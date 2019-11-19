Create a BIP32 extended public key
Creates a Base58 encoded extended public key (xpub) for use in a BIP32 hierarchical deterministic wallet.
npm install create-xpub
You should familiarise yourself with BIP32 to understand what these arguments represent.
const createXpub = require('create-xpub');
const xpub = createXpub({
depth: 3,
childNumber: 2147483648,
chainCode: '84cf7d9029cdd9fcadbb3717fd92ec0db7d7d9787c57c13c08fc887c389b566b',
publicKey: '048bcdcf59f046b13f1eb35b608d1211265fde8cc44fc7a5a7f7107c5cf238095328a0e0d7be17c7d3e48490e8c6433af6d2c3dacc687f3fecaa98a3d05f17de97'
});
// => 'xpub6CgMcBZk66ayM9ESh7QtBmRKJbsa6rBeBH2k4aQZQJGossryP5r2N2nQS4hBMG1wb8igPoH53bxtzTBaeMqJkbu8bxsih1gGkoAn23Nr8VP'
Pass in version bytes for a different network:
const createXpub = require('create-xpub');
const tpub = createXpub({
networkVersion: createXpub.testnet,
depth: 3,
childNumber: 2147483648,
chainCode: '84cf7d9029cdd9fcadbb3717fd92ec0db7d7d9787c57c13c08fc887c389b566b',
publicKey: '048bcdcf59f046b13f1eb35b608d1211265fde8cc44fc7a5a7f7107c5cf238095328a0e0d7be17c7d3e48490e8c6433af6d2c3dacc687f3fecaa98a3d05f17de97'
});
// => 'tpubDD3z8RPRoNYRcwRJ9JPyPgkgdiyE6Eghiud3R8ThkD2hdAXgTJh7WUTEg6mxskyBP3Fb1NnwahnwgdgC3DgYe3MRfZd2NYLWLkmBn7UWZXk'
If you're working with ledgerjs you can pass the output of
getWalletPublicKey() almost directly in.
Returns a Base58 encoded extended public key.
Type:
Object
An object containing the following properties of the derivation path.
Consult BIP32 for an in-depth explanation on these properties.
Type:
number
Default:
0x0488B21E (mainnet)
Network version bytes.
Type:
number
Default:
undefined
The depth of the derived key.
Type:
number
Default:
undefined
The child number.
Type:
string
Default:
undefined
The chain code.
Type:
string
Default:
undefined
The public key in compressed or uncompressed form.
Mainnet (xpub) version bytes:
0x0488B21E
Testnet (tpub) version bytes:
0x043587CF
