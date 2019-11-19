Create a BIP32 extended public key

Creates a Base58 encoded extended public key (xpub) for use in a BIP32 hierarchical deterministic wallet.

Install

npm install create-xpub

Usage

You should familiarise yourself with BIP32 to understand what these arguments represent.

const createXpub = require ( 'create-xpub' ); const xpub = createXpub({ depth : 3 , childNumber : 2147483648 , chainCode : '84cf7d9029cdd9fcadbb3717fd92ec0db7d7d9787c57c13c08fc887c389b566b' , publicKey : '048bcdcf59f046b13f1eb35b608d1211265fde8cc44fc7a5a7f7107c5cf238095328a0e0d7be17c7d3e48490e8c6433af6d2c3dacc687f3fecaa98a3d05f17de97' });

Pass in version bytes for a different network:

const createXpub = require ( 'create-xpub' ); const tpub = createXpub({ networkVersion : createXpub.testnet, depth : 3 , childNumber : 2147483648 , chainCode : '84cf7d9029cdd9fcadbb3717fd92ec0db7d7d9787c57c13c08fc887c389b566b' , publicKey : '048bcdcf59f046b13f1eb35b608d1211265fde8cc44fc7a5a7f7107c5cf238095328a0e0d7be17c7d3e48490e8c6433af6d2c3dacc687f3fecaa98a3d05f17de97' });

Tip

If you're working with ledgerjs you can pass the output of getWalletPublicKey() almost directly in.

API

Returns a Base58 encoded extended public key.

options

Type: Object

An object containing the following properties of the derivation path.

Consult BIP32 for an in-depth explanation on these properties.

networkVersion

Type: number

Default: 0x0488B21E (mainnet)

Network version bytes.

depth

Type: number

Default: undefined

The depth of the derived key.

childNumber

Type: number

Default: undefined

The child number.

chainCode

Type: string

Default: undefined

The chain code.

publicKey

Type: string

Default: undefined

The public key in compressed or uncompressed form.

Mainnet (xpub) version bytes: 0x0488B21E

Testnet (tpub) version bytes: 0x043587CF

License

MIT © Luke Childs