft Campaign
var details = {
"ConfirmationEmail": "string", // single email address or array (max 5) of addresses that will receive the confirmation of the campaign being sent correctly
"SendDate": "string" // when to send the campaign. It can be "Immediately" or a date in YYYY-MM-DD HH:MM format
}
api.campaigns.sendDraft(details, (err, res) => {
if (err) console.log(err);
});