create-xpub

by Luke Childs
2.1.0

Create a BIP32 extended public key

Overview

Categories

Readme

Creates a Base58 encoded extended public key (xpub) for use in a BIP32 hierarchical deterministic wallet.

Install

npm install create-xpub

Usage

You should familiarise yourself with BIP32 to understand what these arguments represent.

const createXpub = require('create-xpub');

const xpub = createXpub({
  depth: 3,
  childNumber: 2147483648,
  chainCode: '84cf7d9029cdd9fcadbb3717fd92ec0db7d7d9787c57c13c08fc887c389b566b',
  publicKey: '048bcdcf59f046b13f1eb35b608d1211265fde8cc44fc7a5a7f7107c5cf238095328a0e0d7be17c7d3e48490e8c6433af6d2c3dacc687f3fecaa98a3d05f17de97'
});
// => 'xpub6CgMcBZk66ayM9ESh7QtBmRKJbsa6rBeBH2k4aQZQJGossryP5r2N2nQS4hBMG1wb8igPoH53bxtzTBaeMqJkbu8bxsih1gGkoAn23Nr8VP'

Pass in version bytes for a different network:

const createXpub = require('create-xpub');

const tpub = createXpub({
  networkVersion: createXpub.testnet,
  depth: 3,
  childNumber: 2147483648,
  chainCode: '84cf7d9029cdd9fcadbb3717fd92ec0db7d7d9787c57c13c08fc887c389b566b',
  publicKey: '048bcdcf59f046b13f1eb35b608d1211265fde8cc44fc7a5a7f7107c5cf238095328a0e0d7be17c7d3e48490e8c6433af6d2c3dacc687f3fecaa98a3d05f17de97'
});
// => 'tpubDD3z8RPRoNYRcwRJ9JPyPgkgdiyE6Eghiud3R8ThkD2hdAXgTJh7WUTEg6mxskyBP3Fb1NnwahnwgdgC3DgYe3MRfZd2NYLWLkmBn7UWZXk'

Tip

If you're working with ledgerjs you can pass the output of getWalletPublicKey() almost directly in.

API

createXpub(options)

Returns a Base58 encoded extended public key.

options

Type: Object

An object containing the following properties of the derivation path.

Consult BIP32 for an in-depth explanation on these properties.

networkVersion

Type: number
Default: 0x0488B21E (mainnet)

Network version bytes.

depth

Type: number
Default: undefined

The depth of the derived key.

childNumber

Type: number
Default: undefined

The child number.

chainCode

Type: string
Default: undefined

The chain code.

publicKey

Type: string
Default: undefined

The public key in compressed or uncompressed form.

createXpub.mainnet

Mainnet (xpub) version bytes: 0x0488B21E

createXpub.testnet

Testnet (tpub) version bytes: 0x043587CF

License

MIT © Luke Childs

