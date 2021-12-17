Eightshift WordPress Boilerplate

This repository contains all the tools you need to start building a modern WordPress project, using all the latest front end development tools.

Awesome features

Here are some buzzwords why you should use Eightshift Boilerplate for your next project. For more documentation details follow this link.

Custom Block Editor blocks

OOP

WP-CLI

Webpack

SASS

Autoprefixer

JS Compiler (Babel)

Synchronised browser testing

Minifying

PHPCS

Easy SASS media queries

Cache busting

Eightshift libs

Eightshift Frontend Libs

Requirements

Quick start

Who do I talk to?

If you have any questions or problems, please open an issue on github and we will do our best to give you a timely answer.

Maintainers

Eightshift Boilerplate is maintained and sponsored by Eightshift and Infinum.

License

Eightshift Boilerplate ©2021 Eightshift and Infinum. It is free software, and may be redistributed under the terms specified in the LICENSE file.