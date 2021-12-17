openbase logo
create-wp-theme

by infinum
1.0.11 (see all)

This repository contains all the tools you need to start building a modern WordPress theme, using all the latest front end development tools.

Overview

Readme

image image

GitHub tag GitHub stars license

Eightshift WordPress Boilerplate

This repository contains all the tools you need to start building a modern WordPress project, using all the latest front end development tools.

📚 Table of contents

Documentation

For more documentation details follow this link.

Awesome features

Here are some buzzwords why you should use Eightshift Boilerplate for your next project. For more documentation details follow this link.

  • Custom Block Editor blocks
  • OOP
  • WP-CLI
  • Webpack
  • SASS
  • Autoprefixer
  • JS Compiler (Babel)
  • Synchronised browser testing
  • Minifying
  • PHPCS
  • Easy SASS media queries
  • Cache busting
  • Eightshift libs
  • Eightshift Frontend Libs

Requirements

You can find all requirements on this link.

Quick start

You can find all steps necessary to start you project on this link.

Documentation

For the full documentation please check this link.

Who do I talk to?

If you have any questions or problems, please open an issue on github and we will do our best to give you a timely answer.

Maintainers

Eightshift Boilerplate is maintained and sponsored by Eightshift and Infinum.

License

Eightshift Boilerplate ©2021 Eightshift and Infinum. It is free software, and may be redistributed under the terms specified in the LICENSE file.

