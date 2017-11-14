openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
cn

createsend-node

by Terry Tice
0.8.2 (see all)

Node.js Campaign Monitor API wrapper

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.7K

GitHub Stars

59

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

15

Package

Dependencies

1

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

CreateSend API Wrapper

Build Status Dependency Status Coverage Status

Installation

npm install createsend-node

Authenticating

via API Key

var createsend = require('createsend-node');
var auth = { apiKey: 'your api key' };
var api = new createsend(auth);

via AccessToken (Oauth)

var createsend = require('createsend-node');
var auth = { accessToken: 'your access token' };
var api = new createsend(auth);

Basic classes

I've wrapped just about every request in some type of class to make life a lot easier when dealing with request from the Campaign Monitor API. Here are the classes that exist in createsend-node.

Client

{
    clientId: "This will be the Id from Campaign Monitor",
    name: "The name of the client",

    addPerson: function (details, callback) {
        /*
        "details" is simply the data that Campaign Monitor is looking for according to
        http://www.campaignmonitor.com/api/clients/#adding_a_person

        details: {
            "EmailAddress": "sally@sparrow.com",
            "Name": "Sally Sparrow",
            "AccessLevel": 23,
            "Password": "opensesame"
        }

        callback: function (err, person) {
            "person" is a single Person object
        }
        */
    },
    createList: function (details, callback) { },
    delete: function (callback) { },
    deletePerson: function (callback) { },
    getDetails: function (callback) { },
    getDraftCampaigns: function (callback) { },
    getLists: function (callback) { },
    getPeople: function (callback) { },
    getPersonDetails: function (emailAddress, callback) { },
    getPrimaryContact: function (callback) { },
    getListsForEmail: function (emailAddress, callback) { },
    getScheduledCampaigns: function (callback) { },
    getSegments: function (callback) { },
    getSentCampaigns: function (callback) { },
    getSuppressionList: function (filter, callback) { },
    getTemplates: function (callback) { },
    setDetails: function (details, callback) { },
    setMonthlyBilling: function (billingDetails, callback) { },
    setPaygBilling: function (billingDetails, callback) { },
    setPrimaryContact: function (emailAddress, callback) { },
    suppress: function (emailAddress, callback) { },
    transferCredits: function (details, callback) { },
    updatePerson: function (emailAddress, details, callback) { },
    unsuppress: function (emailAddress, callback) { }
}

Account based actions

Get the list of clients.

api.account.getClients(
  function (err, clientList) {

  }
);

Transaction based actions

Send a transactional email

var details = {
  smartEmailID: "string", // The ID of the transactional email
  To: "string",           // The email address to send it to
  Data: data              // Any data fields required for the email
};

// Send the smart email(and provide a callback function that takes an error and a response parameter)
api.transactional.sendSmartEmail(details, (err, res) => {
  if (err)  console.log(err);
});

Subscribers based actions

Add a subscriber to a list

var listId = 'kajsbndkasjbkanf123j13nj21k3n2' // The ID of the list
var details = {
  EmailAddress: 'email@example.com',
  Name: `John Smith`,
  CustomFields: [
    { Key: 'CustomKey', Value: 'Some Value' }
  ]
};

api.subscribers.addSubscriber(listId, details, (err, res) => {
  if (err) console.log(err);
});

Side Note: To get the ID of the list, in CM, go to Lists & Subscribers, choose the list you want and click on change name/type.

Campaigns Actions

Create a campaign draft from a template

var details = {
    "Name": "campaign_name",    // name of the campaign
    "Subject": "subject",       // subject of the campaign
    "FromName": "string",       // "from" name
    "FromEmail": "string",      // "from" email address
    "ReplyTo": "string",        // "reply to" email address
    "ListIDs": ["string","string"], // array of lists to send the campaign to
    "TemplateID": "string",     // id of the template
    "TemplateContent": {        // only an example, follow the instructions at https://www.campaignmonitor.com/api/campaigns/#creating-campaign-template to match your template
        "Multilines": [{
            "Content": "string"
        }],
        "Singlelines": [{
            "Content": "string"
        }]
    }
}

api.campaigns.createFromTemplate(details, (err, res) => {
  if (err)  console.log(err);
});

Send a Draft Campaign

var details = {
    "ConfirmationEmail": "string",    // single email address or array (max 5) of addresses that will receive the confirmation of the campaign being sent correctly
    "SendDate": "string"              // when to send the campaign. It can be "Immediately" or a date in YYYY-MM-DD HH:MM format
}

api.campaigns.sendDraft(details, (err, res) => {
  if (err)  console.log(err);
});

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial