Using the CreateJS combined builds

CreateJS combined builds are a combined and minified version of

Note that shared classes are only included once, so these builds are not just concatenated versions of the individual libraries.

Individual and combined builds in this repository are also available on the CreateJS CDN, and can be installed via NPM.

NPM Usage

npm install createjs --save

For the time being, only ES5 versions of CreateJS are available, which can not yet be used with RequireJS, CommonJS, etc.

Building CreateJS combined builds

If you have special requirements, specifically combining your own version of the combined library with specific, custom, or the very latest individual libraries, you can install this repository. This process uses Grunt to make builds, as well as to update and deploy the CDN index.

Install dependencies

Node (0.10.x or greater is required):

node -v

If your node is out of date, install the latest from: http://nodejs.org/

After node is setup, install the other dependances:

sudo npm install grunt-cli -g npm install npm install

Setup

You'll need to change the default settings to suit your work environment. We have 2 config files:

config.json - Is meant to be in git and pushed to all developers.

config.local.json - Is added to .gitignore and and only for your local setup (any settings in here will override those in config.json)

Please adjust these settings to match your environment. All paths can either be relative from this folder, or absolute paths.

easel_path

preload_path

sound_path

tween_path

Building

To export a release build for this library run:

grunt build

This command will:

Execute each libraries corresponding build or next tasks.

Combine all the CreateJS classes into a single file.

Remove any duplicate classes (Things like Event, EventDispatcher)

Minify the combined file

To build the NEXT version run:

grunt next

Does the exact same process as above but uses NEXT as the version.

Main commands