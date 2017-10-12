CreateJS combined builds are a combined and minified version of
Note that shared classes are only included once, so these builds are not just concatenated versions of the individual libraries.
Individual and combined builds in this repository are also available on the CreateJS CDN, and can be installed via NPM.
npm install createjs --save
For the time being, only ES5 versions of CreateJS are available, which can not yet be used with RequireJS, CommonJS, etc.
If you have special requirements, specifically combining your own version of the combined library with specific, custom, or the very latest individual libraries, you can install this repository. This process uses Grunt to make builds, as well as to update and deploy the CDN index.
Node (0.10.x or greater is required):
node -v
If your node is out of date, install the latest from: http://nodejs.org/
After node is setup, install the other dependances:
# Install the grunt command line utility
sudo npm install grunt-cli -g
# Install all the dependencies for this project.
npm install
# Make sure you have the latest of all the createjs libraries.
# Install the dependencies in the build directories for each project, ie EaselJS/build
npm install
You'll need to change the default settings to suit your work environment. We have 2 config files:
Please adjust these settings to match your environment. All paths can either be relative from this folder, or absolute paths.
To export a release build for this library run:
grunt build
This command will:
To build the NEXT version run:
grunt next
Does the exact same process as above but uses NEXT as the version.
grunt build - Builds all the projects and creates combined / minified files
grunt next - Same as build, but uses the NEXT version.
grunt core - Only run the global tasks (only, concat and minify js files, copy the examples and source to other folders.
grunt js - Only uglify and concat the javascript.
grunt cdn - Builds a new CDN index page and copies all required script files to build. (To build all libs and the cdn run grunt cdn:build or grunt build cdn)
grunt design - Build the CDN/ folder, which is deployed at https://code.createjs.com